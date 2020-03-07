16703 E BAYFIELD Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace courtyard

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2 bedroom 2 bath duplex with a 2 CAR GARAGE! Front courtyard area. Large living room area looking into the backyard with a large covered patio. Living area has vaulted ceilings. Owner will consider 1 pet w deposit. 1 year minimum lease.