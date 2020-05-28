Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters range air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr gym pool hot tub yoga business center courtyard internet cafe elevator game room parking bbq/grill garage internet access key fob access lobby new construction online portal

End your search for Chandler apartments today at Olympus Steelyard! Here you will find a variety of floor plans from one-bedroom apartments, to three-bedroom penthouses. Our apartments include granite counters with wood plank vinyl floors and 9 to 14-foot ceilings that give residents ample living space with a modern, sleek interior design. The building exteriors also contribute to an overall chic urban look that fits well in a prosperous up-and-coming city like Chandler. Our community offers a wide range of amenities including a pool, 24-hour gym, dining options, pet service, and EV charging stations. We also have a great location that is within walking distance from the nightlife, restaurants, and entertainment of downtown Chandler. Shop for groceries at the farmers market, or check out a nearby festival at your leisure. We strive to provide exceptional service to our valued residents, which is why our team is always available to assist you in person or online through our resident ...