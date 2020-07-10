/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 6:10 PM
133 Apartments for rent in Fountain Hills, AZ with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 06:06pm
$
16 Units Available
Park Place at Fountain Hills
16725 E Avenue of the Fountains, Fountain Hills, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,105
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1347 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom suites with high-end finishes and lots of sunlight. Great location on the lake with fountain and mountain views. Community features multiple pools, a fitness center and parking.
Verified
1 of 66
Last updated July 10 at 06:49pm
3 Units Available
Arrive Fountain Hills
13225 N Fountain Hills Blvd, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1030 sqft
Luxurious community features fire pit, fitness center and relaxing spa. Apartments include air conditioning, built-in microwave, full-size washer and dryers, and dishwasher. Located steps from McDowell Mountain Regional Park.
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
15482 E Cavern Dr
15482 East Cavern Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$6,800
3200 sqft
FURNISHED Single Family Home- RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES- Single family home that has been remodeled and lots of upgrades.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
15859 Aspen
15859 N Aspen Dr, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1801 sqft
FURNISHED Single Family Home-RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE- Comfortable single family 3 bedroom with King, Queen & Twin beds, 2 bath home that has a wonderful Arizona Room great for entertaining, and a
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
15909 Thistle
15909 East Thistle Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$5,600
2819 sqft
FURNISHED Single Family Home-RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES- Nicely furnished single family home, remodeled with 3 bedrooms, 3.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
16216 Rosetta #31
16216 East Rosetta Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1000 sqft
FURNISHED Condo- RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES- Nicely furnished lower level condo located in La Vida Buena, great location with walking distance to shopping &
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
9750 N Monterey Drive
9750 East Monterey Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rate listed is prime winter seasonal, off season rate negotiable.
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
14402 N IBSEN Drive
14402 North Ibsen Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,465
1500 sqft
Absolutely charming, gorgeous one-level 2 bedroom + den or 3rd bedroom, 2 bath, 2-car garage fully furnished 1,500 SF vacation rental townhome.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
16807 E GUNSIGHT Drive
16807 East Gunsight Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
1 Bedroom
$2,750
576 sqft
As you ascend up the stairs to your private balcony overlooking the community pool with views of the famous Fountain & Four Peaks Mtns, you are greeted with a welcoming sliding glass front door.
1 of 69
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
17108 E KINGSTREE Boulevard
17108 East Kingstree Boulevard, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1407 sqft
MAGNIFICENT GOLF COURSE AND MOUNTAIN VIEW CONDO IN QUIET, RESTFUL 4 CONDO CLUSTER. INCLUDES ROOMY 2 CAR GARAGE, 2.5 BATHS AND 2 EXTRA SPACIOUS BEDROOMS THAT OPEN ONTO A BREATHTAKING GREATROOM WITH VIEWS OF RED ROCK AND DESERT CANYON GOLF COURSE.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
16805 E EL LAGO Boulevard
16805 East El Lago Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
899 sqft
Move In Ready! 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in the heart of Fountain Hills. Enjoy the scenic beauty this town has to offer along with great shopping, restaurants and so much more.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
17131 E. Grande Blvd #118
17131 East Grande Boulevard, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1450 sqft
FURNISHED Condo- RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES-Lower level 2 bedroom plus den condo with 2 bath, 1 car garage, Az. room with mountain views.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
16354 Palisades #4-101
16354 E Palisades Blvd, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
969 sqft
FURNISHED Condo-RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES- Nicely furnished lower level condo, 2 bedrooms with Queen & Double beds, 2 baths, fireplace, covered patio, inside
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
14645 N. Fountain Hills Blvd.#204
14645 North Fountain Hills Boulevard, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1000 sqft
FURNISHED Condo- RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - ** **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES- Nice 2 bedroom upper level condo Queen bed in master, 2 twins & Queen Sofa Sleeper, located in a quiet complex,
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
14666 N El Pueblo Blvd
14666 North El Pueblo Boulevard, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1700 sqft
FURNISHED Single Family Home- RATES DISPLAYED ARE FOR WINTER SEASON - ***DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
16540 El Lago #19
16540 East El Lago Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1880 sqft
FURNISHED Condo-RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES- Beautifully furnished lower level condo in the gated community of Villa Estates, great location with walking distance
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
17247 E Grande Blvd. #8
17247 East Grande Boulevard, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1545 sqft
FURNISHED Condo- RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES-Lower level 2 bedroom plus den condo with 2 bath . 2 car garage, 2 patios and mountain views.
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
15633 Jamaica
15633 E Jamaica Ln, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2539 sqft
FURNISHED Single Family Home- RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES-Territorial home is at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, fantastic panoramic mountain views and can see the
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
16307 E ARROW Drive E
16307 East Arrow Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1150 sqft
This Ground Level condo has a spacious great room with nice dining area.Opens to galley style kitchen. Breakfast bar as well.Fresh paint, new carpet, and all new furniture. Full size washer dryer and 1 car garage with storage cabinets.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
13013 Panorama #104
13013 North Panorama Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,700
1885 sqft
FURNISHED Condo- RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - ** *DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES- Nicely furnished condo located in the gated community of Fountainhead.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
16839 Mirage Crossing B
16839 East Mirage Crossing Court, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1505 sqft
FURNISHED Duplex-RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES- Nicely furnished duplex located in the beautiful community of Fountain Hills.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
16715 El Lago Blvd.#310
16715 East El Lago Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1275 sqft
FURNISHED Condo-RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES- Great location close to Fountain Park, shopping and restaurants.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
13606 N Cambria --
13606 North Cambria Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1550 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
FURNISHED Condo-RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - ***DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES- Upstairs condo with a 2 car garage, decks with views, king and 2 twin beds and den with sofa sleeper and community
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
13824 N Kendall Drive
13824 North Kendall Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1493 sqft
FURNISHED Duplex-RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES- Nicely decorated fully furnished duplex.
