Apartment List
/
AZ
/
fountain hills
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:40 PM

65 Apartments for rent in Fountain Hills, AZ with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Fountain Hills renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated June 14 at 12:36pm
$
4 Units Available
Arrive Fountain Hills
13225 N Fountain Hills Blvd, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1030 sqft
Luxurious community features fire pit, fitness center and relaxing spa. Apartments include air conditioning, built-in microwave, full-size washer and dryers, and dishwasher. Located steps from McDowell Mountain Regional Park.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:45pm
$
13 Units Available
Park Place at Fountain Hills
16725 E Avenue of the Fountains, Fountain Hills, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,274
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1347 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom suites with high-end finishes and lots of sunlight. Great location on the lake with fountain and mountain views. Community features multiple pools, a fitness center and parking.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
14850 E GRANDVIEW Drive
14850 East Grandview Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
2618 sqft
Escape to a resort ... AT A GREAT NEW PRICE!!! SHORT TERM AVAILABLE AS WELL! Fully Furnished, everything you could need, leave your stuff in storage and come relax.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Eagle Mountain
1 Unit Available
9039 N Broken Bow Street
9039 North Broken Bow, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1978 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED - Enter this vaulted ceiling living room/dining room combination with wood flooring. Open kitchen to family room with gas burning fireplace and large picture window for natural light. Eat in and formal dining room.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15859 Aspen
15859 N Aspen Dr, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1801 sqft
FURNISHED Single Family Home-RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE- Comfortable single family 3 bedroom with King, Queen & Twin beds, 2 bath home that has a wonderful Arizona Room great for entertaining, and a
Results within 5 miles of Fountain Hills
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:36pm
26 Units Available
Casa Santa Fe
11105 N 115th St, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,043
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,503
1158 sqft
Recently renovated, furnished apartments feature garbage disposal and hardwood floors. Situated near Cholla Park and Ancala Country Club. Apartment amenities include yoga, coffee bar and hot tub for relaxation.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:56pm
$
38 Units Available
Centerra
11100 N 115th St, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,125
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
852 sqft
Nicely crafted apartments with chef kitchens and fireplaces. Lots of community offerings, including a pool and dog park. Close to Ancala Village Shopping Center, Ancala Country Club and Cholla Park.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:15pm
23 Units Available
Cabrillo
11620 E Sahuaro Dr, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$990
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,193
968 sqft
Newly renovated apartment homes come with large walk-in closets, private balconies and extra storage room. The gated community has guest suites, a basketball court and a spa.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:04pm
$
21 Units Available
Sky Ancala
11545 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,149
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
905 sqft
Imagine living the lifestyle your dreams are made of. Welcome to Broadstone Ancala apartments located in North Scottsdale, and picture yourself stepping in luxurious contemporary interiors, perfected with custom touches.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
11478 N 109th Street
11478 North 109th Street, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2052 sqft
Welcome to this bright and airy, fully furnished vacation home. Enjoy Scottsdale's gorgeous weather with expansive outdoor patios including plenty of seating, a sparkling pool and firepit.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
10655 E Mercer Lane
10655 East Mercer Lane, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1508 sqft
Absolutely stunning home, upgraded throughout with genuine wood flooring, modern kitchen w/ huge granite island, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, wine fridge & more, fully furnished for ultimate comfort.

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
McDowell Mountain Ranch
1 Unit Available
16620 N 109TH Place
16620 North 109th Place, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2835 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR MAY-AUGUST 2020 AT $3,500.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Sky Ancala
11545 North Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,164
650 sqft
SKY ANCALA APARTMENTS - Property Id: 292719 Great first floor unit, pool view, hard wood flooring, available now!!! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292719 Property Id 292719 (RLNE5828214)
Results within 10 miles of Fountain Hills
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
17 Units Available
Del Sol Apartments
10888 N 70th St, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,085
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,507
1150 sqft
Great location in North Scottsdale, close to shopping, schools, parks and restaurants. Residents live in luxury units with laundry, patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Community includes 24-hour gym, pool and trash valet.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
12 Units Available
Miramonte
8025 E Lincoln Dr, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,140
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
948 sqft
Newly renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments in landscaped community with pool and hot tub. Ideal for golfers, as there are several courses within easy driving distance, including Silverado, Talking Stick and McCormick Golf Clubs.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
14 Units Available
Scottsdale Horizon Apartment Homes
9259 E Raintree Dr, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,124
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1006 sqft
Within easy reach of Highway 101. Also close to McDowell Mountain Regional Park. Pet-friendly apartments situated in lush grounds with mature landscaping. Multiple on-site amenities, including a coffee bar, fitness center and heated swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
The Groves
22 Units Available
Genoa Lakes
3320 E University Dr, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$998
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,706
1127 sqft
Luxurious community features tennis court, guest parking and pool. Units include a dishwasher, fireplace and walk-in closets. Situated close to shopping, restaurants, and many schools.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
24 Units Available
Camden Foothills
18245 N Pima Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,319
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,969
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,629
1503 sqft
Modern, updated and right off Legacy Blvd. Chef-inspired kitchens with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Right outside the Camden Foothills, providing exceptional views. Updated throughout with hot tub, pool, and a courtyard on-site.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Monterey at Mountain View
25 Units Available
Camden Montierra
9850 N 73rd St, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,179
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,679
1374 sqft
Located close to Scottsdale Fashion Square. Units have open kitchen plans with stainless steel appliances. Residents have access to 24-hour fitness center, hot tub and business center.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
34 Units Available
Camden Legacy
15757 N 90th Pl, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,209
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,879
1421 sqft
Camden Legacy features 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments with open floor plans and in-unit laundry. Additional amenities include hardwood floors and granite countertops. This pet-friendly community is close to Kierland Commons and Scottsdale Quarter.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
44 Units Available
Scottsdale Highlands
15255 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,240
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1140 sqft
(i tried to turn this job in writing since the link didn't work but it wouldn't let me turn it in if i didn't fill this box up with text).
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
24 Units Available
Camden San Marcos
9595 E Thunderbird Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,179
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,859
1371 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Luxurious community offers parking, pool, trash valet, and dog park. Great location in the heart of Scottsdale, Arizona.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:03pm
53 Units Available
The Halsten at Chauncey Lane
17777 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,509
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,154
1135 sqft
Rethink upscale apartment living. The 1 & 2 bedroom homes at The Halsten at Chauncey Lane are like nothing you’ve ever experienced. Deluxe in-home features combine with high-tech community amenities to create a breathtaking living experience.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Airpark
61 Units Available
The District at Scottsdale
15446 North Greenway Hayden Loop, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,398
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,767
1271 sqft
Elegant apartment living is here at The District at Scottsdale in Scottsdale, AZ. Find your own slice of paradise at our pet-friendly penthouse, one-, or two-bedroom apartments.
City Guide for Fountain Hills, AZ

Fountain Hills is named after the fountain in the center of town that shoots water more than 500 feet into the air every hour. Once upon a time it held the world record for the tallest fountain.

Fountain Hills is a small town of just over 22,000 residents. This beautiful Arizona community is family friendly with great schools and a welcoming environment. If you are looking for a cool area in a hot state, this is a great choice. There is plenty to do in this town and the town helps by putting on several festivals during the year. If you have ever wanted to live in a place where you get to know your neighbors, now is the time and Fountain Hills is the place. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Fountain Hills, AZ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Fountain Hills renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Fountain Hills 1 BedroomsFountain Hills 2 BedroomsFountain Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFountain Hills 3 BedroomsFountain Hills Accessible ApartmentsFountain Hills Apartments with Balcony
Fountain Hills Apartments with GarageFountain Hills Apartments with GymFountain Hills Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFountain Hills Apartments with Move-in SpecialsFountain Hills Apartments with ParkingFountain Hills Apartments with Pool
Fountain Hills Apartments with Washer-DryerFountain Hills Dog Friendly ApartmentsFountain Hills Furnished ApartmentsFountain Hills Luxury PlacesFountain Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZPayson, AZCarefree, AZ
Sun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZGold Canyon, AZCave Creek, AZCoolidge, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College