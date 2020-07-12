/
the provinces
199 Apartments for rent in The Provinces, Chandler, AZ
Autumn Creek Apartments
1320 N McQueen Rd, Chandler, AZ
Studio
$1,012
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$969
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
867 sqft
Charming apartments with stand-up showers and pool/courtyard views. Community includes a fitness center, basketball court, and lakes and streams. Near I-10 and US Route 60. Enjoy the green space at South Mountain Park.
1140 N NANTUCKET Street
1140 North Nantucket Street, Chandler, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1362 sqft
THIS HOME OFFERS FAMILY ROOM, DINING ROOM, KITCHEN AND POWDER ROOM ON FIRST FLOOR, SECOND FLOOR HAS ALL THE BEDROOMS. RE FACING PATIO OVER LOOKS GREENBELT.
Results within 1 mile of The Provinces
Town Commons
1000 S Gilbert Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,215
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1525 sqft
Great location right in Gilbert Town Square at Gilbert Road and Civic Center Drive. Upscale apartments with modern finishes. Community features a clubhouse, sparkling swimming pool and patio area with outdoor spots for entertaining.
Biscayne Bay
300 E Warner Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,095
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1320 sqft
Luxury community includes swimming pools, whirlpool spas and fitness center. Located in Chandler, with easy access to major highways for commuters. Residents enjoy units with walk-in closets, ice maker and patio/balcony.
Palm Trails Apartments
235 E Ray Rd, Chandler, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1074 sqft
Located in Chandler, close to the 101, 202, and 60 freeways. Community has Wi-Fi, health club, and pool. Units feature balconies, raised ceilings, and washer/dryer.
Brio On Ray
250 E Ray Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,120
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Variety of floor plans each featuring granite counters, stainless steel appliances, full-size washer/dryers and walk-in closets. Community features a resort-style pool and spa, BBQ grills and outdoor fireplace/lounge area.
San Hacienda by Mark-Taylor
1600 N Arizona Ave, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,424
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,789
1375 sqft
This community's apartments are adorned with granite countertops, crown molding and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym and heated swimming pool. Corovado Village and Espee Park are both nearby.
620 W DEVON Court
620 West Devon Court, Gilbert, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,699
1719 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 620 W DEVON Court in Gilbert. View photos, descriptions and more!
1255 N ARIZONA Avenue
1255 N Arizona Ave, Chandler, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1831 sqft
BRAND NEW home at center of Chandler. Gated community with community pools, parks and centrally located near everything and 202 highway. Lovely home with 3 bedrooms, 3 bath, upstairs loft and downstairs den room,2 car garage, private yard.
1600 N. Saba St. #144
1600 N Saba St, Chandler, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
933 sqft
1600 N. Saba St. #144 Available 08/15/20 Cozy Home!! - Cozy two level home with fireplace located in the heart of Chandler! Cool off in the community pool! (RLNE5902723)
703 S. Nassau Drive
703 South Nassau Drive, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
841 sqft
Beautiful two story 1 bedroom + loft town house - Beautiful two story 1 bedroom plus loft town home available for rent in a sought out Gilbert community! Huge downstairs living area. Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and updated appliances.
556 S BAY SHORE Boulevard
556 South Bay Shore Boulevard, Gilbert, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$3,800
2967 sqft
Resort Style Living! This Custom 5 bedroom, 3 baths, home will Welcome you and Your Friends and Family. Relax in the Heated Spa or Pool, Go for a Ride in the Pontoon, Go Kayaking, Play Golf or just Enjoy the Tranquil Outdoor Living Space.
526 S. Quail Lane
526 South Quail Lane, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1642 sqft
Great Gilbert home - Enter this great home into a formal living/dining area with a super cute den. The den boasts designer paint, vaulted ceilings, a great built-in TV shelf and great dark wood floor.
1516 S Vine St
1516 South Vine Street, Gilbert, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,899
2104 sqft
Beautiful home with private, fenced POOL with WATERFALL!. Backs up to a greenbelt, no neighbors behind! Vaulted ceilings. Living room features a FIREPLACE.Spacious eat-in kitchen boasts a BAY WINDOW overlooking the backyard.
300 W BAYLOR LANE UPSTAIR
300 West Baylor Lane, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1700 sqft
3 BED/2 BATH GILBERT HOME! ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! - Property Id: 235252 This 3 bed/2 Bath beautiful home is located in the most desirable part of Gilbert with access to 101 and 60 freeways.
2145 E OAKLAND Street
2145 East Oakland Street, Chandler, AZ
6 Bedrooms
$2,800
3433 sqft
Fantastic 3400+, 6 bed, 4.5 bath home on an oversized lot with a pool! Ready for immediate move-in, this home has plenty of space for your entire family.
Results within 5 miles of The Provinces
Cooper 202
1450 S Cooper Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,235
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfect mixture of elegance and style with can't-miss social spaces, featuring a resort-style pool and spa, yoga studio and fitness center, and spacious dog park. Recently updated homes include granite counters.
Elevation SanTan Luxury Apartment Homes
2045 East Boston Street, Gilbert, AZ
Studio
$1,240
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,330
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1220 sqft
Experience refined living at Elevation SanTan. Offering studio, 1-, and 2- bedroom apartment homes with impressive finishes and resort quality amenities.
Flats at SanTan
2550 S San Tan Village Pkwy, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,230
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1248 sqft
Surrounded by outdoor adventure, leisurely shopping and incredible food, The Flats at SanTan Apartment Homes is centrally located to help you easily achieve a work-life balance.
Dobson Towne Centre
1817 N Dobson Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,180
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-10, these luxury apartments are near all the action. Units feature amenities such as a full-size washers and dryers, oak cabinets, and detached garages. This community is within controlled-access gates.
Aventerra at Dobson Ranch
1960 W Keating Ave, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,152
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
905 sqft
Affordable air-conditioned units with luxury flourishes such as stainless-steel appliances. Pet-friendly community with basketball, volleyball and tennis courts. Right next to Dobson Ranch Golf Course. Numerous dining and shopping options nearby.
Cielo on Gilbert
1710 S Gilbert Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$990
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
975 sqft
Modern Mesa apartments on a palm tree-filled complex, just south of Superstition Freeway. Carpets, extra storage and walk-in closets. Tennis court, dog park and basketball court.
Verona Park
1666 South Extension, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$912
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,098
956 sqft
Just off US-60 and close to Fiesta Mall, Shoppes at Gilbert Commons and Stonehedge Center. Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom units include hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and private patio or balcony. Pool, hot tub and gym on-site.
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,232
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,623
1319 sqft
A lovely building offering an array of pet-friendly apartments. Perks include patios/balconies, air conditioning, a garage, a playground, a pool, bike storage, a 24-hour gym and more.
