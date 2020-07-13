/
pet friendly apartments
25 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Anthem, AZ
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
10 Units Available
Anthem
BelaRosa
3825 W Anthem Way, Anthem, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,130
1048 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1360 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, close to I-17. Community features pool, playground park, and 24-hour gym. Units offer residents laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters, garbage disposal, and more amenities.
Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Anthem
39744 N HIGH NOON Way
39744 North High Noon Way, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1230 sqft
Fantastic Anthem home with convenient Parkside location, close to schools, shopping, parks and pools. 3 bedroom 2 bath with open floor plan ideal for entertaining. Easy access to kitchen and back patio.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
35 Units Available
Acero North Valley
33500 N North Valley Parkway, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,220
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1384 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Acero North Valley in Phoenix. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:38am
16 Units Available
Liv North Valley
31113 N North Valley Pkwy, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,019
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,209
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1064 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
26 Units Available
Tramonto
Ironhorse at Tramonto
34807 N 32nd Dr, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,126
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1322 sqft
Great location for commuting, close to I-17, the Loop 303 and Carefree Highway. Community is pet-friendly and has clubhouse, spa and package receiving. Homes feature dishwasher, disposal and quartz countertops.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Elux
35035 North North Valley Parkway, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1441 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Tramonto
3207 W. Languid Lane
3207 West Languid Lane, Phoenix, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$2,195
2853 sqft
5 BEDROOM 3 FULL BATHROOMS WITH LOFT AND OFFICE SET UP IN ONE BEDROOM. COMMUNITY SWIMMING POOL - 5 Bedroom 3 Bathroom, 3 Car Garage, Community Swimming Pool. No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5911226)
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Tramonto
34932 N. 31st Ave.
34932 North 31st Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1733 sqft
Beautiful Tramonto Home features 4, bedrooms, 2 baths & a loft on upper level and an additional 1/2 bath on the lower level. Tile and Wood flooring on main level and all wood flooring upstairs. All appliances included.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Tramonto
2905 W Languid Ln
2905 West Languid Lane, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
2103 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 3 bedroom, plus den, 2 bath home with 2 car garage in the desired community of Tramonto! Open concept kitchen and family room with gas fireplace. Kitchen has island and all stainless appliances. Covered back patio with nice back yard.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
24 Units Available
Aspire Pinnacle Peak
24250 N 23rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,025
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1470 sqft
Near Norterra Shopping Center and I-17. Recently renovated units feature laundry, dishwashers and lots of storage. Fun community offers fire pit and pool for outdoor fun, pool table and media room indoors.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
18 Units Available
Sage Apartments
28425 N Black Canyon Hwy, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,230
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,626
1390 sqft
Sage Apartment Homes are new luxury apartments conceived with space and modernity in mind. Apartments feature open kitchens, high ceilings, and six-foot-tall fireplaces. Pet-friendly with private balconies.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
32 Units Available
The Place at Sonoran Trails
28000 N Valley Pkwy, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two-, and three-bedroom homes with modern design, hard surface flooring, quartz countertops and washer/dryers. Community has multi-purpose clubhouse, resident lounge, swimming pool, and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated July 13 at 12:36am
24 Units Available
The Bungalows on Jomax
27441 N BLACK CANYON HWY, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1314 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Bungalows on Jomax in Phoenix. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
4 Units Available
Avilla Deer Valley
23700 North 23rd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,017
1236 sqft
Avilla Deer Valley will be located on the northwest corner of 23rd Avenue and Pinnacle Peak Road in northern Phoenix. It's ideal location is close to a wide range of great retail, dining, major employers, freeways and Deer Valley Airport.
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
5 Units Available
RidgeGate Apartments
2811 W Deer Valley Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$989
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
894 sqft
Elegantly manicured grounds meet amenities such as an on-site clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. Carpeted residences have patios or balconies and extra storage. Easy access to I-17.
Last updated March 11 at 09:31pm
25 Units Available
San Norterra by Mark-Taylor
28601 N North Valley Pkwy, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,215
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1391 sqft
Luxurious apartments have granite islands, wood-inspired floors and washer/dryer. Community features pool, spa and clubhouse. Located close to the Shops at Norterra, Sonoran Desert Preserve and Cave Creek recreation area.
Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Red Dog Ranch
5872 E RED DOG Drive
5872 Red Dog, Cave Creek, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
3560 sqft
Beautiful FURNISHED Territorial Home with amazing mountain views and privacy on 3.41 acres.
Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
30808 N SUNRISE RANCH Road
30808 North Sunrise Ranch Road, Maricopa County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1684 sqft
Beautifully secluded custom home! Vaulted ceilings, open kitchen - great room floor plan with formal dining room. Tile throughout the home with split floorplan for added privacy.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Dove Valley Ranch
33575 N. Dove Lakes Drive, #2011
33575 North Dove Lakes Drive, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1315 sqft
Nearest Cross Streets are Black Mountain Parkway and Rancho Paloma Drive Bedrooms: 2 + Den Bathrooms: 2 Sq Footage: 1,702 Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered on case by case basis, No smoking ---------------------------------------- No
Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Terravita
6135 E EVENING GLOW Drive
6135 East Evening Glow Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2329 sqft
Furnished Rental. Beautiful southwestern decorated home in this resort like community. Stella model, 3 BR, 2.5 Baths and den. Newer beds and furniture. Patio with Fire Pit BBQ faces sunny south to NAOS. All the comforts of home.
Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Terramar
6752 W CRABAPPLE Drive
6752 West Crabapple Drive, Peoria, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1694 sqft
Experience the Sonoran Desert like never before at this beautifully updated 3-bedroom, 2-bath vacation rental in North Peoria.
Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Tatum Ranch
5131 E SKINNER Drive
5131 East Skinner Drive, Phoenix, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
1827 sqft
Located on a Cut de Sac street. Recently remodeled.New carpet, newly painted, updated kitchen with granite and stainless, fixtures and faucets. The previous owner just replaced all window panes with failed seals.All new window blinds.
Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
5207 E Lone Mountain Road
5207 East Lone Mountain Road, Maricopa County, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2218 sqft
This beautiful, highly sought after, horse property is available by May!! Almost an acre with a tack room and stalls, with water, waiting for you! This home has gorgeous green granite in the open kitchen with extra cabinets for storage, stainless
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
Terramar
7315 West Briles Road
7315 West Briles Road, Peoria, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3190 sqft
This beautiful 2-story, 5 bedroom/3.5 bath home is available for rent. This home has many upgraded finishes including gorgeous wood laminate flooring downstairs and plush carpeting upstairs.
