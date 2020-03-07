2 bedroom 2 bath duplex with a 2 CAR GARAGE! Front courtyard area. Large living room area looking into the backyard with a large covered patio. Living area has vaulted ceilings. Owner will consider 1 pet w deposit. 1 year minimum lease.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16703 E BAYFIELD Drive have any available units?
16703 E BAYFIELD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Hills, AZ.
What amenities does 16703 E BAYFIELD Drive have?
Some of 16703 E BAYFIELD Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16703 E BAYFIELD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16703 E BAYFIELD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16703 E BAYFIELD Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 16703 E BAYFIELD Drive is pet friendly.
Does 16703 E BAYFIELD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16703 E BAYFIELD Drive offers parking.
Does 16703 E BAYFIELD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16703 E BAYFIELD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16703 E BAYFIELD Drive have a pool?
No, 16703 E BAYFIELD Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16703 E BAYFIELD Drive have accessible units?
No, 16703 E BAYFIELD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16703 E BAYFIELD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16703 E BAYFIELD Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 16703 E BAYFIELD Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16703 E BAYFIELD Drive does not have units with air conditioning.