1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:25 PM
12 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Anthem, AZ
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Anthem
16 Units Available
BelaRosa
3825 W Anthem Way, Anthem, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,130
1048 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, close to I-17. Community features pool, playground park, and 24-hour gym. Units offer residents laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters, garbage disposal, and more amenities.
Results within 5 miles of Anthem
Last updated June 14 at 12:21pm
19 Units Available
Liv North Valley
31113 N North Valley Pkwy, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,214
809 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Last updated June 14 at 06:23pm
35 Units Available
Acero North Valley
33500 N North Valley Parkway, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
799 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Acero North Valley in Phoenix. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Tramonto
24 Units Available
Ironhorse at Tramonto
34807 N 32nd Dr, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,136
841 sqft
Great location for commuting, close to I-17, the Loop 303 and Carefree Highway. Community is pet-friendly and has clubhouse, spa and package receiving. Homes feature dishwasher, disposal and quartz countertops.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
13 Units Available
Elux
35035 North North Valley Parkway, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
718 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Results within 10 miles of Anthem
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
16 Units Available
Sage Apartments
28425 N Black Canyon Hwy, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,180
810 sqft
Sage Apartment Homes are new luxury apartments conceived with space and modernity in mind. Apartments feature open kitchens, high ceilings, and six-foot-tall fireplaces. Pet-friendly with private balconies.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
29 Units Available
Aspire Pinnacle Peak
24250 N 23rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,095
893 sqft
Near Norterra Shopping Center and I-17. Recently renovated units feature laundry, dishwashers and lots of storage. Fun community offers fire pit and pool for outdoor fun, pool table and media room indoors.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
29 Units Available
The Place at Sonoran Trails
28000 N Valley Pkwy, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
762 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom homes with modern design, hard surface flooring, quartz countertops and washer/dryers. Community has multi-purpose clubhouse, resident lounge, swimming pool, and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
6 Units Available
RidgeGate Apartments
2811 W Deer Valley Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,059
717 sqft
Elegantly manicured grounds meet amenities such as an on-site clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. Carpeted residences have patios or balconies and extra storage. Easy access to I-17.
Last updated June 14 at 12:30pm
24 Units Available
The Bungalows on Jomax
27441 N BLACK CANYON HWY, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
634 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Bungalows on Jomax in Phoenix. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated March 11 at 09:31pm
25 Units Available
San Norterra by Mark-Taylor
28601 N North Valley Pkwy, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,215
912 sqft
Luxurious apartments have granite islands, wood-inspired floors and washer/dryer. Community features pool, spa and clubhouse. Located close to the Shops at Norterra, Sonoran Desert Preserve and Cave Creek recreation area.
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
4180 E GALVIN Street
4180 East Galvin Street, Cave Creek, AZ
1 Bedroom
$4,750
700 sqft
Mountains!! Beautiful horse estate, ideal for a Team Roper, on almost 5 ac. in Cave Creek on a plateau with fantastic mtn views. State land abutting to the south of acreage with lots of room for riding or hiking, views of Dove Valley Golf Course.
