Apartment List
/
AZ
/
fountain hills
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:10 AM

119 Apartments for rent in Fountain Hills, AZ with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Fountain Hills renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated June 14 at 06:23am
$
4 Units Available
Arrive Fountain Hills
13225 N Fountain Hills Blvd, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1030 sqft
Luxurious community features fire pit, fitness center and relaxing spa. Apartments include air conditioning, built-in microwave, full-size washer and dryers, and dishwasher. Located steps from McDowell Mountain Regional Park.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 06:31am
$
13 Units Available
Park Place at Fountain Hills
16725 E Avenue of the Fountains, Fountain Hills, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,274
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1347 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom suites with high-end finishes and lots of sunlight. Great location on the lake with fountain and mountain views. Community features multiple pools, a fitness center and parking.

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Firerock
1 Unit Available
16233 E LOMBARD Place
16233 East Lombard Place, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
2261 sqft
MAGNIFICENT LUXURY SEASONAL 2 BD/2 BTH FULLY FURNISHED CONDO IN GATED Available for spring renters, 2021! Call today. GOLF COURSE SUBDIVISION: BALERA AT FIREROCK COUNTRY CLUB. INCREDIBLE MOUNTAIN AND LUSH GREEN GOLF COURSE VIEWS ...

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
14815 N FOUNTAIN HILLS Boulevard
14815 North Fountain Hills Boulevard, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1185 sqft
AVAIL NOW thru end of NOV - Fully furnished vacation rental with 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. 2 queen beds. Great community with relaxing community pool and spa, community room with pool tables and fitness center.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
16715 E El Lago Boulevard
16715 East El Lago Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1275 sqft
Rate listed is prime winter seasonal, off season rate negotiable.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
10401 N Saguaro Boulevard
10401 North Saguaro Boulevard, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
991 sqft
Rate listed is prime winter seasonal, off season rate negotiable. Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bath upstairs condo, fully furnished with eastern facing balcony with mountain views, covered parking, community pool, spa, exercise room.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
12625 N SAGUARO Boulevard
12625 North Saguaro Boulevard, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1830 sqft
Luxury Plaza Waterfront Condominium, by the fountain, in the Heart of Fountain Hills & only minutes from Scottsdale! Beautifully furnished home is located above the retail space near shops and dining.
Results within 1 mile of Fountain Hills

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Hidden Hills
1 Unit Available
11812 N 142nd Street
11812 142nd Street, Scottsdale, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$8,000
5863 sqft
Beautiful builders home on quiet cul-de-sac in gated Hidden Hills. Master Suite Wing with fireplace and sitting area, private outside patio with views of the valley. Exercise room by the master bathroom. Theatre room with 8 recliners and TV.
Results within 5 miles of Fountain Hills
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 07:13am
26 Units Available
Casa Santa Fe
11105 N 115th St, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,043
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,503
1158 sqft
Recently renovated, furnished apartments feature garbage disposal and hardwood floors. Situated near Cholla Park and Ancala Country Club. Apartment amenities include yoga, coffee bar and hot tub for relaxation.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 07:14am
$
38 Units Available
Centerra
11100 N 115th St, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,125
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
852 sqft
Nicely crafted apartments with chef kitchens and fireplaces. Lots of community offerings, including a pool and dog park. Close to Ancala Village Shopping Center, Ancala Country Club and Cholla Park.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:29am
23 Units Available
Cabrillo
11620 E Sahuaro Dr, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$990
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,193
968 sqft
Newly renovated apartment homes come with large walk-in closets, private balconies and extra storage room. The gated community has guest suites, a basketball court and a spa.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:06am
$
21 Units Available
Sky Ancala
11545 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,149
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
905 sqft
Imagine living the lifestyle your dreams are made of. Welcome to Broadstone Ancala apartments located in North Scottsdale, and picture yourself stepping in luxurious contemporary interiors, perfected with custom touches.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Mirage Mountain
1 Unit Available
13300 E Via Linda Unit 1061
13300 E via Linda, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1550 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live in Scottsdale luxury in this 2 bed/2 bath condo in sought after gated community of Overlook Scottsdale! Loaded with upgrades including tile floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and upgraded cherry kitchen cabinets.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
McDowell Mountain Ranch
1 Unit Available
11512 E RAINTREE Drive
11512 East Raintree Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1667 sqft
Fully furnished 2BR, 2BA + Den. Beautiful mountainside home with unobstructed views of the city lights & Sunsets. Aug . - Oct: $3000.00 a month + 1.75% rental tax. 3+ month lease required. Seasonal Pricing Applies Nov. through April.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
McDowell Mountain Ranch
1 Unit Available
10647 E KAREN Drive
10647 East Karen Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2310 sqft
Welcome to your furnished private resort! Cimarron Hills is luxury gated living in McDowell Mountain Ranch.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
McDowell Mountain Ranch
1 Unit Available
10423 E SALT BUSH Drive
10423 East Salt Bush Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1548 sqft
This popular great room floor plan has a gas fireplace, ceramic tile floors in all living areas and wood look laminate in the bedrooms.

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
McDowell Mountain Ranch
1 Unit Available
10263 E ACACIA Drive
10263 East Acacia Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
2437 sqft
30 Day minimum...

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
McDowell Mountain Ranch
1 Unit Available
11067 E Butherus Drive
11067 East Butherus Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
3176 sqft
30 Day Minimum...

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
McDowell Mountain Ranch
1 Unit Available
16457 N 103rd Place
16457 North 103rd Place, Scottsdale, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$12,000
3462 sqft
Luxury Scottsdale rental in beautiful golf course community at the base of the McDowell Mountains. Conveniently located to hiking trails & golf courses including Grayhawk, Silverleaf, DC Ranch, Whisper Rock, Mountain Shadows & more.

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
McDowell Mountain Ranch
1 Unit Available
11416 E AUTUMN SAGE Drive
11416 East Autumn Sage Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
3377 sqft
Beautiful furnished home with newly remodeled kitchen located at the top of the hill in guard gated Cimarron Hills. This 4 bedroom + den, 3.5 bath, split floorplan features 1 king, 2 queens and 2 full beds.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Mirage Mountain
1 Unit Available
13450 E VIA LINDA --
13450 East via Linda, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1889 sqft
Great PRIVATE, LOCATION .This property is offering you 270-degree PANORAMIC MOUNTAIN and POOL VIEWS. 3 BEDROOM+ 2 CAR GARAGE !!! - 3rd BR has FRENCH DOORS.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
11375 E SAHUARO Drive
11375 East Sahuaro Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1037 sqft
THIS IS A SEASONAL FURNISHED RENTAL, RATES VARY BASED ON MONTHS!!! (Jan - Apr $2,595) (May, Oct - Dec $2,000) (June - Sept $1,500) Prime interior location next to the heated pool/spa with views of the grassy courtyard and pool area! Condo features

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
11500 E COCHISE Drive
11500 East Cochise Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1306 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
GORGEOUS PREMIUM LOCATION in Resort Style Gated Community. Clubhouse w/Pool Tables, Exercise Room and Media Rooms, Overlooks Resort Style Community Pool, Covered Patio overlooking manicured greenbelt.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Sky Ancala
11545 North Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,164
650 sqft
SKY ANCALA APARTMENTS - Property Id: 292719 Great first floor unit, pool view, hard wood flooring, available now!!! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292719 Property Id 292719 (RLNE5828214)
City Guide for Fountain Hills, AZ

Fountain Hills is named after the fountain in the center of town that shoots water more than 500 feet into the air every hour. Once upon a time it held the world record for the tallest fountain.

Fountain Hills is a small town of just over 22,000 residents. This beautiful Arizona community is family friendly with great schools and a welcoming environment. If you are looking for a cool area in a hot state, this is a great choice. There is plenty to do in this town and the town helps by putting on several festivals during the year. If you have ever wanted to live in a place where you get to know your neighbors, now is the time and Fountain Hills is the place. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Fountain Hills, AZ

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Fountain Hills renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Fountain Hills 1 BedroomsFountain Hills 2 BedroomsFountain Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFountain Hills 3 BedroomsFountain Hills Accessible ApartmentsFountain Hills Apartments with Balcony
Fountain Hills Apartments with GarageFountain Hills Apartments with GymFountain Hills Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFountain Hills Apartments with Move-in SpecialsFountain Hills Apartments with ParkingFountain Hills Apartments with Pool
Fountain Hills Apartments with Washer-DryerFountain Hills Dog Friendly ApartmentsFountain Hills Furnished ApartmentsFountain Hills Luxury PlacesFountain Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZPayson, AZCarefree, AZ
Sun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZGold Canyon, AZCave Creek, AZCoolidge, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College