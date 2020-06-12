/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020
219 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fountain Hills, AZ
$
5 Units Available
Arrive Fountain Hills
13225 N Fountain Hills Blvd, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1030 sqft
Luxurious community features fire pit, fitness center and relaxing spa. Apartments include air conditioning, built-in microwave, full-size washer and dryers, and dishwasher. Located steps from McDowell Mountain Regional Park.
$
17 Units Available
Park Place at Fountain Hills
16725 E Avenue of the Fountains, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1096 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom suites with high-end finishes and lots of sunlight. Great location on the lake with fountain and mountain views. Community features multiple pools, a fitness center and parking.
1 Unit Available
16336 E Arrow Dr. A
16336 East Arrow Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1244 sqft
FURNISHED Condo RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES- Beautiful condo with views and very private, back is fenced and backs to wash, with 2 bedroom 2 bath & has1/2 bath
1 Unit Available
17131 E. Grande Blvd #118
17131 East Grande Boulevard, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1450 sqft
FURNISHED Condo- RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES-Lower level 2 bedroom plus den condo with 2 bath, 1 car garage, Az. room with mountain views.
1 Unit Available
16540 El Lago #19
16540 East El Lago Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1880 sqft
FURNISHED Condo-RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES- Beautifully furnished lower level condo in the gated community of Villa Estates, great location with walking distance
1 Unit Available
9750 Monterey #29
9750 N Monterey Dr, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1188 sqft
FURNISHED Condo-RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES- Fully furnished lower level condo, 2 bedrooms with queen beds, 2 bath, master has walk-in handicap accessible shower
1 Unit Available
16216 Rosetta #31
16216 East Rosetta Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1000 sqft
FURNISHED Condo- RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES- Nicely furnished lower level condo located in La Vida Buena, great location with walking distance to shopping &
1 Unit Available
14645 N. Fountain Hills Blvd.#204
14645 North Fountain Hills Boulevard, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1000 sqft
FURNISHED Condo- RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - ** **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES- Nice 2 bedroom upper level condo Queen bed in master, 2 twins & Queen Sofa Sleeper, located in a quiet complex,
1 Unit Available
16354 Palisades #4-101
16354 E Palisades Blvd, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
969 sqft
FURNISHED Condo-RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES- Nicely furnished lower level condo, 2 bedrooms with Queen & Double beds, 2 baths, fireplace, covered patio, inside
1 Unit Available
16255 E ROSETTA Drive
16255 East Rosetta Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1120 sqft
Booked for 2020 Jan-Mar but available from now to end of Dec.NO PETS. TRULY THE GOOD LIFE IN THE HEART OF FOUNTAIN HILLS. DECORATED EXQUISITELY IN WARM CONTEMPORARY COLORS AND UPSCALE FURNISHINGS, THIS 2 BD, 1.
1 Unit Available
17108 E KINGSTREE Boulevard
17108 East Kingstree Boulevard, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1407 sqft
MAGNIFICENT GOLF COURSE AND MOUNTAIN VIEW CONDO IN QUIET, RESTFUL 4 CONDO CLUSTER. INCLUDES ROOMY 2 CAR GARAGE, 2.5 BATHS AND 2 EXTRA SPACIOUS BEDROOMS THAT OPEN ONTO A BREATHTAKING GREATROOM WITH VIEWS OF RED ROCK AND DESERT CANYON GOLF COURSE.
Firerock
1 Unit Available
16233 E LOMBARD Place
16233 East Lombard Place, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
2261 sqft
MAGNIFICENT LUXURY SEASONAL 2 BD/2 BTH FULLY FURNISHED CONDO IN GATED GOLF COURSE SUBDIVISION: BALERA AT FIREROCK COUNTRY CLUB. INCREDIBLE MOUNTAIN AND LUSH GREEN GOLF COURSE VIEWS ...
1 Unit Available
14481 N KINGS Way
14481 North Kings Way, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
997 sqft
Immaculate remodeled single family home all on one level, no step Your own private pool, backyard enclosed for an extended living area. The home backs to a wash, no rear neighbors and is located in a quiet community of Courtside Villas.
1 Unit Available
13013 N PANORAMA Drive
13013 North Panorama Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1894 sqft
AVAIL NOW THRU END OF NOV Desirable Fountainhead Condo- Beautiful Views, Fantastic Location, Gated Community, this one has it ALL!2 Bedroom + Den, Great Room and Split Bedroom design w Dining Area, and spacious Living Room with Fireplace.
1 Unit Available
16839 E Mirage Crossing Court
16839 East Mirage Crossing Court, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1400 sqft
Rate listed is prime winter seasonal, off season rate negotiable. Nicely furnished duplex located in the beautiful community of Fountain Hills.
1 Unit Available
16528 E GUNSIGHT Drive
16528 East Gunsight Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1010 sqft
Great upstairs condo that has been remodeled. Great location. Mountain views from balcony. 2 Bedrooms, 2 baths, all tile, has all appliances, community pool and covered parking. Ready to move in!
1 Unit Available
17247 E GRANDE Boulevard
17247 East Grande Boulevard, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1590 sqft
Rate listed is prime winter seasonal, off season rate negotiable. Great newly furnished lower level condo with 2 bedroom plus den condo with 2 bath plus great views. 2 car garage, 2 patios and mountain views. Wireless internet provided.
1 Unit Available
11011 N ZEPHYR Drive
11011 North Zephyr Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1460 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED VACATION RENTAL with beautiful Red Mountain Views and a terrific location! This property offers 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and a garage. 1 queen bed in the master, 1 queen bed in the 2nd bedroom.
1 Unit Available
9750 N Monterey Drive
9750 East Monterey Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1188 sqft
Rate listed is prime winter seasonal, off season rate negotiable.
1 Unit Available
15911 E Brodiea Drive
15911 East Brodiea Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2034 sqft
Rate listed is prime winter seasonal, off season rate negotiable. Enjoy Fountain Hills at this beautiful furnished single story home in nice neighborhood. Home has views out back, and a master suite with King size bed, large bath area and fireplace.
1 Unit Available
16450 E Avenue of the Fountains --
16450 East Avenue of the Fountains, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1484 sqft
Rate listed is prime winter seasonal, off season rate negotiable. Very nice lower level condo, 2 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2 car garage, complex has community pool, great location to shopping & restaurants.
1 Unit Available
13636 N HAMILTON Drive
13636 North Hamilton Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1100 sqft
Charming one story vacation rental is super cute and super quiet! Available now, this 2 bdrm, 2 bath is NON-SMOKING and fully furnished. No stairs, no one above or below.
1 Unit Available
12625 N SAGUARO Boulevard
12625 North Saguaro Boulevard, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1830 sqft
Luxury Plaza Waterfront Condominium, by the fountain, in the Heart of Fountain Hills & only minutes from Scottsdale! Beautifully furnished home is located above the retail space near shops and dining.
1 Unit Available
14256 N BOXWOOD Lane
14256 Boxwood Lane East, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
967 sqft
Outdoor living at it's finest-nice private court yard patio. Everything NEW-Furnished.Travertine,granite,wood stairs,new bathrooms & fixtures,stainless appliances - modern & super nice.Comfy beds,One King one queen & pull out sofa.
