1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:25 PM
57 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fountain Hills, AZ
Last updated June 14 at 12:45pm
13 Units Available
Park Place at Fountain Hills
16725 E Avenue of the Fountains, Fountain Hills, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,274
768 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom suites with high-end finishes and lots of sunlight. Great location on the lake with fountain and mountain views. Community features multiple pools, a fitness center and parking.
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
16807 E GUNSIGHT Drive
16807 East Gunsight Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
1 Bedroom
$2,750
576 sqft
As you ascend up the stairs to your private balcony overlooking the community pool with views of the famous Fountain & Four Peaks Mtns, you are greeted with a welcoming sliding glass front door.
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
17031 E EL LAGO Boulevard
17031 East El Lago Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
649 sqft
LOCATION * LOCATION * LOCATION * Fabulous FIRST FLOOR NO STEPS ''furnished'' condo located RIGHT NEARBY THE LANDMARK FOUNTAIN! Wonderful interior location w/in this community just steps to the pool, BBQ, and clubhouse.
Results within 5 miles of Fountain Hills
Last updated June 14 at 12:36pm
26 Units Available
Casa Santa Fe
11105 N 115th St, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,043
700 sqft
Recently renovated, furnished apartments feature garbage disposal and hardwood floors. Situated near Cholla Park and Ancala Country Club. Apartment amenities include yoga, coffee bar and hot tub for relaxation.
Last updated June 14 at 12:56pm
38 Units Available
Centerra
11100 N 115th St, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,125
668 sqft
Nicely crafted apartments with chef kitchens and fireplaces. Lots of community offerings, including a pool and dog park. Close to Ancala Village Shopping Center, Ancala Country Club and Cholla Park.
Last updated June 14 at 12:15pm
23 Units Available
Cabrillo
11620 E Sahuaro Dr, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$990
644 sqft
Newly renovated apartment homes come with large walk-in closets, private balconies and extra storage room. The gated community has guest suites, a basketball court and a spa.
Last updated June 14 at 06:12pm
21 Units Available
Sky Ancala
11545 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,149
680 sqft
Imagine living the lifestyle your dreams are made of. Welcome to Broadstone Ancala apartments located in North Scottsdale, and picture yourself stepping in luxurious contemporary interiors, perfected with custom touches.
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
Sky Ancala
11545 North Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,164
650 sqft
SKY ANCALA APARTMENTS - Property Id: 292719 Great first floor unit, pool view, hard wood flooring, available now!!! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292719 Property Id 292719 (RLNE5828214)
Results within 10 miles of Fountain Hills
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
22 Units Available
San Carlos
9494 E Redfield Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,105
799 sqft
San Carlos apartments sit in the Scottsdale Horizon community. Just minutes from downtown Phoenix and nearby business centers, units feature bathtubs, extra storage, microwaves, refrigerators, and fireplaces. The community is pet-friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
10 Units Available
Springs at Alta Mesa Apartment Homes
1865 N Higley Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,145
766 sqft
Apartment homes with gas fireplaces, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Featuring a state-of-the-art gym, a pool, and a barbecue picnic area. Nearby freeways for easy, while golf courses, restaurants, and shopping are minutes away.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
4 Units Available
Ascend at Red Mountain
2217 N Power Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,084
657 sqft
Energy-efficient apartments with Energy Star appliances, high-efficiency A/C, low-e pane windows and more. Community fire pit and BBQ. Pet-friendly. Dog wash stations and electrical vehicle charging stations available.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
DC Ranch
23 Units Available
Desert Parks Vista
9393 E Palo Brea Bend, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,292
892 sqft
Sleek apartments with spacious floor plans and extra storage. Community amenities include a pool, clubhouse, and gym. Near the Pima Freeway. Beside TPC Scottsdale Champions Course.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
11 Units Available
Inspiration at Frank Lloyd Wright
15600 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
796 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
18 Units Available
Del Sol Apartments
10888 N 70th St, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,085
700 sqft
Great location in North Scottsdale, close to shopping, schools, parks and restaurants. Residents live in luxury units with laundry, patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Community includes 24-hour gym, pool and trash valet.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
12 Units Available
Miramonte
8025 E Lincoln Dr, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,140
620 sqft
Newly renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments in landscaped community with pool and hot tub. Ideal for golfers, as there are several courses within easy driving distance, including Silverado, Talking Stick and McCormick Golf Clubs.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Scottsdale Ranch
8 Units Available
Morningside
10455 E Via Linda, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,115
780 sqft
Renovated one, two- and three-bedroom apartments with fireplace and patio. The complex has a pool, gym and clubhouse while Scottsdale Ranch Park & Tennis Center is on the doorstep for even more healthy living.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
14 Units Available
Scottsdale Horizon Apartment Homes
9259 E Raintree Dr, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,124
765 sqft
Within easy reach of Highway 101. Also close to McDowell Mountain Regional Park. Pet-friendly apartments situated in lush grounds with mature landscaping. Multiple on-site amenities, including a coffee bar, fitness center and heated swimming pool.
Last updated June 14 at 06:08pm
18 Units Available
The View at Cascade
18525 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,364
785 sqft
Residents in this luxury community enjoy 24-hour maintenance, a concierge and a parking garage. Located in the heart of Scottsdale. Units feature walk-in closets and quartz countertops.
Last updated June 14 at 06:12pm
30 Units Available
Crown Court
7900 E Princess Dr, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,273
1175 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, with easy access to Loop 101. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and walk-in closets. Community includes parking garage, media room, sauna, tennis court and hot tub.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Monterey at Mountain View
25 Units Available
Camden Montierra
9850 N 73rd St, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,179
824 sqft
Located close to Scottsdale Fashion Square. Units have open kitchen plans with stainless steel appliances. Residents have access to 24-hour fitness center, hot tub and business center.
Last updated June 14 at 12:07pm
Airpark
21 Units Available
Liv North Scottsdale
15509 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,339
806 sqft
Great location in North Scottsdale, close to parks, shopping and dining. Units feature laundry, dishwasher and patio/balcony. Community includes amenities like hot tub, pool, parking and media room.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
44 Units Available
Scottsdale Highlands
15255 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,240
709 sqft
(i tried to turn this job in writing since the link didn't work but it wouldn't let me turn it in if i didn't fill this box up with text).
Last updated June 14 at 12:03pm
53 Units Available
The Halsten at Chauncey Lane
17777 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,509
710 sqft
Rethink upscale apartment living. The 1 & 2 bedroom homes at The Halsten at Chauncey Lane are like nothing you’ve ever experienced. Deluxe in-home features combine with high-tech community amenities to create a breathtaking living experience.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Comite de Families en Accion
6 Units Available
Country Club Verandas
1415 N Country Club Dr, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$760
527 sqft
Complex features dog park and pool. Air-conditioned units with walk-in closets. Across the street from Mesa Country Club. Near the Red Mountain Freeway and minutes from the shopping and dining of Mesa Riverview Mall.
