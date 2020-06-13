110 Apartments for rent in Fountain Hills, AZ with balcony
Fountain Hills is named after the fountain in the center of town that shoots water more than 500 feet into the air every hour. Once upon a time it held the world record for the tallest fountain.
Fountain Hills is a small town of just over 22,000 residents. This beautiful Arizona community is family friendly with great schools and a welcoming environment. If you are looking for a cool area in a hot state, this is a great choice. There is plenty to do in this town and the town helps by putting on several festivals during the year. If you have ever wanted to live in a place where you get to know your neighbors, now is the time and Fountain Hills is the place. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Fountain Hills renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.