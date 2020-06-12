/
3 bedroom apartments
110 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Anthem, AZ
Anthem
BelaRosa
3825 W Anthem Way, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1360 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, close to I-17. Community features pool, playground park, and 24-hour gym. Units offer residents laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters, garbage disposal, and more amenities.
Anthem
2609 W MEDINAH Way
2609 West Medinah Way, Anthem, AZ
This home is located very close to the elementary school and a great small playground. The home has beautiful travertine and carpet flooring. The Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counters, lots of storage storage.
Anthem
39516 N HILLERMAN Way
39516 North Hillerman Way, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1135 sqft
Beautiful home in an ideal location in Anthem Parkside. Bright and open 3 bedroom, 2 bath with 2 car garage. Nicely kept desert landscape with mountain views from the backyard.
Anthem
3659 W MCCAULEY Court
3659 West Mccauley Court, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1469 sqft
Furnished patio home. Absolutely beautifully and can be rented fully furnished or unfurnished. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home sleeps 6. The kitchen has upgraded staggered cabinets and black appliances and gas range.
Anthem
40002 N MAIDSTONE Court
40002 North Maidstone Court, Anthem, AZ
What a special home. 4 bedroom plus den which could easily be considered the 5th bedroom.
Anthem
42045 N CROOKED STICK Road
42045 North Crooked Stick Road, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2454 sqft
Welcome to the Anthem Country Club and this fully furnished Peregrine floor plan on a premium golf lot overlooking both the 9th and 18th green of the Persimmon golf course.
Anthem
1776 W OWENS Way
1776 West Owens Way, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1454 sqft
Fully furnished Anthem Country Club home for rent. Rates: Dec 2020 - April 2021: $3,000/mo including utilities (3 month minimum required). May - Nov 2021: $1,600/mo plus utilities (6 month minimum required).
Anthem
2826 W EASTMAN Drive
2826 West Eastman Drive, Anthem, AZ
The perfect vacation getaway is here in Anthem Parkside! This Del Web Tradition Model, 2 story, 5 bedroom, 3 bath home has room for up to 5 couples or a large family for a wonderful Phoenix vacation.
Anthem
42203 N CALEDONIA Way
42203 North Caledonia Way, Anthem, AZ
Welcome to Caledonia Dreamin in Anthem Country Club. You'll fall in love with the amazing backyard, a true oasis.
Anthem
42732 N COURAGE Trail
42732 North Courage Trail, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2075 sqft
THIS IS A HIGH QUALITY CONSTRUCTED HOME, WITH INSULATED AND COOLED ATTIC SPACES, LOW-E WINDOWS, ADDITIONALLY INSULATED WALLS, AND FULLY COVERED BACK PATIO.....WHICH ALL ADDS UP TO AN EFFICIENT, AND COMFORTABLE HOME.
Anthem
43337 N HEAVENLY Way
43337 North Heavenly Way, Anthem, AZ
Wow!! Well maintained home for only $1675.00 a month. Flooring is tile throughout with carpet in the master, bedrooms 3 & 4 and the family room.The backyard is fully landscaped with two concrete patios and grassy area.
Anthem
40435 N ACADIA Court
40435 North Acadia Court, Anthem, AZ
Beautifully remodeled home! Custom tile flooring, plush neutral carpeting, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances,upgraded interior paint and more! Family room with fireplace & built-in media/art niche plus spacious loft.
Anthem
42102 N LONG COVE Way
42102 North Long Cove Way, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2542 sqft
High end furnsihed rental on the golf course in the gated community of Anthem Country Club! VIEWS in every direction! Relax in your backyard oasis, poolside, with the peaceful sound of waterfalls.
Anthem
3333 W KING Drive
3333 West King Drive, Anthem, AZ
Truly your home away from home! Experience a vacation home where you are so comfortable you don't want to leave. Turn on the fire, grab your book and snuggle on the couch for a relaxing evening.
Anthem
41714 N SIGNAL HILL Court
41714 North Signal Hill Court, Anthem, AZ
Fully furnished vacation rental! Exceptional 5 bedroom, den, 4.5 bath, single level in the gated Anthem Country Club community! Located in a quiet cul-de-sac just down the street from the Ironwood Clubhouse.
Anthem
1327 W SPIRIT Drive
1327 West Spirit Drive, Anthem, AZ
Looking for a rental home that feels like home? This beautiful Sonoma model with 4 bedrooms and 3 1/2 bathrooms just may fit the bill.
Anthem
42144 N ANTHEM HEIGHTS Drive
42144 North Anthem Heights Drive, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2082 sqft
Anthem Country Club Living at its best! An incredible, elevated lot with distant mountain and city light views backing to an open area. This 3 Bedroom, 2 bath Telluride model has an office in front instead of a formal living room.
Anthem
42127 N Celebration Way
42127 North Celebration Lane, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1986 sqft
Live in luxury in this fully-furnished 3BR-Den-2BA Golf Course home in the gated Landing Enclave. Conveniently located within blocks of the 63-acre community park, shops & dining. Breath-taking golf course & panoramic mountain views.
Anthem
40314 N BELL MEADOW Trail
40314 North Bell Meadow Trail, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1264 sqft
Anthem Country Club 3 bedroom 2 bath fully furnished Vacation Style Home overlooking 6th hole of Ironwood Golf Course.
Anthem
41614 N PANTHER CREEK Trail
41614 North Panther Creek Trail, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2730 sqft
3 bedroom, den, 3.5 bathroom furnished vacation rental in Anthem Country Club! Main house has 2 bedrooms, den and 2.5 baths. Guest casita is 1 bedroom, 1 full bath. Endless sunsets from the backyard with a perfectly-sized, heated spool.
Anthem
40817 N PRESTANCIA Court
40817 North Prestancia Court, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2082 sqft
Furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath vacation rental in Anthem Country Club with amazing golf course and distant mountain views! Pack your bags to enjoy this lovely home. Minimum one month rental required.
Anthem
40902 N CONGRESSIONAL Drive
40902 North Congressional Drive, Anthem, AZ
ENJOY THE LIFE STYLE OF LIVING IN ANTHEM COUNTRY CLUB WITH ALL THE AMENITIES OF A FIRST CLASS RESORT AND LIVE IN THIS BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM, 3 BATH HOME WITH A SPACIOUS 3 CAR GARAGE!BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN AREA WITH GRANITE COUNTERS, KITCHEN ISLAND,
Anthem
40614 N Columbia Trail
40614 North Columbia Trail, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1632 sqft
Super clean & cute with a fabulous back yard .Built in BQ with putting green for all your Back yard fun Furnished very nice with open wash behind you with no neighbors.Close to all amenities and walking paths..Please note this is a seasonal rental
Anthem
40505 N LYTHAM Court
40505 North Lytham Way, Anthem, AZ
Exquisite Anthem Country Club Designer's Home! Experience the amazing lifestyle at Anthem Country Club in this gorgeous 4BR-Den-3.
