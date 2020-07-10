Apartment List
/
AZ
/
chandler
/
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:49 PM

85 Apartments for rent in Chandler, AZ with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Chandler apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free m... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
28 Units Available
Biscayne Bay
300 E Warner Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,095
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,709
1320 sqft
Luxury community includes swimming pools, whirlpool spas and fitness center. Located in Chandler, with easy access to major highways for commuters. Residents enjoy units with walk-in closets, ice maker and patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
12 Units Available
Palm Trails Apartments
235 E Ray Rd, Chandler, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1074 sqft
Located in Chandler, close to the 101, 202, and 60 freeways. Community has Wi-Fi, health club, and pool. Units feature balconies, raised ceilings, and washer/dryer.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
23 Units Available
Joshua Village
Country Brook
4909 W Joshua Blvd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,119
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,298
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,558
1198 sqft
Convenient location close to beautiful, 40-acre Desert Breeze Park. Luxurious community has 24-hour maintenance, courtyard, pool, and gym. Units feature patio/balcony, unit laundry, fireplace, ceiling fans, and bathtub.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 06:14pm
$
26 Units Available
Avant Fashion Center by Mark-Taylor
555 S Galleria Way, Chandler, AZ
Studio
$1,112
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,252
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,608
1166 sqft
This is where elegance meets style. Fresh interiors with hardwood floors, granite counters and central air for comfort. Nest technology throughout the community with features like a yoga studio, refreshing pool, gym and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
16 Units Available
Cantera
2475 W Pecos Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,256
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cantera apartments in Chandler, AZ is a recently renovated luxury living space fitted with granite counters and built-in fireplace. Near to Loop 202, the complex comes with communal clubhouse, fire-pit and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 06:50pm
$
14 Units Available
Mira Santi by Mark-Taylor
800 W Queen Creek Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,149
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,331
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1254 sqft
Apartments include bay windows, stainless steel appliances, and washer and dryer. Community features tech center, fitness center, and yoga. Located next to Sprouts Farmers Market and Coldstone Creamery and close to the Chandler Mall.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
15 Units Available
Stonefield
VIVE
1901 W Germann Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1285 sqft
Located in the Chandler area, close to South Dobson Road. Apartments include a fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator and a working fireplace. Pool, coffee bar and game room available to residents.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
19 Units Available
The Core Chandler
5151 South Arizona Avenue, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,227
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,274
1450 sqft
Sign a lease and access a lifestyle in one of the premier apartment communities, The Core Chandler Luxury Apartments in Chandler, AZ.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
15 Units Available
Elevation Chandler
2300 W Pecos Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,213
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,507
1059 sqft
Welcome to resort-style living. You'll always feel on vacation with a sparkling pool, hot tub, fire pit, 24-hour gym and more world-class amenities designed for your comfort. Fully equipped kitchens, in-unit laundry and spacious layouts.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 06:55pm
$
17 Units Available
Downtown Chandler
Crosswinds
868 S Arizona Ave, Chandler, AZ
Studio
$709
327 sqft
1 Bedroom
$773
418 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Interiors feature wood-like flooring, lots of natural light and vaulted ceilings. A pool and gym are on site. The pet-friendly apartment community is near the 202 freeway and close to shopping venues like Chandler Mall.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
8 Units Available
San Brisas
900 N Rural Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,358
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,562
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,747
1278 sqft
Luxurious homes feature arched hallways, 9-foot ceilings and abundant storage. Located in Chandler School District, close to employers like Banner Health and Bank of America. Community includes fountain, lush landscaping and resort-like atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 10 at 06:10pm
$
14 Units Available
The Island at Ocotillo
Arista at Ocotillo by Mark Taylor
3200 S Dobson Rd, Chandler, AZ
Studio
$1,239
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,355
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,589
1106 sqft
Arista at Ocotillo is a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community located in the heart of Ocotillo! Our master planned midrise community in Chandler, AZ offers studio, one, two and three-bedroom luxury apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 06:53pm
$
12 Units Available
San Cervantes by Mark-Taylor
400 N Coronado St, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,224
1009 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1474 sqft
This community is just steps from Chandler Festival and the Chandler Fashion Center mall. Residents' furry friends are welcome, and there's an on-site tennis court, pool and gym. Units feature French doors and energy-efficient windows.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 06:24pm
$
142 Units Available
The District at Chandler
2222 West Frye Road, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1279 sqft
Smart. Connection. Community. Just a few of the things that come standard at The District at Chandler. Our pet-friendly one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes near Intel were made to make your life easier – and a lot more high tech.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
11 Units Available
Brio On Ray
250 E Ray Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,120
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Variety of floor plans each featuring granite counters, stainless steel appliances, full-size washer/dryers and walk-in closets. Community features a resort-style pool and spa, BBQ grills and outdoor fireplace/lounge area.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
21 Units Available
Towne Square Apartment Homes
500 N Metro Blvd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,035
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1201 sqft
Beautifully landscaped grounds, southwestern architecture, and proximity to Harter Park make for fulfilling living. Amenities at this pet-friendly community include two pools and a tricked-out gym. Convenient to downtown Chandler and popular Fashion Center mall.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 06:07pm
$
7 Units Available
Club Cancun by Mark-Taylor
375 N Federal St, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,103
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,523
1210 sqft
Great location, close to Desert Breeze Park and Chandler Fashion Center. Apartments feature walk-in closets, extra storage and airy living room. Resident enjoy pool, clubhouse with TV and BBQ grills.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 06:08pm
$
7 Units Available
Waterside at Ocotillo by Mark-Taylor
4800 S Alma School Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,215
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,484
1142 sqft
Just minutes from the Promenade at Fulton Ranch and Fulton Ranch Towne Center, this community offers residents a 24-hour gym, detached garages and outdoor cookout areas. Units have walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and updated carpeting.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
6 Units Available
Casitas at San Marcos
901 S Alma School Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,285
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1244 sqft
Enjoy kitchens equipped with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and dishwashers. In-unit laundry. Outdoor swimming pool and hot tub. Carport and garage available to protect vehicles.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated March 11 at 09:31pm
$
22 Units Available
San Palacio by Mark-Taylor
2255 W Germann Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,179
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,734
1323 sqft
Units include black appliances, gas stoves, and full-size washer and dryer. Units offer linen closet, marble vanities, and walk-in closets. Community has lush landscaping, clubhouse fireplace, resort style pool.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
10 Units Available
Octotillo
Cornerstone Ranch
3999 S Dobson Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,185
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1058 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for self-guided tours by appointment (face covering required) and virtual tours via video chat.
Results within 1 mile of Chandler
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
1 Unit Available
Ahwatukee
Vista Sureno
4727 Warner Road, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,065
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Vista Sureno features beauty, convenience and style around every corner! From lush landscaping to spacious living spaces and an array of amenities, our apartments have everything you need to upgrade your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
31 Units Available
Sonoran Apartments
13625 S 48th St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,157
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,403
1204 sqft
Warm interiors, Southwestern exteriors. Luxury touches like a volleyball court, renovated units, fire pits, alarm systems, and hardwood floors. Across from Mountain Vista Park with easy access to I-10.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 06:18pm
$
27 Units Available
San Sonoma by Mark-Taylor
9010 S Priest Dr, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,299
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1432 sqft
Residents stay fit in this community's yoga studio, spin bike room, pool and 24-hour gym. Units feature granite countertops, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Shopping is convenient thanks to the Shoppes at Casa Paloma.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Chandler, AZ

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Chandler apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Chandler apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsChandler 3 BedroomsChandler Accessible ApartmentsChandler Apartments under $1,000Chandler Apartments under $800Chandler Apartments under $900
Chandler Apartments with BalconyChandler Apartments with GarageChandler Apartments with GymChandler Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChandler Apartments with Move-in SpecialsChandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with PoolChandler Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Chandler Cheap PlacesChandler Dog Friendly ApartmentsChandler Furnished ApartmentsChandler Luxury PlacesChandler Pet Friendly PlacesChandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College