Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub courtyard key fob access

*Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please call to schedule today! Lumiere Chandler offers spacious condos in the heart of Chandler, AZ. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartments feature tile floors, large patios and balconies, and available garages.Living at Lumiere Chandler offers residents a convenient location nestled near restaurants, shopping, recreation, and entertainment. Take advantage of community amenities, which include a fitness center, two swimming pools with heated spas, and picnic areas with gas barbecues.Come home to Lumiere Chandler today.