Amenities
End your search for Chandler apartments today at Olympus Steelyard! Here you will find a variety of floor plans from one-bedroom apartments, to three-bedroom penthouses. Our apartments include granite counters with wood plank vinyl floors and 9 to 14-foot ceilings that give residents ample living space with a modern, sleek interior design. The building exteriors also contribute to an overall chic urban look that fits well in a prosperous up-and-coming city like Chandler. Our community offers a wide range of amenities including a pool, 24-hour gym, dining options, pet service, and EV charging stations. We also have a great location that is within walking distance from the nightlife, restaurants, and entertainment of downtown Chandler. Shop for groceries at the farmers market, or check out a nearby festival at your leisure. We strive to provide exceptional service to our valued residents, which is why our team is always available to assist you in person or online through our resident ...