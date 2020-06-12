/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
223 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Fountain Hills, AZ
Verified
1 of 67
Last updated June 12 at 06:27am
$
5 Units Available
Arrive Fountain Hills
13225 N Fountain Hills Blvd, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1030 sqft
Luxurious community features fire pit, fitness center and relaxing spa. Apartments include air conditioning, built-in microwave, full-size washer and dryers, and dishwasher. Located steps from McDowell Mountain Regional Park.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 06:06am
$
17 Units Available
Park Place at Fountain Hills
16725 E Avenue of the Fountains, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1096 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom suites with high-end finishes and lots of sunlight. Great location on the lake with fountain and mountain views. Community features multiple pools, a fitness center and parking.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
16255 E ROSETTA Drive
16255 East Rosetta Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1120 sqft
Booked for 2020 Jan-Mar but available from now to end of Dec.NO PETS. TRULY THE GOOD LIFE IN THE HEART OF FOUNTAIN HILLS. DECORATED EXQUISITELY IN WARM CONTEMPORARY COLORS AND UPSCALE FURNISHINGS, THIS 2 BD, 1.
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Firerock
1 Unit Available
16233 E LOMBARD Place
16233 East Lombard Place, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
2261 sqft
MAGNIFICENT LUXURY SEASONAL 2 BD/2 BTH FULLY FURNISHED CONDO IN GATED GOLF COURSE SUBDIVISION: BALERA AT FIREROCK COUNTRY CLUB. INCREDIBLE MOUNTAIN AND LUSH GREEN GOLF COURSE VIEWS ...
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
14481 N KINGS Way
14481 North Kings Way, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
997 sqft
Immaculate remodeled single family home all on one level, no step Your own private pool, backyard enclosed for an extended living area. The home backs to a wash, no rear neighbors and is located in a quiet community of Courtside Villas.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
13013 N PANORAMA Drive
13013 North Panorama Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1894 sqft
AVAIL NOW THRU END OF NOV Desirable Fountainhead Condo- Beautiful Views, Fantastic Location, Gated Community, this one has it ALL!2 Bedroom + Den, Great Room and Split Bedroom design w Dining Area, and spacious Living Room with Fireplace.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
16839 E Mirage Crossing Court
16839 East Mirage Crossing Court, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1400 sqft
Rate listed is prime winter seasonal, off season rate negotiable. Nicely furnished duplex located in the beautiful community of Fountain Hills.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
16528 E GUNSIGHT Drive
16528 East Gunsight Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1010 sqft
Great upstairs condo that has been remodeled. Great location. Mountain views from balcony. 2 Bedrooms, 2 baths, all tile, has all appliances, community pool and covered parking. Ready to move in!
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
17247 E GRANDE Boulevard
17247 East Grande Boulevard, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1590 sqft
Rate listed is prime winter seasonal, off season rate negotiable. Great newly furnished lower level condo with 2 bedroom plus den condo with 2 bath plus great views. 2 car garage, 2 patios and mountain views. Wireless internet provided.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
11011 N ZEPHYR Drive
11011 North Zephyr Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1460 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED VACATION RENTAL with beautiful Red Mountain Views and a terrific location! This property offers 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and a garage. 1 queen bed in the master, 1 queen bed in the 2nd bedroom.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
9750 N Monterey Drive
9750 East Monterey Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1188 sqft
Rate listed is prime winter seasonal, off season rate negotiable.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
15911 E Brodiea Drive
15911 East Brodiea Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2034 sqft
Rate listed is prime winter seasonal, off season rate negotiable. Enjoy Fountain Hills at this beautiful furnished single story home in nice neighborhood. Home has views out back, and a master suite with King size bed, large bath area and fireplace.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
16450 E Avenue of the Fountains --
16450 East Avenue of the Fountains, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1484 sqft
Rate listed is prime winter seasonal, off season rate negotiable. Very nice lower level condo, 2 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2 car garage, complex has community pool, great location to shopping & restaurants.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
13636 N HAMILTON Drive
13636 North Hamilton Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1100 sqft
Charming one story vacation rental is super cute and super quiet! Available now, this 2 bdrm, 2 bath is NON-SMOKING and fully furnished. No stairs, no one above or below.
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
14256 N BOXWOOD Lane
14256 Boxwood Lane East, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
967 sqft
Outdoor living at it's finest-nice private court yard patio. Everything NEW-Furnished.Travertine,granite,wood stairs,new bathrooms & fixtures,stainless appliances - modern & super nice.Comfy beds,One King one queen & pull out sofa.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
16258 E CHIQUITA Drive
16258 East Chiquita Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1229 sqft
Absolutely first class upper level resort-like condo w/premium custom finishes such as granite countertops, upgraded trim, stainless steel appliances, 2 beds/2 baths, one large flat screen TV & TVs in each bedroom, wireless internet, a small private
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
14402 N IBSEN Drive
14402 North Ibsen Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,465
1500 sqft
Absolutely charming, gorgeous one-level 2 bedroom + den or 3rd bedroom, 2 bath, 2-car garage fully furnished 1,500 SF vacation rental townhome.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
12641 N Mimosa Drive
12641 North Mimosa Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1159 sqft
This adorable 2 bedroom 2 bath end unit patio home is immaculate. Brand new flooring, paint, lighting and furnishings. Walking distance to downtown restaurants and fountain. Very quaint and quiet. Lovely private patio with fruit trees.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
10401 N SAGUARO Boulevard
10401 North Saguaro Boulevard, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
991 sqft
Perfect ground level unit with a beautiful natural desert wash just steps from your backyard. Inside is an open great room, dining area and connected kitchen.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
14815 N FOUNTAIN HILLS Boulevard
14815 North Fountain Hills Boulevard, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1185 sqft
Eagles Landing...Luxury furnished rental...all top notch. Best location overlooking the pool and spa.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
16307 E ARROW Drive E
16307 East Arrow Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1150 sqft
This Ground Level condo has a spacious great room with nice dining area.Opens to galley style kitchen. Breakfast bar as well.Fresh paint, new carpet, and all new furniture. Full size washer dryer and 1 car garage with storage cabinets.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
16344 E ARROW Drive
16344 East Arrow Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
979 sqft
Comfortable and clean 2 bed/2 bath fully furnished unit. Split floor plan condo on the ground floor with fireplace - NO Steps - in Fountain Hills. Backs up directly to the wash, with a community pool.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
16657 E GUNSIGHT Drive
16657 East Gunsight Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
908 sqft
Beautiful resort style condominium, located in the heart of Fountain Hills. Walk to the park, shop on the avenue, or just relax at the sparkling resort style pool. Homes features alder cabinets, granite counter tops, tile floors.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
14824 N CALLE DEL PRADO --
14824 North Calle Del Prado, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1810 sqft
Words cannot describe how warm, inviting, and sophisticated this 2B/2Ba Fountain Hills retreat feels! The kitchen is perfect for entertaining and features gorgeous granite counters that pair with the custom cabinets.
