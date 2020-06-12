/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:39 AM
340 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fountain Hills, AZ
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 06:15pm
$
17 Units Available
Park Place at Fountain Hills
16725 E Avenue of the Fountains, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1347 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom suites with high-end finishes and lots of sunlight. Great location on the lake with fountain and mountain views. Community features multiple pools, a fitness center and parking.
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eagle Mountain
1 Unit Available
9608 N. Indigo Dr.
9608 North Indigo Hill Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
Eagle Mountain at it's BEST - An incredible opportunity for a fully upgraded home in coveted Eagle Mountain. Live a true Sonoran lifestyle with a resort style backyard featuring INCREDIBLE city and golf course views.
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
15482 E Cavern Dr
15482 East Cavern Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$6,800
3200 sqft
FURNISHED Single Family Home- RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES- Single family home that has been remodeled and lots of upgrades.
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
16454 E Keota Dr
16454 North Keota Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
- Welcome to your home away from home in this stunning fully furnished Casita nestled in the slopes of Fountain Hills! Call to discuss your stay. $500.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sunridge Canyon
1 Unit Available
15410 E. Jojoba Lane
15410 East Jojoba Lane, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2089 sqft
UNFURNISHED SINGLE FAMILY HOME - Homes has near new carpet, split 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 3 car garage, all appliances, double oven, ceiling fans, r.o.system and water softener, backyard with a pool and views!! Owner prefers NO pets.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13600 Fountain Hills Blvd. #902
13600 N Fountain Hills Blvd, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2300 sqft
FURNISHED Condo-RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES-Beautiful split level condo in gated community walking distance to Safeway shopping plaza & restaurants, short drive to
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
16669 E.Hawk
16669 East Hawk Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2500 sqft
FURNISHED Single Family Home- RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES-Nicely furnished single family home located in the beautiful community of Fountain Hills.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
17018 E Monterey
17018 East Monterey Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2700 sqft
Fountain Hills, Arizona - Luxury Home w/ Scenic Mountain Views- Monthly Vacation Rental - Month-to-month rental available. Peak Season $4000 to $4500 per month.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
15859 Aspen
15859 N Aspen Dr, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1801 sqft
FURNISHED Single Family Home-RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE- Comfortable single family 3 bedroom with King, Queen & Twin beds, 2 bath home that has a wonderful Arizona Room great for entertaining, and a
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
14666 N El Pueblo Blvd
14666 North El Pueblo Boulevard, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1700 sqft
FURNISHED Single Family Home- RATES DISPLAYED ARE FOR WINTER SEASON - ***DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
15633 Jamaica
15633 E Jamaica Ln, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2539 sqft
FURNISHED Single Family Home- RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES-Territorial home is at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, fantastic panoramic mountain views and can see the
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
15909 Thistle
15909 East Thistle Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$5,600
2819 sqft
FURNISHED Single Family Home-RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES- Nicely furnished single family home, remodeled with 3 bedrooms, 3.
1 of 51
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
15806 N BOULDER Drive
15806 North Boulder Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
~ ALSO FOR SALE!~ Main floor living in this beautiful home for sale in Fountain Hills, AZ! 5 Bedrooms! ~ Each bedroom has an en suite bathroom as well as its own walk in closet! 2 add'l half baths for guest convenience! Elevator from the epoxied-,
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
16231 E Bainbridge Avenue
16231 East Bainbridge Avenue, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1966 sqft
Looking for a home with a large family room AND living room? How about outdoor patio space where you can enjoy a cup of coffee in the morning? This is the home for you.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Eagle Mountain
1 Unit Available
9215 N Broken Bow --
9215 Broken Bow, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
2059 sqft
FEB, MARCH & APRIL NEWLY AVAILABLE: Gorgeous Luxury Furnished rental home in the amazing city of Fountain Hills! Upon entering this home, you are greeted with gorgeous tile flooring, cozy fireplace, softly filtered light throughout and an open floor
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
14850 E GRANDVIEW Drive
14850 East Grandview Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
2618 sqft
Escape to a resort ... AT A GREAT NEW PRICE!!! SHORT TERM AVAILABLE AS WELL! Fully Furnished, everything you could need, leave your stuff in storage and come relax.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Eagle Mountain
1 Unit Available
14811 E MOUNTAIN MAJESTY --
14811 East Mountain Majesty, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
2286 sqft
Avail 4/1 onward! April available at $4900, May $3000, June-Dec $1900 (plus utilities). Come home to this beautiful, furnished 3/2, single level, corner lot home! Well appointed with everything you need - just set down your bags and settle in.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
16715 E El Lago Boulevard
16715 East El Lago Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1275 sqft
Rate listed is prime winter seasonal, off season rate negotiable.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
13824 N Kendall Drive
13824 North Kendall Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1493 sqft
Rate listed is prime winter seasonal, off season rate negotiable. Nicely decorated fully furnished duplex.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Firerock
1 Unit Available
9607 N COPPER RIDGE Trail
9607 North Copper Ridge Trail, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
4357 sqft
6 MONTH MIN/YEAR LEASE STARTING JUNE 1, 2020If you're looking for a resort lifestyle with breathtaking views, this is the home for you.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
15635 E SCORPION Drive
15635 East Scorpion Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1572 sqft
Single family home for rent. Light and bright. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Master bathroom has double sinks and a large walk in closet. 2nd bedroom is all tile. Ceiling fans, window coverings and all appliances included.
1 of 55
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Eagle Mountain
1 Unit Available
9604 N Solitude Canyon
9604 North Solitude Canyon, Fountain Hills, AZ
LIFESTYLE IS INCLUDED $5000/month June-Sept, 2020 with this spectacular Custom Home located Mountainside on the Eagle Mountain Golf Course, with unsurpassed Mountain & City Views. The entire home was remodeled & professionally decorated.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
15633 E Jamaica Lane
15633 East Jamaica Lane, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2539 sqft
Rate listed is prime winter seasonal, off season rate negotiable. Nicely decorated furnished single family home located in a quiet cul-de-sac, this home has wonderful Eastern views of the Fountain & Mountain ranges.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
15803 E TUMBLEWEED Drive
15803 East Tumbleweed Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
AVAIL JUNE 1st THRU END OF DEC Luxury Rental Property Now Available! Spectacular Mountain Views from this spacious and inviting home - all the comforts you need for an incredible vacation and more! 4 Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths, 2 Car Garage, Fantastic
Similar Pages
Fountain Hills 1 BedroomsFountain Hills 2 BedroomsFountain Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFountain Hills 3 BedroomsFountain Hills Accessible ApartmentsFountain Hills Apartments with Balcony
Fountain Hills Apartments with GarageFountain Hills Apartments with GymFountain Hills Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFountain Hills Apartments with Move-in SpecialsFountain Hills Apartments with ParkingFountain Hills Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZPayson, AZCarefree, AZ