luxury apartments
Last updated July 7 2020 at 12:21 PM
353 Luxury Apartments for rent in Fountain Hills, AZ
1 of 47
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Eagle Mountain
9608 N. Indigo Dr.
9608 North Indigo Hill Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$3,950
3718 sqft
Eagle Mountain at it's BEST - An incredible opportunity for a fully upgraded home in coveted Eagle Mountain. Live a true Sonoran lifestyle with a resort style backyard featuring INCREDIBLE city and golf course views.
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
15482 E Cavern Dr
15482 East Cavern Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$6,800
3200 sqft
FURNISHED Single Family Home- RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES- Single family home that has been remodeled and lots of upgrades.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
16669 E.Hawk
16669 East Hawk Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2500 sqft
FURNISHED Single Family Home- RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES-Nicely furnished single family home located in the beautiful community of Fountain Hills.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
15859 Aspen
15859 N Aspen Dr, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1801 sqft
FURNISHED Single Family Home-RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE- Comfortable single family 3 bedroom with King, Queen & Twin beds, 2 bath home that has a wonderful Arizona Room great for entertaining, and a
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
15909 Thistle
15909 East Thistle Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$5,600
2819 sqft
FURNISHED Single Family Home-RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES- Nicely furnished single family home, remodeled with 3 bedrooms, 3.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
16216 Rosetta #31
16216 East Rosetta Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1000 sqft
FURNISHED Condo- RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES- Nicely furnished lower level condo located in La Vida Buena, great location with walking distance to shopping &
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
16273 E ROSETTA Drive
16273 East Rosetta Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1229 sqft
VACATION RENTAL 2 bedroom 2 bath single level patio home 2 a 2 car garage. Huge front patio with lots of comfy furniture to enjoy the outside. Master bedroom has a king bed and the master bathroom has a step in shower.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
9750 N Monterey Drive
9750 East Monterey Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rate listed is prime winter seasonal, off season rate negotiable.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
16322 E FAIRLYNN Drive
16322 East Fairlynn Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1800 sqft
Available Now. Lovely 3 Bdrm Furnished Home in cul-de-sac, Light and bright with vaulted ceilings and open floor plan. Large private yard with lots of trees, plants and backs to wash for privacy.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Diamante Del Lago
13423 N VISTA DEL LAGO Drive
13423 North Vista Del Lago, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
1775 sqft
Great Location! This beautiful 3 bed/2.5 bath home is fully furnished and is walking distance to the Fountain Lake, downtown shops & restaurants, groceries, medical and more!! This home offers a spacious open floor plan with many upgrades...
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
13636 N HAMILTON Drive
13636 North Hamilton Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1100 sqft
Charming one story vacation rental is super cute and super quiet! Available now, this 2 bdrm, 2 bath is NON-SMOKING and fully furnished. No stairs, no one above or below.
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
14402 N IBSEN Drive
14402 North Ibsen Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,465
1500 sqft
Absolutely charming, gorgeous one-level 2 bedroom + den or 3rd bedroom, 2 bath, 2-car garage fully furnished 1,500 SF vacation rental townhome.
1 of 44
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Eagle Mountain
9032 N LONGFEATHER Drive
9032 North Longfeather, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1898 sqft
AZ resort style living at it's best in this fully furnished,completely remodeled contemporary golf course view home w/ sparkling pool & spa. Amazing views from this indoor/outdoor living home w/ folding nana wall.
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Eagle Mountain
9039 N Broken Bow Street
9039 North Broken Bow, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1978 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED - Enter this vaulted ceiling living room/dining room combination with wood flooring. Open kitchen to family room with gas burning fireplace and large picture window for natural light. Eat in and formal dining room.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
12641 N Mimosa Drive
12641 North Mimosa Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1159 sqft
This adorable 2 bedroom 2 bath end unit patio home is immaculate. Brand new flooring, paint, lighting and furnishings. Walking distance to downtown restaurants and fountain. Very quaint and quiet. Lovely private patio with fruit trees.
1 of 69
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
17108 E KINGSTREE Boulevard
17108 East Kingstree Boulevard, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1407 sqft
MAGNIFICENT GOLF COURSE AND MOUNTAIN VIEW CONDO IN QUIET, RESTFUL 4 CONDO CLUSTER. INCLUDES ROOMY 2 CAR GARAGE, 2.5 BATHS AND 2 EXTRA SPACIOUS BEDROOMS THAT OPEN ONTO A BREATHTAKING GREATROOM WITH VIEWS OF RED ROCK AND DESERT CANYON GOLF COURSE.
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
14850 E GRANDVIEW Drive
14850 East Grandview Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2618 sqft
Escape to a resort ... AT A GREAT NEW SUMMER PRICE!!! SHORT TERM AVAILABLE AS WELL! Fully Furnished, everything you could need, leave your stuff in storage and come relax.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
16745 E SAGUARO Boulevard
16745 East Saguaro Boulevard, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1493 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished home for your retreat. Twin home with a large back yard with Mountain views. Very quiet small neighborhood. 2 Bed. 2 bath and an den. Updated with granite kitchen and baths.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
16344 E ARROW Drive
16344 East Arrow Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
979 sqft
Comfortable and clean 2 bed/2 bath fully furnished unit. Split floor plan condo on the ground floor with fireplace - NO Steps - in Fountain Hills. Backs up directly to the wash, with a community pool.
1 of 55
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Eagle Mountain
9604 N Solitude Canyon
9604 North Solitude Canyon, Fountain Hills, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$17,500
4950 sqft
LIFESTYLE IS INCLUDED $5000/month June-Sept, 2020 with this spectacular Custom Home located Mountainside on the Eagle Mountain Golf Course, with unsurpassed Mountain & City Views. The entire home was remodeled & professionally decorated.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Eagle Mountain
9715 N AZURE Court
9715 North Azure Court, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2439 sqft
Amazing mountain and city light views from this beautiful Fountain Hills Gem!!! Relax and enjoy them from a fabulous Patio, sitting around the fire pit or barbecuing.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
17131 E. Grande Blvd #118
17131 East Grande Boulevard, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1450 sqft
FURNISHED Condo- RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES-Lower level 2 bedroom plus den condo with 2 bath, 1 car garage, Az. room with mountain views.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
16354 Palisades #4-101
16354 E Palisades Blvd, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
969 sqft
FURNISHED Condo-RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES- Nicely furnished lower level condo, 2 bedrooms with Queen & Double beds, 2 baths, fireplace, covered patio, inside
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
14666 N El Pueblo Blvd
14666 North El Pueblo Boulevard, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1700 sqft
FURNISHED Single Family Home- RATES DISPLAYED ARE FOR WINTER SEASON - ***DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES.
