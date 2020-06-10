2840 E LA COSTA Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

Bright and Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Chandler Home has Formal Living Room leading to Great Room with Vaulted Ceilings, Huge Kitchen Island with 3-sided, elevated Breakfast Bar at its center. Walk-In Pantry, Raised Panel Cabinetry; 18'' Tile, Vaulted Ceilings, Decorative Ledge Walls, Ceiling Fans throughout. Master Suite, Split From Others, Features Walk-In Closet, Garden Tub & Separate Walk-In Shower, Dual Sinks, and Private Water Closet. Covered patio and large desert landscped backyard. . Nice Home in a great Neighborhood. (Sorry, no pets on this one.)