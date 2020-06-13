Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:34 PM

36 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Anthem, AZ

Finding an apartment in Anthem that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Anthem
16 Units Available
BelaRosa
3825 W Anthem Way, Anthem, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,130
1048 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1360 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, close to I-17. Community features pool, playground park, and 24-hour gym. Units offer residents laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters, garbage disposal, and more amenities.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
40124 N Thunder Hills Ct
40124 North Thunder Hills Court, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1264 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Great Phoenix Location at Anthem Country Club.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Anthem
1 Unit Available
40002 N MAIDSTONE Court
40002 North Maidstone Court, Anthem, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
3484 sqft
What a special home. 4 bedroom plus den which could easily be considered the 5th bedroom.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Anthem
1 Unit Available
39802 N CROSS TIMBERS Way
39802 North Cross Timbers Way, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1638 sqft
NEW, NEW, NEW! Brand new carpeting, entire interior freshly painted and new appliances. Grout & Tile professionally cleaned. Entire house is in like new condition. Located in the highly desierable community of Anthem.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
Anthem
1 Unit Available
3603 Jordon Lane
3603 West Jordon Lane, Anthem, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3484 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath! Located Near Gavilan Peak Pkwy and Daisy Mountain Dr! Lovely foyer with luxury touches throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Anthem
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Tramonto
24 Units Available
Ironhorse at Tramonto
34807 N 32nd Dr, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,136
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1322 sqft
Great location for commuting, close to I-17, the Loop 303 and Carefree Highway. Community is pet-friendly and has clubhouse, spa and package receiving. Homes feature dishwasher, disposal and quartz countertops.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:42pm
35 Units Available
Acero North Valley
33500 N North Valley Parkway, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1384 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Acero North Valley in Phoenix. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:15pm
$
20 Units Available
Liv North Valley
31113 N North Valley Pkwy, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,029
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,214
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1064 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
13 Units Available
Elux
35035 North North Valley Parkway, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1441 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Tramonto
1 Unit Available
35310 North 31st Avenue
35310 North 31st Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2113 sqft
3 Bed + Den + 2 Bath + 2,113 SF Single Level Home in Tramonto - This gorgeous 3 bed, 2 bath plus office/den home in Tramonto Village boasts an open plan with a living and dining room right off of the kitchen.

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sonoran Foothills
1 Unit Available
1829 W. Dusty Wren Dr.
1829 West Dusty Wren Drive, Phoenix, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
4035 sqft
1829 W. Dusty Wren Dr. - BASEMENT HOME!! - Immaculate 4 Bed + Loft + Office, 3.5 Bath Home w/ Basement In Phoenix! - Lots of Upgrades! - Cul-De-Sac Lot in Gated Community! - Call Now! - Immaculate 4 bedroom + Office, & Loft, 3.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Tramonto
1 Unit Available
2905 W Languid Ln
2905 West Languid Lane, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
2103 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 car garage in the desired community of Tramonto! Open concept kitchen and family room with gas fireplace. Kitchen has island and all stainless appliances. Covered back patio with nice back yard.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
36412 N. 10th Street
36412 North 10th Street, New River, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1520 sqft
Territorial house with horse property! Five stalls and corrals w/auto waters, stallion area, metal feeders/hay rack. This 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home has Saltillo tile, bedrooms wood floors, ceiling fans in all rooms and the patio.
Results within 10 miles of Anthem
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
29 Units Available
Aspire Pinnacle Peak
24250 N 23rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,095
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1470 sqft
Near Norterra Shopping Center and I-17. Recently renovated units feature laundry, dishwashers and lots of storage. Fun community offers fire pit and pool for outdoor fun, pool table and media room indoors.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
30 Units Available
The Place at Sonoran Trails
28000 N Valley Pkwy, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1304 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom homes with modern design, hard surface flooring, quartz countertops and washer/dryers. Community has multi-purpose clubhouse, resident lounge, swimming pool, and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
15 Units Available
Sage Apartments
28425 N Black Canyon Hwy, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,170
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,808
1390 sqft
Sage Apartment Homes are new luxury apartments conceived with space and modernity in mind. Apartments feature open kitchens, high ceilings, and six-foot-tall fireplaces. Pet-friendly with private balconies.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
6 Units Available
RidgeGate Apartments
2811 W Deer Valley Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,059
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
894 sqft
Elegantly manicured grounds meet amenities such as an on-site clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. Carpeted residences have patios or balconies and extra storage. Easy access to I-17.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:59pm
25 Units Available
The Bungalows on Jomax
27441 N BLACK CANYON HWY, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1314 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Bungalows on Jomax in Phoenix. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated March 11 at 09:31pm
25 Units Available
San Norterra by Mark-Taylor
28601 N North Valley Pkwy, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,215
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1391 sqft
Luxurious apartments have granite islands, wood-inspired floors and washer/dryer. Community features pool, spa and clubhouse. Located close to the Shops at Norterra, Sonoran Desert Preserve and Cave Creek recreation area.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated October 21 at 06:22pm
8 Units Available
Avilla Deer Valley
23700 North 23rd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,608
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,748
1236 sqft
Avilla Deer Valley will be located on the northwest corner of 23rd Avenue and Pinnacle Peak Road in northern Phoenix. It's ideal location is close to a wide range of great retail, dining, major employers, freeways and Deer Valley Airport.

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Indian Springs Estates
1 Unit Available
4729 W Sweet Iron Pass
4729 West Sweet Iron Pass, Phoenix, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2622 sqft
4729 W Sweet Iron Pass Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous 4 Bed home in Upscale Gated Stetson Community in North West Phoenix - Beautiful private gated community, 2 Story house very private. Beautiful backyard..

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pinnacle Hill
1 Unit Available
5839 W. Electra Lane
5839 West Electra Lane, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
2244 sqft
5839 W. Electra Lane Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous home in Pinnacle Hill - Gorgeous home in Pinnacle Hill. Property backs to the mountain with a resort like back yard that you will not be disappointed.

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Dove Valley Ranch
1 Unit Available
4319 E Smokehouse Trl
4319 East Smokehouse Trail, Phoenix, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,975
2412 sqft
Beautiful home in gated community on the 11th green of Dove Valley Ranch golf course. Upgrades include pool, putting green, granite countertops, new appliances, light fixtures, ceiling fans, water softener, newer carpet and paint.

1 of 68

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
28118 N 18th Ln
28118 North 18th Lane, Phoenix, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$2,150
2278 sqft
Your house is your castle: This couldn't be further from the truth here in the Fireside at Norterra subdivision where your gorgeous, and spacious 5-bedroom, 3-bathroom home with 2,278 SqFt of living space awaits you in North Phoenix.
City Guide for Anthem, AZ

Little Anthem, Arizona, and its residents probably are not interested in repeating a year like 2012. In July, a freak storm dumped 5.01 inches of rain on the town in a span of 90 minutes. Nine people had to be rescued from the resulting flood waters; it was termed a "1 in 1,000-year rain catastrophe!"

Anthem has little reason for being -- it was carved out of the desert landscape in 1999 by Del Webb Properties, which is a company known for putting together golfing communities for active seniors in the unlikeliest of places. It's an unincorporated  planned development 34 miles north of downtown Phoenix, on the road to Cave Creek. It has a view of two of the prettiest peaks in the area, and there are some stately saguaros. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Anthem, AZ

Finding an apartment in Anthem that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

