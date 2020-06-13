/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:55 PM
262 Furnished Apartments for rent in Fountain Hills, AZ
Verified
1 of 67
Last updated June 14 at 01:19am
$
4 Units Available
Arrive Fountain Hills
13225 N Fountain Hills Blvd, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1030 sqft
Luxurious community features fire pit, fitness center and relaxing spa. Apartments include air conditioning, built-in microwave, full-size washer and dryers, and dishwasher. Located steps from McDowell Mountain Regional Park.
1 of 47
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
16454 E Keota Dr
16454 North Keota Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
92395 sqft
- Welcome to your home away from home in this stunning fully furnished Casita nestled in the slopes of Fountain Hills! Call to discuss your stay. $500.
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15482 E Cavern Dr
15482 East Cavern Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$6,800
3200 sqft
FURNISHED Single Family Home- RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES- Single family home that has been remodeled and lots of upgrades.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
17131 E. Grande Blvd #118
17131 East Grande Boulevard, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1450 sqft
FURNISHED Condo- RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES-Lower level 2 bedroom plus den condo with 2 bath, 1 car garage, Az. room with mountain views.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
13600 Fountain Hills Blvd. #902
13600 N Fountain Hills Blvd, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2300 sqft
FURNISHED Condo-RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES-Beautiful split level condo in gated community walking distance to Safeway shopping plaza & restaurants, short drive to
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
16216 Rosetta #31
16216 East Rosetta Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1000 sqft
FURNISHED Condo- RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES- Nicely furnished lower level condo located in La Vida Buena, great location with walking distance to shopping &
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
16336 E Arrow Dr. A
16336 East Arrow Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1244 sqft
FURNISHED Condo RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES- Beautiful condo with views and very private, back is fenced and backs to wash, with 2 bedroom 2 bath & has1/2 bath
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
16669 E.Hawk
16669 East Hawk Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2500 sqft
FURNISHED Single Family Home- RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES-Nicely furnished single family home located in the beautiful community of Fountain Hills.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15909 Thistle
15909 East Thistle Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$5,600
2819 sqft
FURNISHED Single Family Home-RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES- Nicely furnished single family home, remodeled with 3 bedrooms, 3.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15859 Aspen
15859 N Aspen Dr, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1801 sqft
FURNISHED Single Family Home-RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE- Comfortable single family 3 bedroom with King, Queen & Twin beds, 2 bath home that has a wonderful Arizona Room great for entertaining, and a
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9750 Monterey #29
9750 N Monterey Dr, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1188 sqft
FURNISHED Condo-RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES- Fully furnished lower level condo, 2 bedrooms with queen beds, 2 bath, master has walk-in handicap accessible shower
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15633 Jamaica
15633 E Jamaica Ln, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2539 sqft
FURNISHED Single Family Home- RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES-Territorial home is at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, fantastic panoramic mountain views and can see the
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
14645 N. Fountain Hills Blvd.#204
14645 North Fountain Hills Boulevard, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1000 sqft
FURNISHED Condo- RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - ** **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES- Nice 2 bedroom upper level condo Queen bed in master, 2 twins & Queen Sofa Sleeper, located in a quiet complex,
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
16540 El Lago #19
16540 East El Lago Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1880 sqft
FURNISHED Condo-RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES- Beautifully furnished lower level condo in the gated community of Villa Estates, great location with walking distance
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
16354 Palisades #4-101
16354 E Palisades Blvd, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
969 sqft
FURNISHED Condo-RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES- Nicely furnished lower level condo, 2 bedrooms with Queen & Double beds, 2 baths, fireplace, covered patio, inside
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
14666 N El Pueblo Blvd
14666 North El Pueblo Boulevard, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1700 sqft
FURNISHED Single Family Home- RATES DISPLAYED ARE FOR WINTER SEASON - ***DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES.
1 of 50
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Firerock
1 Unit Available
16233 E LOMBARD Place
16233 East Lombard Place, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
2261 sqft
MAGNIFICENT LUXURY SEASONAL 2 BD/2 BTH FULLY FURNISHED CONDO IN GATED Available for spring renters, 2021! Call today. GOLF COURSE SUBDIVISION: BALERA AT FIREROCK COUNTRY CLUB. INCREDIBLE MOUNTAIN AND LUSH GREEN GOLF COURSE VIEWS ...
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
16255 E ROSETTA Drive
16255 East Rosetta Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1120 sqft
Booked for 2020 Jan-Mar but available from now to end of Dec.NO PETS. TRULY THE GOOD LIFE IN THE HEART OF FOUNTAIN HILLS. DECORATED EXQUISITELY IN WARM CONTEMPORARY COLORS AND UPSCALE FURNISHINGS, THIS 2 BD, 1.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
14850 E GRANDVIEW Drive
14850 East Grandview Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
2618 sqft
Escape to a resort ... AT A GREAT NEW PRICE!!! SHORT TERM AVAILABLE AS WELL! Fully Furnished, everything you could need, leave your stuff in storage and come relax.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Eagle Mountain
1 Unit Available
9215 N Broken Bow --
9215 Broken Bow, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
2059 sqft
FEB, MARCH & APRIL NEWLY AVAILABLE: Gorgeous Luxury Furnished rental home in the amazing city of Fountain Hills! Upon entering this home, you are greeted with gorgeous tile flooring, cozy fireplace, softly filtered light throughout and an open floor
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
14815 N FOUNTAIN HILLS Boulevard
14815 North Fountain Hills Boulevard, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1185 sqft
AVAIL NOW thru end of NOV - Fully furnished vacation rental with 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. 2 queen beds. Great community with relaxing community pool and spa, community room with pool tables and fitness center.
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
13606 N Cambria --
13606 North Cambria Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1519 sqft
Rate listed is prime winter seasonal, off season rate negotiable.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
10401 N Saguaro Boulevard
10401 North Saguaro Boulevard, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
991 sqft
Rate listed is prime winter seasonal, off season rate negotiable. Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bath upstairs condo, fully furnished with eastern facing balcony with mountain views, covered parking, community pool, spa, exercise room.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Eagle Mountain
1 Unit Available
14811 E MOUNTAIN MAJESTY --
14811 East Mountain Majesty, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
2286 sqft
Avail 4/1 onward! April available at $4900, May $3000, June-Dec $1900 (plus utilities). Come home to this beautiful, furnished 3/2, single level, corner lot home! Well appointed with everything you need - just set down your bags and settle in.
