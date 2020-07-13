/
pet friendly apartments
111 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Fountain Hills, AZ
Last updated July 13 at 12:25am
17 Units Available
Park Place at Fountain Hills
16725 E Avenue of the Fountains, Fountain Hills, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,105
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1347 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom suites with high-end finishes and lots of sunlight. Great location on the lake with fountain and mountain views. Community features multiple pools, a fitness center and parking.
Last updated July 13 at 12:30am
3 Units Available
Arrive Fountain Hills
13225 N Fountain Hills Blvd, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1030 sqft
Luxurious community features fire pit, fitness center and relaxing spa. Apartments include air conditioning, built-in microwave, full-size washer and dryers, and dishwasher. Located steps from McDowell Mountain Regional Park.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
17018 E Monterey
17018 East Monterey Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2700 sqft
Fountain Hills, Arizona - Luxury Home w/ Scenic Mountain Views- Monthly Vacation Rental - Month-to-month rental available. Peak Season $4000 to $4500 per month.
Last updated July 17 at 10:30pm
1 Unit Available
15075 N ESCONDIDO Drive
15075 North Escondido Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1641 sqft
Beautiful home with all modern finishes. Vaulted ceilings in the family room, quartz counter tops throughout, espresso cabinets, large walk-in master shower, large walk-in closet, ceiling fans and blinds all included. No smoking.
Results within 1 mile of Fountain Hills
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Paloma Paseo
13921 E Gail Road
13921 East Gail Road, Scottsdale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2677 sqft
Gorgeous Fully Upgraded 4 Bedroom Single Level Scottsdale Home - Gorgeous 4 Bedroom + Den, Fully Upgraded, Single level home!! Great Location!! Enjoy the Desert Breeze & Mountain Views on this Large N/S Hillside Lot. Adjacent to Desert Common Areas.
Last updated December 10 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
Hidden Hills
14487 E CHARTER OAK Drive
14487 East Charter Oak Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$4,150
3579 sqft
Freshly painted interior and exterior. Enter this spacious, single level home (2004 build) through a private courtyard.
Results within 5 miles of Fountain Hills
Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
22 Units Available
Cabrillo
11620 E Sahuaro Dr, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$986
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,201
968 sqft
Newly renovated apartment homes come with large walk-in closets, private balconies and extra storage room. The gated community has guest suites, a basketball court and a spa.
Last updated July 13 at 12:18am
37 Units Available
Centerra
11100 N 115th St, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,125
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
852 sqft
Nicely crafted apartments with chef kitchens and fireplaces. Lots of community offerings, including a pool and dog park. Close to Ancala Village Shopping Center, Ancala Country Club and Cholla Park.
Last updated July 13 at 12:01am
25 Units Available
Casa Santa Fe
11105 N 115th St, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,050
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1158 sqft
Recently renovated, furnished apartments feature garbage disposal and hardwood floors. Situated near Cholla Park and Ancala Country Club. Apartment amenities include yoga, coffee bar and hot tub for relaxation.
Last updated July 13 at 12:11am
27 Units Available
Sky Ancala
11545 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,149
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
905 sqft
Imagine living the lifestyle your dreams are made of. Welcome to Broadstone Ancala apartments located in North Scottsdale, and picture yourself stepping in luxurious contemporary interiors, perfected with custom touches.
Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
McDowell Mountain Ranch
10610 E MORNING STAR Drive
10610 East Morning Star Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1548 sqft
Very nicely appointed and upgraded home. FULLY FURNISHED for long or shorter term(30 day minimum). 3 bedroom , 2 bath, 2 car garage, single level (no stairs). Travertine tile throughout home. Carpeting in all bedrooms.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
11050 N 111th Way
11050 North 111th Way, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1471 sqft
This fantastic 3 BR/2 bath home is just what you have been waiting for. Located on a quiet cup-de-sac in prime Scottsdale location.
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
12034 E Yucca St
12034 East Yucca Street, Scottsdale, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
4425 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 12034 E Yucca St in Scottsdale. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
11091 N 110th Place
11091 North 110th Place, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1505 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Super REMODELED 2BR 2BA 2 Garage in Scottsdale!! - Property Id: 216685 Fantastic remodel!! 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bathrooms, 2 car Garage with a brand new kitchen, guest bathroom and plank wood-look porcelain tile flooring throughout.
Results within 10 miles of Fountain Hills
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Airpark
Broadstone Scottsdale Quarter
15345 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$1,260
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,180
1173 sqft
Sophisticated studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments in a green and friendly community. Complex has a gym, pool, clubhouse and wine room for mingling with the neighbors.
Last updated July 13 at 12:37am
21 Units Available
The Regents at Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15555 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,210
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1411 sqft
Excellent location close to Scottsdale Sports Complex, Scottsdale Airport, and golf at Sanctuary and TPC. Apartments feature track lighting, breakfast bar, and walk-in closets. Community includes fitness center, business center, and weekly yoga class.
Last updated July 13 at 12:36am
27 Units Available
San Milan by Mark-Taylor
6975 E Princess Dr, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,364
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1456 sqft
Great location, close to WestWorld of Scottsdale and TPC Scottsdale. Residents enjoy units with dual-pane insulated windows, plush carpeting, and distressed plank flooring. Community has pool, pool with wet bar, and business center.
Last updated July 13 at 12:07am
31 Units Available
Airpark
The Core Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15333 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,277
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1131 sqft
Luxury amenities, including indoor club room, fitness facility and parking structure. Located in the heart of Scottsdale, close to shopping at the Scottsdale Shops. Residents can choose from studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments.
Last updated July 13 at 12:05am
47 Units Available
The Halsten at Chauncey Lane
17777 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1135 sqft
Rethink upscale apartment living. The 1 & 2 bedroom homes at The Halsten at Chauncey Lane are like nothing you’ve ever experienced. Deluxe in-home features combine with high-tech community amenities to create a breathtaking living experience.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
25 Units Available
Avion on Legacy
7340 E Legacy Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
1345 sqft
Various sized apartments with top-quality amenities, including quartz counters, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Complex contains pool with splendid mountain views, gym, game room and business center.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Scottsdale Ranch
Morningside
10455 E Via Linda, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,160
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1231 sqft
Renovated one, two- and three-bedroom apartments with fireplace and patio. The complex has a pool, gym and clubhouse while Scottsdale Ranch Park & Tennis Center is on the doorstep for even more healthy living.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
38 Units Available
Kota North Scottsdale
16356 N Thompson Peak Pkwy, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,347
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1374 sqft
Situated in the heart of North Scottsdale, this community offers outstanding access to shops and dining. Units include updated kitchens, nine-foot ceilings, private terraces, walk-in closets, and ample natural light.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Scottsdale Horizon Apartment Homes
9259 E Raintree Dr, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,157
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
1006 sqft
Within easy reach of Highway 101. Also close to McDowell Mountain Regional Park. Pet-friendly apartments situated in lush grounds with mature landscaping. Multiple on-site amenities, including a coffee bar, fitness center and heated swimming pool.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
23 Units Available
San Carlos
9494 E Redfield Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,225
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1371 sqft
San Carlos apartments sit in the Scottsdale Horizon community. Just minutes from downtown Phoenix and nearby business centers, units feature bathtubs, extra storage, microwaves, refrigerators, and fireplaces. The community is pet-friendly.
