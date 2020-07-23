/
/
faulkner county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:23 AM
181 Apartments for rent in Faulkner County, AR📍
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
1835 Independence Avenue
1835 Independence Avenue, Conway, AR
2 Bedrooms
$700
850 sqft
Feel at home in this newly remodeled, pet friendly, two bedroom/one bathroom apartment centered right near Downtown Conway! Quick access to Donaghey makes this a great spot to call home no matter where you need to get to! Available August 10th.
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
3335 Malvern Hill Road
3335 Malvern Drive, Faulkner County, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1216 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath home is located in Conway! The main living area and the bedrooms all have hardwood flooring throughout. On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room and a dining room.
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1745 Milestone Drive
1745 Milestone Drive, Conway, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1225 sqft
Well maintained 3 bedroom home, split plan, all electric, spacious family room, all kitchen appliances including refrigerator, spacious master with walk-in closet, newly fenced yard with patio. No Pets Allowed.
1 of 21
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
4600 Valiant
4600 Valiant Drive, Conway, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1450 sqft
3bed/2ba, 1450sf Home in west Conway - Property Id: 138077 HOME FOR RENT IN WEST CONWAY.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1540 New Oxford
1540 New Oxford Road, Conway, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1271 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5935778)
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1 Blaine Dr.
1 Blaine Dr, Greenbrier, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1580 sqft
- No Cats Allowed (RLNE5874189)
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3 Dunwood Drive
3 Dunwood Dr, Greenbrier, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1576 sqft
3 Dunwood Drive Available 08/15/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two and a Half Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on August 15th! Come check out this great rental home in Greenbriar! This home offers three bedrooms, two and a half
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1630 Josh
1630 Josh Drive, Conway, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1512 sqft
1630 Josh - No Cats Allowed (RLNE5362033)
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1500 Appalachian
1500 Appalachian Drive, Conway, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1044 sqft
- No Cats Allowed (RLNE4384148)
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2750 Archer Lane
2750 Archer Lane, Conway, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1636 sqft
2750 Archer Lane - Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath brick home with two car garage. Spacious rooms, huge back yard. (RLNE3531058)
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2651 Timberpeg
2651 Timberpeg Court, Conway, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1754 sqft
2651 Timberpeg Available 08/01/20 2651 Timberpeg - 3 bed 2 bath home in South West Conway, fully fenced in backyard and a 2 car garage. Close to the shopping district, restaurants and schools. (RLNE3464787)
1 of 23
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
9 Deerfield
9 Deerfield Road, Faulkner County, AR
3 Bedrooms
$810
1280 sqft
Contact Peggy Goodman 501 676 1758 dogs may be allowed with owners approval - Fill out the application and we will set up a showing with you...if you decide that you want the property...
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
615 Faulkner
615 Faulkner Street, Conway, AR
1 Bedroom
$500
615 Faulkner St Unit A - unit A Available 08/01/20 Great location for a student - This is a must see apartment, located close to downtown and to the UCA campus (RLNE2358139)
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
10 Earl Drive
10 Earl Drive, Faulkner County, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1820 sqft
Spacious 3bd/2bth Home w/ Basement! - This HOME is a MUST SEE!!!!! 3BED/2BATH Brick Home sits on 2+ acres just outside Conway city limits and features awesome hand laid tile in the kitchen and dining/living area with a wood burning fireplace.
1 of 3
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
1 Unit Available
3040 Beechwood Drive
3040 Beechwood Dr, Faulkner County, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1 sqft
*CONWAY*BEAUTIFUL HOME IN THE WOODLANDS EDGE SUBDIVISION!This Newer Built Home Features Central Heat And Air, Tile Floors, An Attached Garage Is Included As Well!! DIRECTIONS: Get on I-430 N from W Markham St and N Rodney Parham Rd, Take I-40 W to
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
410 6th St
410 West 6th Street, Conway, AR
2 Bedrooms
$650
925 sqft
Stained concrete floors, centrally located, all electric (utilities not included), all appliances including full size washer/dryers. Accepts Section 8. No Cats Allowed (RLNE5536096)
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
4530 Graham Drive
4530 Graham Drive, Conway, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1227 sqft
This West Conway, pet friendly home will be available for rent soon, pending a new roof, interior paint, and updated kitchen! Pictures will be available after these improvements are made.
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
1535 Southern Hills Drive
1535 Southern Hills Drive, Conway, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1050 sqft
Completely remodeled! Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in a quiet neighborhood just 5 minutes from UCA campus. Updates include new paint, flooring, and fixtures throughout the home. Kitchen has new countertops, backsplash, and faucet.
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
25 Hawthorne Drive
25 Hawthorne Drive, Conway, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1424 sqft
Home for rent in west Conway! 3 Bedroom, 2 bath, 1424 sq ft. New carpet in all bedrooms less than 1 year old. Hardwood in the living room, tile in kitchen, laundry, and bathrooms fenced in back yard. Across the street from Julia Lee Moore Elementary.
1 of 4
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1855 McKennon Street
1855 Mckennon Street, Conway, AR
1 Bedroom
$795
594 sqft
Experience The Village at Hendrix! Great one bedroom apartments in The Village Flats! Open floor plan with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and washer/dryer.
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
24 Imperial Lane
24 Imperial Lane, Faulkner County, AR
5 Bedrooms
$1,450
687 sqft
*CONWAY* BEAUTIFUL VIEW OF LAKE CONWAY!!! This Spacious 5 Bedrooms And 5 Bathrooms Home Features A Large Kitchen Which Includes A Gas Range And Refrigerator.Nice Wood Flooring In Living Area. Fully Fenced Yard With Patio In Very Large Back Yard.
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Washington Meadows
2405 Washington Avenue, Conway, AR
2 Bedrooms
$595
885 sqft
All information available at Deaton Group Realty dot com, including self-showing instructions. Do not call agent. Go to Deaton Group Realty website for all info. 2405 & 2415 Washington Avenue in Conway. Townhouse apartment includes 2 bdrms & 1.
1 of 12
Last updated April 9 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
1105 Turnberry Drive
1105 Turnberry Dr, Conway, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1820 sqft
NEW Single Family Home - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in West Conway Subdivsion. Granite countertops, stained concrete floors, great location (RLNE5692735)
1 of 9
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
407 Oliver
407 Oliver Street, Conway, AR
2 Bedrooms
$800
1278 sqft
407 Oliver Available 04/11/20 - Tucked away in a quiet neighborhood in downtown Conway, with proximity to schools, restaurants and parks. This 2 bedroom, 1 bath is the perfect place for you and your family or roommate.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Faulkner County area include University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, University of Arkansas at Little Rock, University of Central Arkansas, and Southeast Arkansas College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Little Rock, North Little Rock, Pine Bluff, Sherwood, and Conway have apartments for rent.