Anthem, AZ
3651 W THALIA Court
Last updated September 5 2019 at 2:55 AM

3651 W THALIA Court

3651 West Thalia Court · No Longer Available
Location

3651 West Thalia Court, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
Wow!! well maintained Paseo home available for August 17 move in. Rental comes with new paint, ceiling fans, granite kitchen counters, washer, dryer, and fridge. *SMALL DOGS ONLY UP TO 20 LBS, NO CATS PERMITTED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3651 W THALIA Court have any available units?
3651 W THALIA Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 3651 W THALIA Court have?
Some of 3651 W THALIA Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3651 W THALIA Court currently offering any rent specials?
3651 W THALIA Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3651 W THALIA Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3651 W THALIA Court is pet friendly.
Does 3651 W THALIA Court offer parking?
Yes, 3651 W THALIA Court offers parking.
Does 3651 W THALIA Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3651 W THALIA Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3651 W THALIA Court have a pool?
No, 3651 W THALIA Court does not have a pool.
Does 3651 W THALIA Court have accessible units?
No, 3651 W THALIA Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3651 W THALIA Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3651 W THALIA Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 3651 W THALIA Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3651 W THALIA Court does not have units with air conditioning.
