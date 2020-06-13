Apartment List
/
AZ
/
fountain hills
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:55 PM

260 Apartments for rent in Fountain Hills, AZ with garage

Fountain Hills apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:16am
$
13 Units Available
Park Place at Fountain Hills
16725 E Avenue of the Fountains, Fountain Hills, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,274
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1347 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom suites with high-end finishes and lots of sunlight. Great location on the lake with fountain and mountain views. Community features multiple pools, a fitness center and parking.
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated June 14 at 01:19am
$
4 Units Available
Arrive Fountain Hills
13225 N Fountain Hills Blvd, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1030 sqft
Luxurious community features fire pit, fitness center and relaxing spa. Apartments include air conditioning, built-in microwave, full-size washer and dryers, and dishwasher. Located steps from McDowell Mountain Regional Park.

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
15806 N BOULDER Drive
15806 North Boulder Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
4233 sqft
~ ALSO FOR SALE!~ Main floor living in this beautiful home for sale in Fountain Hills, AZ! 5 Bedrooms! ~ Each bedroom has an en suite bathroom as well as its own walk in closet! 2 add'l half baths for guest convenience! Elevator from the epoxied-,

1 of 69

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
17108 E KINGSTREE Boulevard
17108 East Kingstree Boulevard, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1407 sqft
MAGNIFICENT GOLF COURSE AND MOUNTAIN VIEW CONDO IN QUIET, RESTFUL 4 CONDO CLUSTER. INCLUDES ROOMY 2 CAR GARAGE, 2.5 BATHS AND 2 EXTRA SPACIOUS BEDROOMS THAT OPEN ONTO A BREATHTAKING GREATROOM WITH VIEWS OF RED ROCK AND DESERT CANYON GOLF COURSE.

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Firerock
1 Unit Available
16233 E LOMBARD Place
16233 East Lombard Place, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
2261 sqft
MAGNIFICENT LUXURY SEASONAL 2 BD/2 BTH FULLY FURNISHED CONDO IN GATED Available for spring renters, 2021! Call today. GOLF COURSE SUBDIVISION: BALERA AT FIREROCK COUNTRY CLUB. INCREDIBLE MOUNTAIN AND LUSH GREEN GOLF COURSE VIEWS ...

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
14850 E GRANDVIEW Drive
14850 East Grandview Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
2618 sqft
Escape to a resort ... AT A GREAT NEW PRICE!!! SHORT TERM AVAILABLE AS WELL! Fully Furnished, everything you could need, leave your stuff in storage and come relax.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Firerock
1 Unit Available
9607 N COPPER RIDGE Trail
9607 North Copper Ridge Trail, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
4357 sqft
6 MONTH MIN/YEAR LEASE STARTING JUNE 1, 2020If you're looking for a resort lifestyle with breathtaking views, this is the home for you.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Eagle Mountain
1 Unit Available
14811 E MOUNTAIN MAJESTY --
14811 East Mountain Majesty, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
2286 sqft
Avail 4/1 onward! April available at $4900, May $3000, June-Dec $1900 (plus utilities). Come home to this beautiful, furnished 3/2, single level, corner lot home! Well appointed with everything you need - just set down your bags and settle in.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
16307 E ARROW Drive E
16307 East Arrow Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1150 sqft
This Ground Level condo has a spacious great room with nice dining area.Opens to galley style kitchen. Breakfast bar as well.Fresh paint, new carpet, and all new furniture. Full size washer dryer and 1 car garage with storage cabinets.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
16826 E LAMPLIGHTER Way
16826 East Lamplighter Way, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1393 sqft
Beautifully furnished with modern contemporary finishes. Conveniently located just blocks from restaurants, shopping and Fountain Park. Enjoy the privacy of this location while taking in the Fountain views, right from your front patio.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
17247 E GRANDE Boulevard
17247 East Grande Boulevard, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1590 sqft
Rate listed is prime winter seasonal, off season rate negotiable. Great newly furnished lower level condo with 2 bedroom plus den condo with 2 bath plus great views. 2 car garage, 2 patios and mountain views. Wireless internet provided.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
11011 N ZEPHYR Drive
11011 North Zephyr Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1460 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED VACATION RENTAL with beautiful Red Mountain Views and a terrific location! This property offers 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and a garage. 1 queen bed in the master, 1 queen bed in the 2nd bedroom.

1 of 55

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Eagle Mountain
1 Unit Available
9604 N Solitude Canyon
9604 North Solitude Canyon, Fountain Hills, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$17,500
4950 sqft
LIFESTYLE IS INCLUDED $5000/month June-Sept, 2020 with this spectacular Custom Home located Mountainside on the Eagle Mountain Golf Course, with unsurpassed Mountain & City Views. The entire home was remodeled & professionally decorated.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
15633 E Jamaica Lane
15633 East Jamaica Lane, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2539 sqft
Rate listed is prime winter seasonal, off season rate negotiable. Nicely decorated furnished single family home located in a quiet cul-de-sac, this home has wonderful Eastern views of the Fountain & Mountain ranges.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
14612 N FOUNTAIN HILLS Boulevard
14612 North Fountain Hills Boulevard, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1434 sqft
Fully furnished vacation home available in the OFF SEASON ONLY starting April 2020. Winter months not available for rent. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. Private yard and great location.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
15451 E EL LAGO Boulevard
15451 East El Lago Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$5,495
2676 sqft
Vacation rental home in beautiful Fountain Hills. 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Large outdoor patio to enjoy the great views and Arizona sunshine. Formal living, formal dining room and family room with a big TV with open kitchen.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
15803 E TUMBLEWEED Drive
15803 East Tumbleweed Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2758 sqft
AVAIL JUNE 1st THRU END OF DEC Luxury Rental Property Now Available! Spectacular Mountain Views from this spacious and inviting home - all the comforts you need for an incredible vacation and more! 4 Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths, 2 Car Garage, Fantastic

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
16450 E Avenue of the Fountains --
16450 East Avenue of the Fountains, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1484 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rate listed is prime winter seasonal, off season rate negotiable. Very nice lower level condo, 2 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2 car garage, complex has community pool, great location to shopping & restaurants.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
9750 N Monterey Drive
9750 East Monterey Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rate listed is prime winter seasonal, off season rate negotiable.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
13606 N Cambria --
13606 North Cambria Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1519 sqft
Rate listed is prime winter seasonal, off season rate negotiable.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
13824 N Kendall Drive
13824 North Kendall Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1493 sqft
Rate listed is prime winter seasonal, off season rate negotiable. Nicely decorated fully furnished duplex.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
15911 E Brodiea Drive
15911 East Brodiea Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2034 sqft
Rate listed is prime winter seasonal, off season rate negotiable. Enjoy Fountain Hills at this beautiful furnished single story home in nice neighborhood. Home has views out back, and a master suite with King size bed, large bath area and fireplace.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Eagle Mountain
1 Unit Available
9715 N AZURE Court
9715 North Azure Court, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2439 sqft
Amazing mountain and city light views from this beautiful Fountain Hills Gem!!! Relax and enjoy them from a fabulous Patio, sitting around the fire pit or barbecuing.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
14402 N IBSEN Drive
14402 North Ibsen Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,465
1500 sqft
Absolutely charming, gorgeous one-level 2 bedroom + den or 3rd bedroom, 2 bath, 2-car garage fully furnished 1,500 SF vacation rental townhome.
City Guide for Fountain Hills, AZ

Fountain Hills is named after the fountain in the center of town that shoots water more than 500 feet into the air every hour. Once upon a time it held the world record for the tallest fountain.

Fountain Hills is a small town of just over 22,000 residents. This beautiful Arizona community is family friendly with great schools and a welcoming environment. If you are looking for a cool area in a hot state, this is a great choice. There is plenty to do in this town and the town helps by putting on several festivals during the year. If you have ever wanted to live in a place where you get to know your neighbors, now is the time and Fountain Hills is the place. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Fountain Hills, AZ

Fountain Hills apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Fountain Hills 1 BedroomsFountain Hills 2 BedroomsFountain Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFountain Hills 3 BedroomsFountain Hills Accessible ApartmentsFountain Hills Apartments with Balcony
Fountain Hills Apartments with GarageFountain Hills Apartments with GymFountain Hills Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFountain Hills Apartments with Move-in SpecialsFountain Hills Apartments with ParkingFountain Hills Apartments with Pool
Fountain Hills Apartments with Washer-DryerFountain Hills Dog Friendly ApartmentsFountain Hills Furnished ApartmentsFountain Hills Luxury PlacesFountain Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZPayson, AZCarefree, AZ
Sun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZGold Canyon, AZCave Creek, AZCoolidge, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College