Last updated June 14 2020

20 Apartments for rent in Anthem, AZ with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Anthem renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of y... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14
Anthem
16 Units Available
BelaRosa
3825 W Anthem Way, Anthem, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,130
1048 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1360 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, close to I-17. Community features pool, playground park, and 24-hour gym. Units offer residents laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters, garbage disposal, and more amenities.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14
Anthem
1 Unit Available
42102 N LONG COVE Way
42102 North Long Cove Way, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2542 sqft
High end furnsihed rental on the golf course in the gated community of Anthem Country Club! VIEWS in every direction! Relax in your backyard oasis, poolside, with the peaceful sound of waterfalls.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14
Anthem
1 Unit Available
40902 N CONGRESSIONAL Drive
40902 North Congressional Drive, Anthem, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2793 sqft
ENJOY THE LIFE STYLE OF LIVING IN ANTHEM COUNTRY CLUB WITH ALL THE AMENITIES OF A FIRST CLASS RESORT AND LIVE IN THIS BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM, 3 BATH HOME WITH A SPACIOUS 3 CAR GARAGE!BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN AREA WITH GRANITE COUNTERS, KITCHEN ISLAND,
Results within 5 miles of Anthem
Last updated June 14
$
19 Units Available
Liv North Valley
31113 N North Valley Pkwy, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,029
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,214
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1064 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Last updated June 14
35 Units Available
Acero North Valley
33500 N North Valley Parkway, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1384 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Acero North Valley in Phoenix. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14
$
13 Units Available
Elux
35035 North North Valley Parkway, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1441 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated June 14
Tramonto
24 Units Available
Ironhorse at Tramonto
34807 N 32nd Dr, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,136
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1322 sqft
Great location for commuting, close to I-17, the Loop 303 and Carefree Highway. Community is pet-friendly and has clubhouse, spa and package receiving. Homes feature dishwasher, disposal and quartz countertops.
Results within 10 miles of Anthem
Last updated June 14
$
30 Units Available
The Place at Sonoran Trails
28000 N Valley Pkwy, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1304 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom homes with modern design, hard surface flooring, quartz countertops and washer/dryers. Community has multi-purpose clubhouse, resident lounge, swimming pool, and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated June 14
24 Units Available
The Bungalows on Jomax
27441 N BLACK CANYON HWY, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1314 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Bungalows on Jomax in Phoenix. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14
$
29 Units Available
Aspire Pinnacle Peak
24250 N 23rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,095
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1470 sqft
Near Norterra Shopping Center and I-17. Recently renovated units feature laundry, dishwashers and lots of storage. Fun community offers fire pit and pool for outdoor fun, pool table and media room indoors.
Last updated June 14
15 Units Available
Sage Apartments
28425 N Black Canyon Hwy, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,170
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,808
1390 sqft
Sage Apartment Homes are new luxury apartments conceived with space and modernity in mind. Apartments feature open kitchens, high ceilings, and six-foot-tall fireplaces. Pet-friendly with private balconies.
Last updated June 14
6 Units Available
RidgeGate Apartments
2811 W Deer Valley Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,059
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
894 sqft
Elegantly manicured grounds meet amenities such as an on-site clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. Carpeted residences have patios or balconies and extra storage. Easy access to I-17.
Last updated March 11
25 Units Available
San Norterra by Mark-Taylor
28601 N North Valley Pkwy, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,215
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1391 sqft
Luxurious apartments have granite islands, wood-inspired floors and washer/dryer. Community features pool, spa and clubhouse. Located close to the Shops at Norterra, Sonoran Desert Preserve and Cave Creek recreation area.
Last updated October 21
8 Units Available
Avilla Deer Valley
23700 North 23rd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,608
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,748
1236 sqft
Avilla Deer Valley will be located on the northwest corner of 23rd Avenue and Pinnacle Peak Road in northern Phoenix. It's ideal location is close to a wide range of great retail, dining, major employers, freeways and Deer Valley Airport.

Last updated June 14
Rock Springs
1 Unit Available
7795 W ROCK SPRINGS Drive
7795 West Rock Springs Drive, Peoria, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2471 sqft
Home Available 8/1/20-11/31/20 . Call Owner for any questions Kyle 480-793-3789. Beautiful two-story home, with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, an open loft, office and workout room. Beautiful two-story home, with 3 bedrooms, 2.

Last updated June 14
Terravita
1 Unit Available
6135 E EVENING GLOW Drive
6135 East Evening Glow Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2329 sqft
Furnished Rental. Beautiful southwestern decorated home in this resort like community. Stella model, 3 BR, 2.5 Baths and den. Newer beds and furniture. Patio with Fire Pit BBQ faces sunny south to NAOS. All the comforts of home.

Last updated June 14
Terravita
1 Unit Available
34151 N 60TH Place
34151 North 60th Place, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2504 sqft
Welcome and Enjoy resort style living in the comfort of this private home with Black Mountain Views. Nicely furnished 3 bedroom, 2.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
29220 N 20TH Lane
29220 North 20th Lane, Phoenix, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2550 sqft
This home is easy to care for!! All tile and wood-style laminate flooring complimented by granite kitchen counters and stainless steel appliances. A pantry to get lost in - not only a dine-in kitchen but a formal dining room as well.

Last updated June 14
Tatum Ranch
1 Unit Available
29606 N TATUM Boulevard
29606 North Tatum Boulevard, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
742 sqft
Perfect rental opportunity. Quietly located within the community with mountain views and green belt common area. There are many amenities including a business center, workout facility, heated pool and spa.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
5100 E Rancho Paloma Drive Drive
5100 Rancho Paloma Drive, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1781 sqft
Beautiful NEW Condominium WOW Designer finishes throughout this condo. Fab Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas range, instant hot water and roll out cabinets. Open floor plan, separate den and 9' ceilings .
City Guide for Anthem, AZ

Little Anthem, Arizona, and its residents probably are not interested in repeating a year like 2012. In July, a freak storm dumped 5.01 inches of rain on the town in a span of 90 minutes. Nine people had to be rescued from the resulting flood waters; it was termed a "1 in 1,000-year rain catastrophe!"

Anthem has little reason for being -- it was carved out of the desert landscape in 1999 by Del Webb Properties, which is a company known for putting together golfing communities for active seniors in the unlikeliest of places. It's an unincorporated  planned development 34 miles north of downtown Phoenix, on the road to Cave Creek. It has a view of two of the prettiest peaks in the area, and there are some stately saguaros. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Anthem, AZ

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Anthem renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

