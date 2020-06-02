All apartments in Chandler
Last updated June 1 2020 at 4:21 AM

1690 E COUNTRYWALK Lane

1690 East Countrywalk Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1690 East Countrywalk Lane, Chandler, AZ 85225
The Provinces

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LOCATION!! 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms 2 car garage single family home for rent. Recently painted inside and outside with appliances , refrigerator, washer and dryer included. High Ceiling with family and living room areas. House is with sunscreens to keep hot summer cool. Updated AC with energy efficient to keep electricity bill low. Master bedroom has slide door with access to backyard, big walking closet, double sink with lots of counter space, standing shower and shower tub .Nice turf area in front and backyard. Security system installed. Walking distance to play area and Shumway elementary school, BASIS PRIMARY CHANDLER, GREAT HEARTS SCHOOLS, SHOPPING AND EATING in Chandler Downtown or Gilbert Downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1690 E COUNTRYWALK Lane have any available units?
1690 E COUNTRYWALK Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1690 E COUNTRYWALK Lane have?
Some of 1690 E COUNTRYWALK Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1690 E COUNTRYWALK Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1690 E COUNTRYWALK Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1690 E COUNTRYWALK Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1690 E COUNTRYWALK Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1690 E COUNTRYWALK Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1690 E COUNTRYWALK Lane offers parking.
Does 1690 E COUNTRYWALK Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1690 E COUNTRYWALK Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1690 E COUNTRYWALK Lane have a pool?
No, 1690 E COUNTRYWALK Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1690 E COUNTRYWALK Lane have accessible units?
No, 1690 E COUNTRYWALK Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1690 E COUNTRYWALK Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1690 E COUNTRYWALK Lane has units with dishwashers.
