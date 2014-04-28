Apartments for rent in Arkansas

Life in Arkansas

Arkansas is located in Dixieland, USA. That's the Southern region of the states for you Yankees out there. It gets its name from the Sioux people and is home to the mountainous Ozark and Ouachita Mountains as well as the Timberlands and the lowlands of the Mississippi River and the Arkansas Delta. It's a vast and mysterious land known as the "Natural State" due to its diverse regions and natural beauty, and the varied opportunities to explore it and indulge in outdoor recreation. The capital is Little Rock, which is also the largest city in the state, and it's a hub of transportation, business and culture. Jonesboro is the other hub, located in the northeastern part of the state. But the big cities are only a small part of all there is to explore in Arkansas. You'll find a rich history involving the Confederacy and the Civil Rights Movement, great art museums and a state that has served as the setting for wonderful novels and films throughout history. Plus, you'll definitely get to hear some killer banjo music!

Moving to Arkansas

If you're planning to look for places for rent in Arkansas, you're in luck! The state is rich with rentals and finding an apartment for rent is a relatively easy endeavor. Of course this varies from region to region, so you'll still want to make sure you leave ample time for your hunt. Usually, allowing 4-6 weeks to look for a place will ensure that you end up someplace great. You'll want to make sure to make appointments to see a number of different apartments before you settle on one place. This will give you the upper hand when it comes to settling on the right one for you. Here are a few other considerations you'll want to keep in mind when you begin your search for apartments.

High Rise or Homestead?

When you start looking for places, it's important to decide on exactly what kind of house you want. Some people are dying to find premier apartments for rent right in the center of all the downtown action in someplace like Little Rock. Other people are envisioning a little house on the prairie kind of scenario. Whatever makes you happy you can find it here in Arkansas. It's just better to know before you start looking! Anything you can do to narrow down your hunt for apartments and limit the scope of your search will make your job that much easier. Think about what amenities, if any, you are looking for. Do you love having a pool to cool off during the hot southern summers? Do you have a dog that requires a large yard to run loose in? Need a dishwasher or washer and dryer in your unit? The list goes on and on. Try making a list of your absolute must-haves and a list of extra perks to help you zero in on the right place.

City Dweller or Country Mouse?

The next thing to consider is where in Arkansas you're going to end up. Some people are naturally drawn to urban dwellings because they like the faster pace of life and the constant activity and stimulation around them. Others prefer to forego the city chaos for a small-town country lifestyle. Arkansas has both so you can take your pick! If you're going to look for a job somewhere, you might be better off in one of the bigger cities, like Arkansas or Jonesboro. Regardless of where you end up, you'll find plenty to love about your new home--just ask any Arkansas resident!

What You Need

In order to move to the Natural State, you're going to need to do your research. Vacancy rates vary drastically depending on which area you're interested in, so make sure to give your hunt a little extra time, especially if you're being picky about the kind of place you end up in--which you should be! Nobody wants to end up in a grimy shack, so be sure to put the right amount of time and energy in to make sure you find a happy home for yourself. You're going to need all the basic documents to get started with your search: a copy of your ID, your credit report, bank statements, pay stubs, letter of employment, references, and any other info you think your landlord might require. If you have pets, by all means bring some papers to prove they aren't vicious man-eaters, as well. And double check with your landlord about which dog breeds they allow so you don't end up homeless with your pup!

Getting to Know the Regions

Arkansas has a lot going on, to say the least. You can get a taste of city life in Little Rock and then be in the completely deserted lowlands in just a few hours! From romantic getaways to family-friendly spots and business meetings, this state has it all. You can go on hunting, fishing, hiking or biking adventures, explore caves and waterfalls, or check out the state's Civil War sites! Here's a little more info about the various regions of Arkansas.

Ozarks: The Ozarks are one of Arkansas' biggest draws. The area has some of the most gorgeous scenery in the entire South and is dedicated to preserving the southern mountain folkways and music. You'll find all kinds of shops related to furniture making, quilting, blacksmithing, woodcarving and all kinds of other southern traditions. You can find yourself tucked away in the hardwood forests and foothills, exploring the different lakes and springs of the area, and also taking in some of the fantastic architecture and history at the old museums. Real estate is tough to come by here, as it's such a desirable spot for residents and tourists alike, so start your hunt early if this is where you're headed!

Delta: The Delta region is comprised of both highlands and lowlands, and showcases some of the state's cultural centers and scenic byways. Crowley's Ridge is one of the most gorgeous elevated grounds and a great place to explore the rich heritage, and remnants of Native Americans and the Civil War.

Central: The heart of the state is mostly centered on Little Rock and its surrounding suburbs. Little Rock is a wonderful city with a lot to offer people with any interests. You can check out the Little Rock Zoo, which is home to over 700 mammals. The River Market District and Riverfront Park is filled with all kinds of restaurants, shops, galleries, bars and even a museum and farmers market! It's a great place to visit and is also home to the River Rail Trolley and the Clinton Presidential Center and Library. You can visit the state's oldest neighborhood where they used to make medicine from the herbs in the herb garden! It's a pretty special place and chock full of open real estate in all price ranges.

Living in Arkansas

Life in Arkansas can pretty much be whatever you'd like it to be! If you prefer a more pedestrian pace of life, head to one of the outer regions, like the Ozarks or River Valley. These are the kinds of places where time slows down and the most important part of your day is getting out for your morning walk or going fishing in a nearby lake. If you want to step it up a bit, you can settle down in Little Rock or Jonesboro to take in the wonderful city offerings. From museums and galleries to banjo-playing musicians and honky-tonk bars, you'll find no shortage of entertainment options in these cities. The best way to understand Arkansas is to visit for yourself! The state can hardly be summed up in a generic description and you'll see so for yourself when you drive from one side to the other. The state can also claim former President Bill Clinton as one of its residents--and they love to boast about it! Visit the Clinton Presidential Center and Park for evidence of this--it's home to the largest collection of presidential papers and artifacts in the entire United States! If that's not pride, we don't know what is. All in all, Arkansas is an incredibly well-rounded state that is home to equally well-rounded people. Take time to tour some of the different regions and get a better sense of what to expect from each place! You'll be rewarded with endless surprises from this beautiful southern state.