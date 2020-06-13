Apartment List
/
AZ
/
anthem
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:37 AM

111 Apartments for rent in Anthem, AZ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Anthem
16 Units Available
BelaRosa
3825 W Anthem Way, Anthem, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,130
1048 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1360 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, close to I-17. Community features pool, playground park, and 24-hour gym. Units offer residents laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters, garbage disposal, and more amenities.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
2609 W MEDINAH Way
2609 West Medinah Way, Anthem, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2153 sqft
This home is located very close to the elementary school and a great small playground. The home has beautiful travertine and carpet flooring. The Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counters, lots of storage storage.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
41305 N LAUREL VALLEY Court
41305 North Laurel Valley Way, Anthem, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1450 sqft
Picture Perfect Fully Furnished Retreat! Every comfort of home provided for you in this home nestled against the Ironwood Golf Course with fairway views of two holes, Daisy Mtn & the Carefree mountains in the background.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
39516 N HILLERMAN Way
39516 North Hillerman Way, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1135 sqft
Beautiful home in an ideal location in Anthem Parkside. Bright and open 3 bedroom, 2 bath with 2 car garage. Nicely kept desert landscape with mountain views from the backyard.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
3659 W MCCAULEY Court
3659 West Mccauley Court, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1469 sqft
Furnished patio home. Absolutely beautifully and can be rented fully furnished or unfurnished. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home sleeps 6. The kitchen has upgraded staggered cabinets and black appliances and gas range.

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
42045 N CROOKED STICK Road
42045 North Crooked Stick Road, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2454 sqft
Welcome to the Anthem Country Club and this fully furnished Peregrine floor plan on a premium golf lot overlooking both the 9th and 18th green of the Persimmon golf course.

1 of 62

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
2826 W EASTMAN Drive
2826 West Eastman Drive, Anthem, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
2649 sqft
The perfect vacation getaway is here in Anthem Parkside! This Del Web Tradition Model, 2 story, 5 bedroom, 3 bath home has room for up to 5 couples or a large family for a wonderful Phoenix vacation.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
1776 W OWENS Way
1776 West Owens Way, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1454 sqft
Fully furnished Anthem Country Club home for rent. Rates: Dec 2020 - April 2021: $3,000/mo including utilities (3 month minimum required). May - Nov 2021: $1,600/mo plus utilities (6 month minimum required).

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
40002 N MAIDSTONE Court
40002 North Maidstone Court, Anthem, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
3484 sqft
What a special home. 4 bedroom plus den which could easily be considered the 5th bedroom.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
42203 N CALEDONIA Way
42203 North Caledonia Way, Anthem, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
3364 sqft
Welcome to Caledonia Dreamin in Anthem Country Club. You'll fall in love with the amazing backyard, a true oasis.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
43337 N HEAVENLY Way
43337 North Heavenly Way, Anthem, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1827 sqft
Wow!! Well maintained home for only $1675.00 a month. Flooring is tile throughout with carpet in the master, bedrooms 3 & 4 and the family room.The backyard is fully landscaped with two concrete patios and grassy area.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
42732 N COURAGE Trail
42732 North Courage Trail, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2075 sqft
THIS IS A HIGH QUALITY CONSTRUCTED HOME, WITH INSULATED AND COOLED ATTIC SPACES, LOW-E WINDOWS, ADDITIONALLY INSULATED WALLS, AND FULLY COVERED BACK PATIO.....WHICH ALL ADDS UP TO AN EFFICIENT, AND COMFORTABLE HOME.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
42102 N LONG COVE Way
42102 North Long Cove Way, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2542 sqft
High end furnsihed rental on the golf course in the gated community of Anthem Country Club! VIEWS in every direction! Relax in your backyard oasis, poolside, with the peaceful sound of waterfalls.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
42127 N Celebration Way
42127 North Celebration Lane, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1986 sqft
Live in luxury in this fully-furnished 3BR-Den-2BA Golf Course home in the gated Landing Enclave. Conveniently located within blocks of the 63-acre community park, shops & dining. Breath-taking golf course & panoramic mountain views.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
3333 W KING Drive
3333 West King Drive, Anthem, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2152 sqft
Truly your home away from home! Experience a vacation home where you are so comfortable you don't want to leave. Turn on the fire, grab your book and snuggle on the couch for a relaxing evening.

1 of 72

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
40505 N LYTHAM Court
40505 North Lytham Way, Anthem, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
3304 sqft
Exquisite Anthem Country Club Designer's Home! Experience the amazing lifestyle at Anthem Country Club in this gorgeous 4BR-Den-3.

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
42144 N ANTHEM HEIGHTS Drive
42144 North Anthem Heights Drive, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2082 sqft
Anthem Country Club Living at its best! An incredible, elevated lot with distant mountain and city light views backing to an open area. This 3 Bedroom, 2 bath Telluride model has an office in front instead of a formal living room.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
41638 N EMERALD LAKE Drive
41638 North Emerald Lake Drive, Anthem, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
2182 sqft
Start packing your bags to enjoy this 2 bedroom, den, 2 bathroom vacation rental in the beautiful North Phoenix community of Anthem Country Club! The kitchen features quality craftsmanship with espresso colored cabinets, granite counters, stainless

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
40825 N BARNUM Way
40825 North Barnum Way, Anthem, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1672 sqft
Anthem Parkside-2 bedroom, den, 2 bath, single level rental home! Kitchen includes smooth top electric range, built-in microwave and dishwasher, refrigerator, island and Corian counters.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
42128 N ANTHEM SPRINGS Road
42128 North Anthem Springs Road, Anthem, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1741 sqft
Situated on an over-sized golf course lot with natural desert wash views, this 2BR-Den-2BA home makes a fantastic vacation rental! Bright & warm, the updated kitchen features granite counters, stainless appliances, gas range, deep, farm-style

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
1327 W SPIRIT Drive
1327 West Spirit Drive, Anthem, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3304 sqft
Looking for a rental home that feels like home? This beautiful Sonoma model with 4 bedrooms and 3 1/2 bathrooms just may fit the bill.

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
1873 W MORSE Drive
1873 West Morse Drive, Anthem, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1454 sqft
Furnished Vacation Rental! 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in gated North Valley community of Anthem Country Club. Great room floor plan on private lot with partial view fencing. Queen bed in each bedroom. Walk-in shower and dual sinks in master bath.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
41332 N Rolling Green Way
41332 North Rolling Green Way, Anthem, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1344 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY Winter 2020! Start packing your bags to enjoy this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom vacation rental in the beautiful N Valley Community of Anthem Country Club! Great Room floor plan with diagonally-laid tile.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
41614 N PANTHER CREEK Trail
41614 North Panther Creek Trail, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2730 sqft
3 bedroom, den, 3.5 bathroom furnished vacation rental in Anthem Country Club! Main house has 2 bedrooms, den and 2.5 baths. Guest casita is 1 bedroom, 1 full bath. Endless sunsets from the backyard with a perfectly-sized, heated spool.
City Guide for Anthem, AZ

Little Anthem, Arizona, and its residents probably are not interested in repeating a year like 2012. In July, a freak storm dumped 5.01 inches of rain on the town in a span of 90 minutes. Nine people had to be rescued from the resulting flood waters; it was termed a "1 in 1,000-year rain catastrophe!"

Anthem has little reason for being -- it was carved out of the desert landscape in 1999 by Del Webb Properties, which is a company known for putting together golfing communities for active seniors in the unlikeliest of places. It's an unincorporated  planned development 34 miles north of downtown Phoenix, on the road to Cave Creek. It has a view of two of the prettiest peaks in the area, and there are some stately saguaros. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Anthem, AZ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Anthem renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Anthem 1 BedroomsAnthem 2 BedroomsAnthem 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAnthem 3 BedroomsAnthem Apartments with Balcony
Anthem Apartments with GarageAnthem Apartments with GymAnthem Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAnthem Apartments with ParkingAnthem Apartments with Pool
Anthem Apartments with Washer-DryerAnthem Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnthem Furnished ApartmentsAnthem Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZTolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZGold Canyon, AZCave Creek, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College