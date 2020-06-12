/
2 bedroom apartments
25 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Anthem, AZ
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Anthem
16 Units Available
BelaRosa
3825 W Anthem Way, Anthem, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1205 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, close to I-17. Community features pool, playground park, and 24-hour gym. Units offer residents laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters, garbage disposal, and more amenities.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Anthem
1 Unit Available
41305 N LAUREL VALLEY Court
41305 North Laurel Valley Way, Anthem, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1450 sqft
Picture Perfect Fully Furnished Retreat! Every comfort of home provided for you in this home nestled against the Ironwood Golf Course with fairway views of two holes, Daisy Mtn & the Carefree mountains in the background.
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Anthem
1 Unit Available
41638 N EMERALD LAKE Drive
41638 North Emerald Lake Drive, Anthem, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
2182 sqft
Start packing your bags to enjoy this 2 bedroom, den, 2 bathroom vacation rental in the beautiful North Phoenix community of Anthem Country Club! The kitchen features quality craftsmanship with espresso colored cabinets, granite counters, stainless
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Anthem
1 Unit Available
40825 N BARNUM Way
40825 North Barnum Way, Anthem, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1672 sqft
Anthem Parkside-2 bedroom, den, 2 bath, single level rental home! Kitchen includes smooth top electric range, built-in microwave and dishwasher, refrigerator, island and Corian counters.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Anthem
1 Unit Available
41332 N Rolling Green Way
41332 North Rolling Green Way, Anthem, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1344 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY Winter 2020! Start packing your bags to enjoy this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom vacation rental in the beautiful N Valley Community of Anthem Country Club! Great Room floor plan with diagonally-laid tile.
1 of 52
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Anthem
1 Unit Available
1873 W MORSE Drive
1873 West Morse Drive, Anthem, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1454 sqft
Furnished Vacation Rental! 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in gated North Valley community of Anthem Country Club. Great room floor plan on private lot with partial view fencing. Queen bed in each bedroom. Walk-in shower and dual sinks in master bath.
1 of 53
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Anthem
1 Unit Available
40708 N NOBLE HAWK Court
40708 North Noble Hawk Way, Anthem, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1870 sqft
Furnished Vacation Rental! 2 bedroom, den, 2 bath single level home in gated North Valley community of Anthem Country Club.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Anthem
1 Unit Available
42128 N ANTHEM SPRINGS Road
42128 North Anthem Springs Road, Anthem, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1741 sqft
Situated on an over-sized golf course lot with natural desert wash views, this 2BR-Den-2BA home makes a fantastic vacation rental! Bright & warm, the updated kitchen features granite counters, stainless appliances, gas range, deep, farm-style
Results within 5 miles of Anthem
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:54pm
35 Units Available
Acero North Valley
33500 N North Valley Parkway, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1159 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Acero North Valley in Phoenix. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:43pm
$
19 Units Available
Liv North Valley
31113 N North Valley Pkwy, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1064 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Tramonto
23 Units Available
Ironhorse at Tramonto
34807 N 32nd Dr, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1015 sqft
Great location for commuting, close to I-17, the Loop 303 and Carefree Highway. Community is pet-friendly and has clubhouse, spa and package receiving. Homes feature dishwasher, disposal and quartz countertops.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
13 Units Available
Elux
35035 North North Valley Parkway, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1091 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Results within 10 miles of Anthem
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
29 Units Available
Aspire Pinnacle Peak
24250 N 23rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1088 sqft
Near Norterra Shopping Center and I-17. Recently renovated units feature laundry, dishwashers and lots of storage. Fun community offers fire pit and pool for outdoor fun, pool table and media room indoors.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
15 Units Available
Sage Apartments
28425 N Black Canyon Hwy, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1133 sqft
Sage Apartment Homes are new luxury apartments conceived with space and modernity in mind. Apartments feature open kitchens, high ceilings, and six-foot-tall fireplaces. Pet-friendly with private balconies.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 01:05pm
25 Units Available
The Bungalows on Jomax
27441 N BLACK CANYON HWY, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
990 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Bungalows on Jomax in Phoenix. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
31 Units Available
The Place at Sonoran Trails
28000 N Valley Pkwy, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1097 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom homes with modern design, hard surface flooring, quartz countertops and washer/dryers. Community has multi-purpose clubhouse, resident lounge, swimming pool, and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
8 Units Available
RidgeGate Apartments
2811 W Deer Valley Rd, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
894 sqft
Elegantly manicured grounds meet amenities such as an on-site clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. Carpeted residences have patios or balconies and extra storage. Easy access to I-17.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated March 11 at 09:31pm
25 Units Available
San Norterra by Mark-Taylor
28601 N North Valley Pkwy, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1187 sqft
Luxurious apartments have granite islands, wood-inspired floors and washer/dryer. Community features pool, spa and clubhouse. Located close to the Shops at Norterra, Sonoran Desert Preserve and Cave Creek recreation area.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated October 21 at 06:22pm
8 Units Available
Avilla Deer Valley
23700 North 23rd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,608
962 sqft
Avilla Deer Valley will be located on the northwest corner of 23rd Avenue and Pinnacle Peak Road in northern Phoenix. It's ideal location is close to a wide range of great retail, dining, major employers, freeways and Deer Valley Airport.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
6453 E PASO NUEVO Drive
6453 East Pasa Neuevo Drive, Cave Creek, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
960 sqft
Call for pricing. Price changes based on length of stay and season. Example Estimates: January to April $3300.00; May to October $2000 - November to December 2800.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
36600 N CAVE CREEK Road
36600 North Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1558 sqft
Available from June 1 through October 31...Nestled in the scenic desert foothills, you can enjoy nature at it's best. This home backs to the mountains with a view of natural area surrounding you.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Dove Valley Ranch
1 Unit Available
33550 N DOVE LAKES Drive
33550 North Dove Lakes Drive, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1383 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath furnished condo in a great location.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Tatum Ranch
1 Unit Available
29606 N TATUM Boulevard
29606 North Tatum Boulevard, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
742 sqft
Perfect rental opportunity. Quietly located within the community with mountain views and green belt common area. There are many amenities including a business center, workout facility, heated pool and spa.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
5100 E Rancho Paloma Drive Drive
5100 Rancho Paloma Drive, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1781 sqft
Beautiful NEW Condominium WOW Designer finishes throughout this condo. Fab Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas range, instant hot water and roll out cabinets. Open floor plan, separate den and 9' ceilings .
