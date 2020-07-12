/
oasis neighborhood
201 Apartments for rent in Oasis Neighborhood, Chandler, AZ
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Avilla Grace
2136 N Grace Blvd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,392
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,889
1236 sqft
Modern apartments with fully equipped kitchens and a patio/balcony. Cats and dogs allowed. Swim in the pool during hot days. Close to shops and restaurants along Arizona Avenue.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
San Cierra
2400 N Arizona Ave, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,170
957 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1474 sqft
Located between W Grace Blvd and W Palomino Drive. Stylish apartments include in-unit laundry, a fireplace and a fully equipped kitchen. Community facilities include a pool, a sauna and a volleyball court.
Results within 1 mile of Oasis Neighborhood
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
27 Units Available
Biscayne Bay
300 E Warner Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,095
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1320 sqft
Luxury community includes swimming pools, whirlpool spas and fitness center. Located in Chandler, with easy access to major highways for commuters. Residents enjoy units with walk-in closets, ice maker and patio/balcony.
Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
9 Units Available
San Hacienda by Mark-Taylor
1600 N Arizona Ave, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,424
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,789
1375 sqft
This community's apartments are adorned with granite countertops, crown molding and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym and heated swimming pool. Corovado Village and Espee Park are both nearby.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1255 N ARIZONA Avenue
1255 N Arizona Ave, Chandler, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1831 sqft
BRAND NEW home at center of Chandler. Gated community with community pools, parks and centrally located near everything and 202 highway. Lovely home with 3 bedrooms, 3 bath, upstairs loft and downstairs den room,2 car garage, private yard.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
623 W Guadalupe Rd Unit 139
623 West Guadalupe Road, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$995
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 623 W Guadalupe Rd Unit 139 in Mesa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1600 N. Saba St. #144
1600 N Saba St, Chandler, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
933 sqft
1600 N. Saba St. #144 Available 08/15/20 Cozy Home!! - Cozy two level home with fireplace located in the heart of Chandler! Cool off in the community pool! (RLNE5902723)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2855 S Extension Rd Unit 218
2855 South Extension Road, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1050 sqft
Fully Furnished Suite - Fully furnished condo located in Mesa! This property was completely renovated and fully furnished.
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
1999 North Illinois Street
1999 North Illinois Street, Chandler, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1250 sqft
Completely remodeled home, new flooring, fresh paint, new countertops, new appliances and so much more! Open and spacious living area with fireplace! Close to great food and entertainment! Pets: 2 small dogs will be considered.
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
Woodglen Square II Condominium
533 W Guadalupe Rd, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$920
991 sqft
*** 2 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM CONDO IN MESA *** - This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with a 1008 square feet and is located in the Woodglen Square II community in Mesa.
Last updated March 5 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
3134 S EXTENSION Road
3134 South Extension Road, Mesa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1598 sqft
Fabulous 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home in quiet location - Ceramic tile in all the right places - Granite upgrades at the baths - Vaulted ceilings - Separate living and family rooms - Covered patio - Large yard with block fence - Two car garage with
Last updated December 10 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
1970 N HARTFORD Street
1970 North Hartford Street, Chandler, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
849 sqft
Gorgeous Remodeled Chandler 2 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath Townhome with brand new laminate wood style flooring and carpeted bedrooms. New paint throughout. Brand new fixtures. Convenient upstairs laundry. Large patio and attached storage unit.
Results within 5 miles of Oasis Neighborhood
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
Dobson Towne Centre
1817 N Dobson Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,180
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-10, these luxury apartments are near all the action. Units feature amenities such as a full-size washers and dryers, oak cabinets, and detached garages. This community is within controlled-access gates.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
22 Units Available
Town Commons
1000 S Gilbert Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,215
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1525 sqft
Great location right in Gilbert Town Square at Gilbert Road and Civic Center Drive. Upscale apartments with modern finishes. Community features a clubhouse, sparkling swimming pool and patio area with outdoor spots for entertaining.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
Aventerra at Dobson Ranch
1960 W Keating Ave, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,152
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
905 sqft
Affordable air-conditioned units with luxury flourishes such as stainless-steel appliances. Pet-friendly community with basketball, volleyball and tennis courts. Right next to Dobson Ranch Golf Course. Numerous dining and shopping options nearby.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
33 Units Available
Cielo on Gilbert
1710 S Gilbert Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$990
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
975 sqft
Modern Mesa apartments on a palm tree-filled complex, just south of Superstition Freeway. Carpets, extra storage and walk-in closets. Tennis court, dog park and basketball court.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
Verona Park
1666 South Extension, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$912
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,098
956 sqft
Just off US-60 and close to Fiesta Mall, Shoppes at Gilbert Commons and Stonehedge Center. Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom units include hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and private patio or balcony. Pool, hot tub and gym on-site.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,232
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,623
1319 sqft
A lovely building offering an array of pet-friendly apartments. Perks include patios/balconies, air conditioning, a garage, a playground, a pool, bike storage, a 24-hour gym and more.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
13 Units Available
Trevi
635 S Ellis St, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,197
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1249 sqft
Situated just a short drive away from Chandler's best dining options and coolest golf courses. Residents have access to resort-style swimming pools, spas, a fitness center, Wi-Fi enabled clubhouse and game rooms.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
The Nolan
945 W Broadway Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$930
532 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
823 sqft
Large, open floor plans with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site laundry. Outdoor pool and playground. Business center. Pet-friendly community for cats and dogs. Resident parking.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
Cantera
2475 W Pecos Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,255
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,424
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cantera apartments in Chandler, AZ is a recently renovated luxury living space fitted with granite counters and built-in fireplace. Near to Loop 202, the complex comes with communal clubhouse, fire-pit and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
Terra Vida Apartments
150 S Roosevelt Rd, Mesa, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$868
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$936
888 sqft
Located on Loop 101 and close to Interstate 60 and Interstate 10. Recently renovated apartments with brushed nickel fixtures, colorful accent walls and private patio/balcony. Tennis and racquetball courts.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
544 Southern
544 E Southern Ave, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,075
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
961 sqft
A charming community located near fine dining and retail. On-site BBQ area, clubhouse and sparkling pool. Fully equipped kitchens, in-unit washers and dryers and lots of storage. Playground and plenty of green space.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Tierra Del Sol
1711 S Extension Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,078
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,283
1059 sqft
Just minutes from the Fiesta Mall and Mesa Community College, this property's location has something to make everyone happy. It also features two pools, a fitness center and jacuzzi. Select units have fireplaces.
