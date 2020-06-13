36 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Anthem, AZ
Little Anthem, Arizona, and its residents probably are not interested in repeating a year like 2012. In July, a freak storm dumped 5.01 inches of rain on the town in a span of 90 minutes. Nine people had to be rescued from the resulting flood waters; it was termed a "1 in 1,000-year rain catastrophe!"
Anthem has little reason for being -- it was carved out of the desert landscape in 1999 by Del Webb Properties, which is a company known for putting together golfing communities for active seniors in the unlikeliest of places. It's an unincorporated planned development 34 miles north of downtown Phoenix, on the road to Cave Creek. It has a view of two of the prettiest peaks in the area, and there are some stately saguaros. See more
Finding an apartment in Anthem that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.