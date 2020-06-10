All apartments in Chandler
Last updated October 30 2019 at 5:30 AM

2840 E LA COSTA Drive

2840 East La Costa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2840 East La Costa Drive, Chandler, AZ 85249
Cooper Commons

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Bright and Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Chandler Home has Formal Living Room leading to Great Room with Vaulted Ceilings, Huge Kitchen Island with 3-sided, elevated Breakfast Bar at its center. Walk-In Pantry, Raised Panel Cabinetry; 18'' Tile, Vaulted Ceilings, Decorative Ledge Walls, Ceiling Fans throughout. Master Suite, Split From Others, Features Walk-In Closet, Garden Tub & Separate Walk-In Shower, Dual Sinks, and Private Water Closet. Covered patio and large desert landscped backyard. . Nice Home in a great Neighborhood. (Sorry, no pets on this one.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2840 E LA COSTA Drive have any available units?
2840 E LA COSTA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2840 E LA COSTA Drive have?
Some of 2840 E LA COSTA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2840 E LA COSTA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2840 E LA COSTA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2840 E LA COSTA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2840 E LA COSTA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 2840 E LA COSTA Drive offer parking?
No, 2840 E LA COSTA Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2840 E LA COSTA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2840 E LA COSTA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2840 E LA COSTA Drive have a pool?
No, 2840 E LA COSTA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2840 E LA COSTA Drive have accessible units?
No, 2840 E LA COSTA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2840 E LA COSTA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2840 E LA COSTA Drive has units with dishwashers.
