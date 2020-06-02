1690 E COUNTRYWALK Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

LOCATION!! 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms 2 car garage single family home for rent. Recently painted inside and outside with appliances , refrigerator, washer and dryer included. High Ceiling with family and living room areas. House is with sunscreens to keep hot summer cool. Updated AC with energy efficient to keep electricity bill low. Master bedroom has slide door with access to backyard, big walking closet, double sink with lots of counter space, standing shower and shower tub .Nice turf area in front and backyard. Security system installed. Walking distance to play area and Shumway elementary school, BASIS PRIMARY CHANDLER, GREAT HEARTS SCHOOLS, SHOPPING AND EATING in Chandler Downtown or Gilbert Downtown.