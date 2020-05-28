All apartments in Chandler
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
Olympus Steelyard
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:32 AM

Olympus Steelyard

155 E. Frye Road · (480) 719-1082
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

155 E. Frye Road, Chandler, AZ 85225
Downtown Chandler

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 215 · Avail. now

$1,135

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Unit 461 · Avail. now

$1,230

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Unit 355 · Avail. Sep 17

$1,286

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 368 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,480

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1002 sqft

Unit 434 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,528

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1002 sqft

Unit 314 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,655

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1114 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Olympus Steelyard.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
hot tub
yoga
business center
courtyard
internet cafe
elevator
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
End your search for Chandler apartments today at Olympus Steelyard! Here you will find a variety of floor plans from one-bedroom apartments, to three-bedroom penthouses. Our apartments include granite counters with wood plank vinyl floors and 9 to 14-foot ceilings that give residents ample living space with a modern, sleek interior design. The building exteriors also contribute to an overall chic urban look that fits well in a prosperous up-and-coming city like Chandler. Our community offers a wide range of amenities including a pool, 24-hour gym, dining options, pet service, and EV charging stations. We also have a great location that is within walking distance from the nightlife, restaurants, and entertainment of downtown Chandler. Shop for groceries at the farmers market, or check out a nearby festival at your leisure. We strive to provide exceptional service to our valued residents, which is why our team is always available to assist you in person or online through our resident ...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required; Valet Waste:$25.00/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: We welcome 2 pets per home. Please call our leasing office for pet policy.
Parking Details: Other, assigned. Please call our leasing office for parking policy.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Olympus Steelyard have any available units?
Olympus Steelyard has 12 units available starting at $1,135 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does Olympus Steelyard have?
Some of Olympus Steelyard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Olympus Steelyard currently offering any rent specials?
Olympus Steelyard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Olympus Steelyard pet-friendly?
Yes, Olympus Steelyard is pet friendly.
Does Olympus Steelyard offer parking?
Yes, Olympus Steelyard offers parking.
Does Olympus Steelyard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Olympus Steelyard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Olympus Steelyard have a pool?
Yes, Olympus Steelyard has a pool.
Does Olympus Steelyard have accessible units?
No, Olympus Steelyard does not have accessible units.
Does Olympus Steelyard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Olympus Steelyard has units with dishwashers.

