/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:06 AM
41 Furnished Apartments for rent in Anthem, AZ
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
41305 N LAUREL VALLEY Court
41305 North Laurel Valley Way, Anthem, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1450 sqft
Picture Perfect Fully Furnished Retreat! Every comfort of home provided for you in this home nestled against the Ironwood Golf Course with fairway views of two holes, Daisy Mtn & the Carefree mountains in the background.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
3659 W MCCAULEY Court
3659 West Mccauley Court, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1469 sqft
Furnished patio home. Absolutely beautifully and can be rented fully furnished or unfurnished. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home sleeps 6. The kitchen has upgraded staggered cabinets and black appliances and gas range.
1 of 59
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
42045 N CROOKED STICK Road
42045 North Crooked Stick Road, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2454 sqft
Welcome to the Anthem Country Club and this fully furnished Peregrine floor plan on a premium golf lot overlooking both the 9th and 18th green of the Persimmon golf course.
1 of 44
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
1776 W OWENS Way
1776 West Owens Way, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1454 sqft
Fully furnished Anthem Country Club home for rent. Rates: Dec 2020 - April 2021: $3,000/mo including utilities (3 month minimum required). May - Nov 2021: $1,600/mo plus utilities (6 month minimum required).
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
42203 N CALEDONIA Way
42203 North Caledonia Way, Anthem, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
3364 sqft
Welcome to Caledonia Dreamin in Anthem Country Club. You'll fall in love with the amazing backyard, a true oasis.
1 of 62
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
2826 W EASTMAN Drive
2826 West Eastman Drive, Anthem, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
2649 sqft
The perfect vacation getaway is here in Anthem Parkside! This Del Web Tradition Model, 2 story, 5 bedroom, 3 bath home has room for up to 5 couples or a large family for a wonderful Phoenix vacation.
1 of 55
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
41714 N SIGNAL HILL Court
41714 North Signal Hill Court, Anthem, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
4319 sqft
Fully furnished vacation rental! Exceptional 5 bedroom, den, 4.5 bath, single level in the gated Anthem Country Club community! Located in a quiet cul-de-sac just down the street from the Ironwood Clubhouse.
1 of 52
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
1873 W MORSE Drive
1873 West Morse Drive, Anthem, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1454 sqft
Furnished Vacation Rental! 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in gated North Valley community of Anthem Country Club. Great room floor plan on private lot with partial view fencing. Queen bed in each bedroom. Walk-in shower and dual sinks in master bath.
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
42127 N Celebration Way
42127 North Celebration Lane, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1986 sqft
Live in luxury in this fully-furnished 3BR-Den-2BA Golf Course home in the gated Landing Enclave. Conveniently located within blocks of the 63-acre community park, shops & dining. Breath-taking golf course & panoramic mountain views.
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
40314 N BELL MEADOW Trail
40314 North Bell Meadow Trail, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1264 sqft
Anthem Country Club 3 bedroom 2 bath fully furnished Vacation Style Home overlooking 6th hole of Ironwood Golf Course.
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
41614 N PANTHER CREEK Trail
41614 North Panther Creek Trail, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2730 sqft
3 bedroom, den, 3.5 bathroom furnished vacation rental in Anthem Country Club! Main house has 2 bedrooms, den and 2.5 baths. Guest casita is 1 bedroom, 1 full bath. Endless sunsets from the backyard with a perfectly-sized, heated spool.
1 of 53
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
40708 N NOBLE HAWK Court
40708 North Noble Hawk Way, Anthem, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1870 sqft
Furnished Vacation Rental! 2 bedroom, den, 2 bath single level home in gated North Valley community of Anthem Country Club.
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
40817 N PRESTANCIA Court
40817 North Prestancia Court, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2082 sqft
Furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath vacation rental in Anthem Country Club with amazing golf course and distant mountain views! Pack your bags to enjoy this lovely home. Minimum one month rental required.
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
42128 N ANTHEM SPRINGS Road
42128 North Anthem Springs Road, Anthem, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1741 sqft
Situated on an over-sized golf course lot with natural desert wash views, this 2BR-Den-2BA home makes a fantastic vacation rental! Bright & warm, the updated kitchen features granite counters, stainless appliances, gas range, deep, farm-style
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
40614 N Columbia Trail
40614 North Columbia Trail, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1632 sqft
Super clean & cute with a fabulous back yard .Built in BQ with putting green for all your Back yard fun Furnished very nice with open wash behind you with no neighbors.Close to all amenities and walking paths..Please note this is a seasonal rental
1 of 42
Last updated June 14 at 01:38am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
42222 North Long Cove Way
42222 North Long Cove Way, Anthem, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2826 sqft
VACATION RENTAL FULLY FURNISHED SHORT TERM- Stunning 4bd nestled quietly in the prestigious Anthem Country Club!!! This lovely property has all the bells and whistles! A garden courtyard entry leads you to the front door where a classic rotunda
Results within 5 miles of Anthem
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Tramonto
1 Unit Available
35401 N VIA TRAMONTO Drive
35401 North via Tramonto, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
3220 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished luxury rental nestled in the Estates at Tramonto with mountain and city light views. A select area of custom homes ranging into the millions.
Results within 10 miles of Anthem
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
15 Units Available
Sage Apartments
28425 N Black Canyon Hwy, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,170
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,808
1390 sqft
Sage Apartment Homes are new luxury apartments conceived with space and modernity in mind. Apartments feature open kitchens, high ceilings, and six-foot-tall fireplaces. Pet-friendly with private balconies.
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Stetson Valley
1 Unit Available
5412 W FETLOCK Trail
5412 West Fetlock Trail, Phoenix, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1805 sqft
FURNISHED short or long term rental in Beautiful Stetson Valley. Highly upgraded with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and hardwood floors. This 4 bedroom home is set up as a 3 bedroom with a den.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
6453 E PASO NUEVO Drive
6453 East Pasa Neuevo Drive, Cave Creek, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
960 sqft
Call for pricing. Price changes based on length of stay and season. Example Estimates: January to April $3300.00; May to October $2000 - November to December 2800.
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
4180 E GALVIN Street
4180 East Galvin Street, Cave Creek, AZ
1 Bedroom
$4,750
700 sqft
Mountains!! Beautiful horse estate, ideal for a Team Roper, on almost 5 ac. in Cave Creek on a plateau with fantastic mtn views. State land abutting to the south of acreage with lots of room for riding or hiking, views of Dove Valley Golf Course.
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
6145 E CAVE CREEK Road
6145 East Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
1760 sqft
Incredible 3 bedroom 2 bath new condo nestled in the heart of Cave Creek yet very quiet and private. Open floor plan with split bedrooms, covered patio with mountain views.
1 of 69
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Terravita
1 Unit Available
6193 E BRILLIANT SKY Drive
6193 East Brilliant Sky Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$5,300
2329 sqft
Furnished Rental. Great Black Mountain Views from the front courtyard and the home backs to the 4 tee box. This home is a STELLA model with a sunny south backyard. Come and enjoy the Terravita and North Scottsdale lifestyle every day.
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
5940 E BRAMBLE BERRY Lane
5940 East Bramble Berry Lane, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2168 sqft
Stunning furnished 3 bedroom home with tons of upgrades and beautiful modern furnishing, decor and unique home design.
Similar Pages
Anthem 1 BedroomsAnthem 2 BedroomsAnthem 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAnthem 3 BedroomsAnthem Apartments with Balcony
Anthem Apartments with GarageAnthem Apartments with GymAnthem Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAnthem Apartments with ParkingAnthem Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZTolleson, AZ