Last updated June 14 2020

16 Apartments for rent in Anthem, AZ with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Anthem renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particul... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14
Anthem
1 Unit Available
42029 N CROOKED STICK Road
42029 North Crooked Stick Road, Anthem, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
2064 sqft
Gorgeous home with great curb appeal situated on an elevated lot overlooking the golf course and views of the majestic mountains.

Last updated June 14
Anthem
1 Unit Available
40002 N MAIDSTONE Court
40002 North Maidstone Court, Anthem, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
3484 sqft
What a special home. 4 bedroom plus den which could easily be considered the 5th bedroom.

Last updated June 14
Anthem
1 Unit Available
42144 N ANTHEM HEIGHTS Drive
42144 North Anthem Heights Drive, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2082 sqft
Anthem Country Club Living at its best! An incredible, elevated lot with distant mountain and city light views backing to an open area. This 3 Bedroom, 2 bath Telluride model has an office in front instead of a formal living room.
Results within 5 miles of Anthem
Last updated June 14
35 Units Available
Acero North Valley
33500 N North Valley Parkway, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1384 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Acero North Valley in Phoenix. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14
13 Units Available
Elux
35035 North North Valley Parkway, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1441 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated June 14
Tramonto
24 Units Available
Ironhorse at Tramonto
34807 N 32nd Dr, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,136
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1322 sqft
Great location for commuting, close to I-17, the Loop 303 and Carefree Highway. Community is pet-friendly and has clubhouse, spa and package receiving. Homes feature dishwasher, disposal and quartz countertops.

Last updated June 14
Tramonto
1 Unit Available
34803 N 30th Ave
34803 North 30th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1572 sqft
This is a clean 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home. There are beautiful mountain views and a great community to live in.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
36412 N. 10th Street
36412 North 10th Street, New River, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1520 sqft
Territorial house with horse property! Five stalls and corrals w/auto waters, stallion area, metal feeders/hay rack. This 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home has Saltillo tile, bedrooms wood floors, ceiling fans in all rooms and the patio.
Results within 10 miles of Anthem
Last updated June 14
29 Units Available
Aspire Pinnacle Peak
24250 N 23rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,095
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1470 sqft
Near Norterra Shopping Center and I-17. Recently renovated units feature laundry, dishwashers and lots of storage. Fun community offers fire pit and pool for outdoor fun, pool table and media room indoors.
Last updated June 14
15 Units Available
Sage Apartments
28425 N Black Canyon Hwy, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,170
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,808
1390 sqft
Sage Apartment Homes are new luxury apartments conceived with space and modernity in mind. Apartments feature open kitchens, high ceilings, and six-foot-tall fireplaces. Pet-friendly with private balconies.
Last updated June 14
30 Units Available
The Place at Sonoran Trails
28000 N Valley Pkwy, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1304 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom homes with modern design, hard surface flooring, quartz countertops and washer/dryers. Community has multi-purpose clubhouse, resident lounge, swimming pool, and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated June 14
6 Units Available
RidgeGate Apartments
2811 W Deer Valley Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,059
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
894 sqft
Elegantly manicured grounds meet amenities such as an on-site clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. Carpeted residences have patios or balconies and extra storage. Easy access to I-17.
Last updated March 11
25 Units Available
San Norterra by Mark-Taylor
28601 N North Valley Pkwy, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,215
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1391 sqft
Luxurious apartments have granite islands, wood-inspired floors and washer/dryer. Community features pool, spa and clubhouse. Located close to the Shops at Norterra, Sonoran Desert Preserve and Cave Creek recreation area.

Last updated June 14
Stetson Valley
1 Unit Available
5412 W FETLOCK Trail
5412 West Fetlock Trail, Phoenix, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1805 sqft
FURNISHED short or long term rental in Beautiful Stetson Valley. Highly upgraded with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and hardwood floors. This 4 bedroom home is set up as a 3 bedroom with a den.

Last updated June 14
Rock Springs
1 Unit Available
27265 N 82ND Avenue
27265 North 82nd Avenue, Peoria, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2296 sqft
One of the Best Lots in the subdivision if not Peoria. See Aerial Image. Fronts the Mtn. Sides the Sonoran Desert. Only 4 homes on this street, no homes across the street. In a long cul de sac street, last house on the right on 82nd Ave in Peoria.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
5236 W CREEDANCE Boulevard
5236 West Creedance Boulevard, Phoenix, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,275
2479 sqft
SPACIOUS OPEN SPILT FLOOR PLAN W/MTN VIEW~1 ACRE LOT 4 BD/2.5BA CORNER LOT OFF CUL DE SAC WITH MTN VIEWS & CIRCLE DR. MASTER BEDROOM FIREPLACE, GREAT ROOM & BACKYD FIREPLCOVERED PATIO WITH HUGE BAR & ATTACHED 3CAR GARG W/EXPOXY FLR & LOTS OF STORAGE.
City Guide for Anthem, AZ

Little Anthem, Arizona, and its residents probably are not interested in repeating a year like 2012. In July, a freak storm dumped 5.01 inches of rain on the town in a span of 90 minutes. Nine people had to be rescued from the resulting flood waters; it was termed a "1 in 1,000-year rain catastrophe!"

Anthem has little reason for being -- it was carved out of the desert landscape in 1999 by Del Webb Properties, which is a company known for putting together golfing communities for active seniors in the unlikeliest of places. It's an unincorporated  planned development 34 miles north of downtown Phoenix, on the road to Cave Creek. It has a view of two of the prettiest peaks in the area, and there are some stately saguaros. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Anthem, AZ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Anthem renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

