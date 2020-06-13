104 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Fountain Hills, AZ

Apartment List
Finding an apartment in Fountain Hills that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringin... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated June 13 at 06:45pm
$
5 Units Available
Arrive Fountain Hills
13225 N Fountain Hills Blvd, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1030 sqft
Luxurious community features fire pit, fitness center and relaxing spa. Apartments include air conditioning, built-in microwave, full-size washer and dryers, and dishwasher. Located steps from McDowell Mountain Regional Park.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:10pm
$
16 Units Available
Park Place at Fountain Hills
16725 E Avenue of the Fountains, Fountain Hills, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,274
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1347 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom suites with high-end finishes and lots of sunlight. Great location on the lake with fountain and mountain views. Community features multiple pools, a fitness center and parking.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
17018 E Monterey
17018 East Monterey Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2700 sqft
Fountain Hills, Arizona - Luxury Home w/ Scenic Mountain Views- Monthly Vacation Rental - Month-to-month rental available. Peak Season $4000 to $4500 per month.

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
10646 N Indian Wells Dr, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268, USA
10646 North Indian Wells Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2282 sqft
Fountain Hills - No HOA! Covered RV Parking available! - MID CENTURY ARCHITECTURE W/ MODERN FEEL. You are going to love walking through the front door and seeing the sky high wood beamed ceilings.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
16231 E Bainbridge Avenue
16231 East Bainbridge Avenue, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1966 sqft
Looking for a home with a large family room AND living room? How about outdoor patio space where you can enjoy a cup of coffee in the morning? This is the home for you.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
15911 E Brodiea Drive
15911 East Brodiea Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2034 sqft
Rate listed is prime winter seasonal, off season rate negotiable. Enjoy Fountain Hills at this beautiful furnished single story home in nice neighborhood. Home has views out back, and a master suite with King size bed, large bath area and fireplace.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
15635 E SCORPION Drive
15635 East Scorpion Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1572 sqft
Single family home for rent. Light and bright. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Master bathroom has double sinks and a large walk in closet. 2nd bedroom is all tile. Ceiling fans, window coverings and all appliances included.

1 of 14

Last updated July 17 at 10:30pm
1 Unit Available
15075 N ESCONDIDO Drive
15075 North Escondido Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1641 sqft
Beautiful home with all modern finishes. Vaulted ceilings in the family room, quartz counter tops throughout, espresso cabinets, large walk-in master shower, large walk-in closet, ceiling fans and blinds all included. No smoking.
1 of 18

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Paloma Paseo
1 Unit Available
13921 E Gail Road
13921 East Gail Road, Scottsdale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2677 sqft
Gorgeous Fully Upgraded 4 Bedroom Single Level Scottsdale Home - Gorgeous 4 Bedroom + Den, Fully Upgraded, Single level home!! Great Location!! Enjoy the Desert Breeze & Mountain Views on this Large N/S Hillside Lot. Adjacent to Desert Common Areas.

1 of 40

Last updated December 10 at 10:05pm
Hidden Hills
1 Unit Available
14487 E CHARTER OAK Drive
14487 East Charter Oak Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$4,150
3579 sqft
Freshly painted interior and exterior. Enter this spacious, single level home (2004 build) through a private courtyard.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:28pm
23 Units Available
Cabrillo
11620 E Sahuaro Dr, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$990
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,193
968 sqft
Newly renovated apartment homes come with large walk-in closets, private balconies and extra storage room. The gated community has guest suites, a basketball court and a spa.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:18pm
27 Units Available
Casa Santa Fe
11105 N 115th St, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,034
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,503
1158 sqft
Recently renovated, furnished apartments feature garbage disposal and hardwood floors. Situated near Cholla Park and Ancala Country Club. Apartment amenities include yoga, coffee bar and hot tub for relaxation.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:45pm
$
39 Units Available
Centerra
11100 N 115th St, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,125
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
852 sqft
Nicely crafted apartments with chef kitchens and fireplaces. Lots of community offerings, including a pool and dog park. Close to Ancala Village Shopping Center, Ancala Country Club and Cholla Park.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:47pm
$
21 Units Available
Sky Ancala
11545 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,149
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
905 sqft
Imagine living the lifestyle your dreams are made of. Welcome to Broadstone Ancala apartments located in North Scottsdale, and picture yourself stepping in luxurious contemporary interiors, perfected with custom touches.

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
10800 E Cactus Rd - 10800 E Cactus Rd Unit 25
10800 E Cactus Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3848 sqft
scottsdale cactus gates beauty - Great home in a gated community. Have a huge yard and pool. features 4 bedrooms 3.5 bathrooms, 2 living rooms 3 car garage and a rv gate. Close to shopping, and great schools. schedule to see the home.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Sky Ancala
11545 North Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,164
650 sqft
SKY ANCALA APARTMENTS - Property Id: 292719 Great first floor unit, pool view, hard wood flooring, available now!!! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292719 Property Id 292719 (RLNE5828214)

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
McDowell Mountain Ranch
1 Unit Available
10610 E MORNING STAR Drive
10610 East Morning Star Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1548 sqft
Very nicely appointed and upgraded home. FULLY FURNISHED for long or shorter term(30 day minimum). 3 bedroom , 2 bath, 2 car garage, single level (no stairs). Travertine tile throughout home. Carpeting in all bedrooms.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
Scottsdale Mountain
1 Unit Available
13663 East Paradise Drive
13663 East Paradise Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
2485 sqft
Guard gated community! Beautiful 3 bedroom + 2 bath in Scottsdale Mountain.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:58pm
$
Airpark
20 Units Available
The Core Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15333 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$1,374
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,209
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,251
1131 sqft
Luxury amenities, including indoor club room, fitness facility and parking structure. Located in the heart of Scottsdale, close to shopping at the Scottsdale Shops. Residents can choose from studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:53pm
$
23 Units Available
The Regents at Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15555 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$999
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1411 sqft
Excellent location close to Scottsdale Sports Complex, Scottsdale Airport, and golf at Sanctuary and TPC. Apartments feature track lighting, breakfast bar, and walk-in closets. Community includes fitness center, business center, and weekly yoga class.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
18 Units Available
Del Sol Apartments
10888 N 70th St, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,085
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,507
1150 sqft
Great location in North Scottsdale, close to shopping, schools, parks and restaurants. Residents live in luxury units with laundry, patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Community includes 24-hour gym, pool and trash valet.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
37 Units Available
Avion on Legacy
7340 E Legacy Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,245
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1345 sqft
Various sized apartments with top-quality amenities, including quartz counters, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Complex contains pool with splendid mountain views, gym, game room and business center.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Airpark
34 Units Available
Broadstone Scottsdale Quarter
15345 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$1,195
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,380
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1173 sqft
Sophisticated studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments in a green and friendly community. Complex has a gym, pool, clubhouse and wine room for mingling with the neighbors.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
38 Units Available
Kota North Scottsdale
16356 N Thompson Peak Pkwy, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$997
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,743
1374 sqft
Situated in the heart of North Scottsdale, this community offers outstanding access to shops and dining. Units include updated kitchens, nine-foot ceilings, private terraces, walk-in closets, and ample natural light.
City Guide for Fountain Hills, AZ

Fountain Hills is named after the fountain in the center of town that shoots water more than 500 feet into the air every hour. Once upon a time it held the world record for the tallest fountain.

Fountain Hills is a small town of just over 22,000 residents. This beautiful Arizona community is family friendly with great schools and a welcoming environment. If you are looking for a cool area in a hot state, this is a great choice. There is plenty to do in this town and the town helps by putting on several festivals during the year. If you have ever wanted to live in a place where you get to know your neighbors, now is the time and Fountain Hills is the place. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Fountain Hills, AZ

Finding an apartment in Fountain Hills that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

