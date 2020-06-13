110 Apartments for rent in Fountain Hills, AZ with balcony

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
$
16 Units Available
Park Place at Fountain Hills
16725 E Avenue of the Fountains, Fountain Hills, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,274
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1347 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom suites with high-end finishes and lots of sunlight. Great location on the lake with fountain and mountain views. Community features multiple pools, a fitness center and parking.
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated June 13 at 12:52am
$
5 Units Available
Arrive Fountain Hills
13225 N Fountain Hills Blvd, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1030 sqft
Luxurious community features fire pit, fitness center and relaxing spa. Apartments include air conditioning, built-in microwave, full-size washer and dryers, and dishwasher. Located steps from McDowell Mountain Regional Park.

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
15806 N BOULDER Drive
15806 North Boulder Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
4233 sqft
~ ALSO FOR SALE!~ Main floor living in this beautiful home for sale in Fountain Hills, AZ! 5 Bedrooms! ~ Each bedroom has an en suite bathroom as well as its own walk in closet! 2 add'l half baths for guest convenience! Elevator from the epoxied-,

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Firerock
1 Unit Available
16233 E LOMBARD Place
16233 East Lombard Place, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
2261 sqft
MAGNIFICENT LUXURY SEASONAL 2 BD/2 BTH FULLY FURNISHED CONDO IN GATED Available for spring renters, 2021! Call today. GOLF COURSE SUBDIVISION: BALERA AT FIREROCK COUNTRY CLUB. INCREDIBLE MOUNTAIN AND LUSH GREEN GOLF COURSE VIEWS ...

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
16231 E Bainbridge Avenue
16231 East Bainbridge Avenue, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1966 sqft
Looking for a home with a large family room AND living room? How about outdoor patio space where you can enjoy a cup of coffee in the morning? This is the home for you.

1 of 69

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
17108 E KINGSTREE Boulevard
17108 East Kingstree Boulevard, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1407 sqft
MAGNIFICENT GOLF COURSE AND MOUNTAIN VIEW CONDO IN QUIET, RESTFUL 4 CONDO CLUSTER. INCLUDES ROOMY 2 CAR GARAGE, 2.5 BATHS AND 2 EXTRA SPACIOUS BEDROOMS THAT OPEN ONTO A BREATHTAKING GREATROOM WITH VIEWS OF RED ROCK AND DESERT CANYON GOLF COURSE.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
16255 E ROSETTA Drive
16255 East Rosetta Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1120 sqft
Booked for 2020 Jan-Mar but available from now to end of Dec.NO PETS. TRULY THE GOOD LIFE IN THE HEART OF FOUNTAIN HILLS. DECORATED EXQUISITELY IN WARM CONTEMPORARY COLORS AND UPSCALE FURNISHINGS, THIS 2 BD, 1.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
14481 N KINGS Way
14481 North Kings Way, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
997 sqft
Immaculate remodeled single family home all on one level, no step Your own private pool, backyard enclosed for an extended living area. The home backs to a wash, no rear neighbors and is located in a quiet community of Courtside Villas.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
14850 E GRANDVIEW Drive
14850 East Grandview Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
2618 sqft
Escape to a resort ... AT A GREAT NEW PRICE!!! SHORT TERM AVAILABLE AS WELL! Fully Furnished, everything you could need, leave your stuff in storage and come relax.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Eagle Mountain
1 Unit Available
9215 N Broken Bow --
9215 Broken Bow, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
2059 sqft
FEB, MARCH & APRIL NEWLY AVAILABLE: Gorgeous Luxury Furnished rental home in the amazing city of Fountain Hills! Upon entering this home, you are greeted with gorgeous tile flooring, cozy fireplace, softly filtered light throughout and an open floor

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
14815 N FOUNTAIN HILLS Boulevard
14815 North Fountain Hills Boulevard, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1185 sqft
AVAIL NOW thru end of NOV - Fully furnished vacation rental with 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. 2 queen beds. Great community with relaxing community pool and spa, community room with pool tables and fitness center.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Firerock
1 Unit Available
9607 N COPPER RIDGE Trail
9607 North Copper Ridge Trail, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
4357 sqft
6 MONTH MIN/YEAR LEASE STARTING JUNE 1, 2020If you're looking for a resort lifestyle with breathtaking views, this is the home for you.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
13606 N Cambria --
13606 North Cambria Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1519 sqft
Rate listed is prime winter seasonal, off season rate negotiable.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
16657 E GUNSIGHT Drive
16657 East Gunsight Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
908 sqft
2 bed and 2 bath condo, new carpet and paint, updated kitchen, spacious living and dining room, 2nd floor unit

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
10401 N Saguaro Boulevard
10401 North Saguaro Boulevard, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
991 sqft
Rate listed is prime winter seasonal, off season rate negotiable. Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bath upstairs condo, fully furnished with eastern facing balcony with mountain views, covered parking, community pool, spa, exercise room.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Eagle Mountain
1 Unit Available
14811 E MOUNTAIN MAJESTY --
14811 East Mountain Majesty, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
2286 sqft
Avail 4/1 onward! April available at $4900, May $3000, June-Dec $1900 (plus utilities). Come home to this beautiful, furnished 3/2, single level, corner lot home! Well appointed with everything you need - just set down your bags and settle in.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
16344 E ARROW Drive
16344 East Arrow Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
979 sqft
Comfortable and clean 2 bed/2 bath fully furnished unit. Split floor plan condo on the ground floor with fireplace - NO Steps - in Fountain Hills. Backs up directly to the wash, with a community pool.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
15014 E TEQUESTA Court
15014 East Tequesta Court, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2625 sqft
Your private oasis with amazing views. This house is nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac and is warm and inviting. Beautiful and comfortable furnishing will make this feel like your home away from home.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
16307 E ARROW Drive E
16307 East Arrow Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1150 sqft
This Ground Level condo has a spacious great room with nice dining area.Opens to galley style kitchen. Breakfast bar as well.Fresh paint, new carpet, and all new furniture. Full size washer dryer and 1 car garage with storage cabinets.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
14824 N CALLE DEL PRADO --
14824 North Calle Del Prado, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1810 sqft
Words cannot describe how warm, inviting, and sophisticated this 2B/2Ba Fountain Hills retreat feels! The kitchen is perfect for entertaining and features gorgeous granite counters that pair with the custom cabinets.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
16826 E LAMPLIGHTER Way
16826 East Lamplighter Way, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1393 sqft
Beautifully furnished with modern contemporary finishes. Conveniently located just blocks from restaurants, shopping and Fountain Park. Enjoy the privacy of this location while taking in the Fountain views, right from your front patio.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
17105 E LA MONTANA Drive
17105 East La Montana Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
2100 sqft
Jaw dropping PANORAMIC VIEWS and breathtaking scenery await you at this fully furnished rental! Enjoy the BEST unobstructed VIEWS of the World famous Fountain, Park, Lake, Redrock Mountain, McDowell Mtns & amazing city light VIEWS! Prestigious

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
16108 E Emerald Drive
16108 East Emerald Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
943 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath condo furnished with a split floor plan. Unit is all upstairs. No carpet. Granite counters and all new appliances. Wood burning fireplace in living area and covered patio to enjoy the Arizona desert.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
13013 N PANORAMA Drive
13013 North Panorama Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1894 sqft
AVAIL NOW THRU END OF NOV Desirable Fountainhead Condo- Beautiful Views, Fantastic Location, Gated Community, this one has it ALL!2 Bedroom + Den, Great Room and Split Bedroom design w Dining Area, and spacious Living Room with Fireplace.
City Guide for Fountain Hills, AZ

Fountain Hills is named after the fountain in the center of town that shoots water more than 500 feet into the air every hour. Once upon a time it held the world record for the tallest fountain.

Fountain Hills is a small town of just over 22,000 residents. This beautiful Arizona community is family friendly with great schools and a welcoming environment. If you are looking for a cool area in a hot state, this is a great choice. There is plenty to do in this town and the town helps by putting on several festivals during the year. If you have ever wanted to live in a place where you get to know your neighbors, now is the time and Fountain Hills is the place. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Fountain Hills, AZ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Fountain Hills renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

