Last updated July 12 2020 at 9:32 PM

83 Apartments for rent in Anthem, AZ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Anthem apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
Anthem
BelaRosa
3825 W Anthem Way, Anthem, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,130
1048 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1360 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, close to I-17. Community features pool, playground park, and 24-hour gym. Units offer residents laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters, garbage disposal, and more amenities.

1 of 59

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Anthem
42045 N CROOKED STICK Road
42045 North Crooked Stick Road, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2454 sqft
Available March - May 2021 for $4,500/mo including utilities. Welcome to the Anthem Country Club and this fully furnished Peregrine floor plan on a premium golf lot overlooking both the 9th and 18th green of the Persimmon golf course.

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Anthem
1327 W SPIRIT Drive
1327 West Spirit Drive, Anthem, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3304 sqft
Looking for a rental home that feels like home? This beautiful Sonoma model with 4 bedrooms and 3 1/2 bathrooms just may fit the bill.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Anthem
39744 N HIGH NOON Way
39744 North High Noon Way, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1230 sqft
Fantastic Anthem home with convenient Parkside location, close to schools, shopping, parks and pools. 3 bedroom 2 bath with open floor plan ideal for entertaining. Easy access to kitchen and back patio.

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 09:40pm
1 Unit Available
Anthem
42222 North Long Cove Way
42222 North Long Cove Way, Anthem, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2826 sqft
VACATION RENTAL FULLY FURNISHED SHORT TERM- Stunning 4bd nestled quietly in the prestigious Anthem Country Club!!! This lovely property has all the bells and whistles! A garden courtyard entry leads you to the front door where a classic rotunda

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Anthem
1776 W OWENS Way
1776 West Owens Way, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1454 sqft
Fully furnished Anthem Country Club home for rent. Rates: Dec 2020 - April 2021: $3,000/mo including utilities (3 month minimum required). May - Nov 2021: $1,600/mo plus utilities (6 month minimum required).

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Anthem
41614 N PANTHER CREEK Trail
41614 North Panther Creek Trail, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2730 sqft
3 bedroom, den, 3.5 bathroom furnished vacation rental in Anthem Country Club! Main house has 2 bedrooms, den and 2.5 baths. Guest casita is 1 bedroom, 1 full bath. Endless sunsets from the backyard with a perfectly-sized, heated spool.

1 of 62

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Anthem
2826 W EASTMAN Drive
2826 West Eastman Drive, Anthem, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
2649 sqft
The perfect vacation getaway is here in Anthem Parkside! This Del Web Tradition Model, 2 story, 5 bedroom, 3 bath home has room for up to 5 couples or a large family for a wonderful Phoenix vacation.

1 of 52

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Anthem
1873 W MORSE Drive
1873 West Morse Drive, Anthem, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1454 sqft
Furnished Vacation Rental! 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in gated North Valley community of Anthem Country Club. Great room floor plan on private lot with partial view fencing. Queen bed in each bedroom. Walk-in shower and dual sinks in master bath.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Anthem
41332 N Rolling Green Way
41332 North Rolling Green Way, Anthem, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1344 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR Winter 2020-21! Start packing your bags to enjoy this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom vacation rental in the beautiful N Valley Community of Anthem Country Club! Great Room floor plan with diagonally-laid tile.

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Anthem
41638 N EMERALD LAKE Drive
41638 North Emerald Lake Drive, Anthem, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
2182 sqft
Start packing your bags to enjoy this 2 bedroom, den, 2 bathroom vacation rental in the beautiful North Phoenix community of Anthem Country Club! The kitchen features quality craftsmanship with espresso colored cabinets, granite counters, stainless

1 of 55

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Anthem
41714 N SIGNAL HILL Court
41714 North Signal Hill Court, Anthem, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
4319 sqft
Fully furnished vacation rental! Exceptional 5 bedroom, den, 4.5 bath, single level in the gated Anthem Country Club community! Located in a quiet cul-de-sac just down the street from the Ironwood Clubhouse.

1 of 53

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Anthem
40708 N NOBLE HAWK Court
40708 North Noble Hawk Way, Anthem, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1870 sqft
Furnished Vacation Rental! 2 bedroom, den, 2 bath single level home in gated North Valley community of Anthem Country Club.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Anthem
40314 N BELL MEADOW Trail
40314 North Bell Meadow Trail, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1264 sqft
Anthem Country Club 3 bedroom 2 bath fully furnished Vacation Style Home overlooking 6th hole of Ironwood Golf Course.

1 of 72

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Anthem
40505 N LYTHAM Court
40505 North Lytham Way, Anthem, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
3304 sqft
Exquisite Anthem Country Club Designer's Home! Experience the amazing lifestyle at Anthem Country Club in this gorgeous 4BR-Den-3.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Anthem
3333 W KING Drive
3333 West King Drive, Anthem, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2152 sqft
Truly your home away from home! Experience a vacation home where you are so comfortable you don't want to leave. Turn on the fire, grab your book and snuggle on the couch for a relaxing evening.

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Anthem
42102 N LONG COVE Way
42102 North Long Cove Way, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2542 sqft
High end furnsihed rental on the golf course in the gated community of Anthem Country Club! VIEWS in every direction! Relax in your backyard oasis, poolside, with the peaceful sound of waterfalls.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Anthem
42128 N ANTHEM SPRINGS Road
42128 North Anthem Springs Road, Anthem, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1741 sqft
Situated on an over-sized golf course lot with natural desert wash views, this 2BR-Den-2BA home makes a fantastic vacation rental! Bright & warm, the updated kitchen features granite counters, stainless appliances, gas range, deep, farm-style

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Anthem
42127 N Celebration Way
42127 North Celebration Lane, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1986 sqft
Live in luxury in this fully-furnished 3BR-Den-2BA Golf Course home in the gated Landing Enclave. Conveniently located within blocks of the 63-acre community park, shops & dining. Breath-taking golf course & panoramic mountain views.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Anthem
40614 N Columbia Trail
40614 North Columbia Trail, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1632 sqft
Super clean & cute with a fabulous back yard .Built in BQ with putting green for all your Back yard fun Furnished very nice with open wash behind you with no neighbors.Close to all amenities and walking paths..Please note this is a seasonal rental

1 of 31

Last updated July 2 at 05:41pm
1 Unit Available
Anthem
3761 West Wayne Lane
3761 West Wayne Lane, Anthem, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
3190 sqft
A must-see, amazing 4 Bed 3 Bath 3 Car Garage Single Family Home in Anthem, including a community center with community pool! The spacious floor plan provides room to breathe and room to entertain.

1 of 41

Last updated March 5 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
Anthem
2501 W LEWIS AND CLARK Trail
2501 West Lewis & Clark Trail, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1230 sqft
NICE 3 BR 2 BA HOME WITH A 2 CAR GARAGE AND A BEAUTIFUL VIEW OF THE NATURAL DESERT AREA FROM THE BACK PATIO. KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND A BREAKFAST BAR.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Anthem
40721 N LONG LANDING Court
40721 North Long Landing Court, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2978 sqft
WOW!!! highly upgraded Monterey Model on golf course.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Anthem
2516 W COYOTE CREEK Drive
2516 West Coyote Creek Drive, Anthem, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1915 sqft
Gorgeous Premium Lot with View fencing to enjoy the Fabulous Mountain & Desert views from the backyard! The enclosed front courtyard would make a wonderful sitting area.
City Guide for Anthem, AZ

Little Anthem, Arizona, and its residents probably are not interested in repeating a year like 2012. In July, a freak storm dumped 5.01 inches of rain on the town in a span of 90 minutes. Nine people had to be rescued from the resulting flood waters; it was termed a "1 in 1,000-year rain catastrophe!"

Anthem has little reason for being -- it was carved out of the desert landscape in 1999 by Del Webb Properties, which is a company known for putting together golfing communities for active seniors in the unlikeliest of places. It's an unincorporated  planned development 34 miles north of downtown Phoenix, on the road to Cave Creek. It has a view of two of the prettiest peaks in the area, and there are some stately saguaros. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Anthem, AZ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Anthem apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

