/
/
white county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:23 AM
34 Apartments for rent in White County, AR📍
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1104 River Ave.
1104 East River Avenue, Searcy, AR
2 Bedrooms
$715
1118 sqft
1104 River Ave. Available 07/24/20 2/1 Home for Lease @ 1104 River Ave., Searcy ($715) - 2 bedroom, 1 bath home for lease at 1104 River Ave. in Searcy.
1 of 2
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1439 Missile Base Rd
1439 Missile Base Road, White County, AR
Studio
$1,800
5344 sqft
For more information, contact Natasha Weathers at (501) 278-7387. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/littlerock/20015120 to view more pictures of this property.
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
2009 Midyette Street
2009 Midyett Street, Beebe, AR
Studio
$500
200 sqft
Mini Storages Available for lease - These storage units range from 5' x 10'; 10' x 10'; 10' x 20'; or 10' x 30' with prices beginning at $35.00; All under fence and lighted areas with coded key pad and auto gates for secure entrance.
1 of 35
Last updated March 5 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
1806 Goff Cove
1806 Goff Cove, Beebe, AR
3 Bedrooms
$800
1385 sqft
3 Bed/2 Bath Brick & Frame home on Cul De Sac for less traffic but close to schools from K to College! Remodeled and ready with all new flooring, paint, etc. Has CH/CA, Single carport, range, DW.
Results within 1 mile of White County
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
500 North St
500 North Street, Ward, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1824 sqft
Sorry No Smoking and Pets Permitted with Restrictions - 12 month lease. Large yard. Lots of room. Living room and den. Additional shop/work shop next to the house. Sorry No Smoking and Pets Permitted with restrictions.
1 of 23
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
9 Deerfield
9 Deerfield Road, Faulkner County, AR
3 Bedrooms
$810
1280 sqft
Contact Peggy Goodman 501 676 1758 dogs may be allowed with owners approval - Fill out the application and we will set up a showing with you...if you decide that you want the property...
1 of 5
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
19 Meadows Circle - 1
19 Meadow Cir, Ward, AR
3 Bedrooms
$695
1200 sqft
3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath duplex unit. Open floor plan.. $695 per month $695 Deposit. Call Arkansas Homes and Land Realty for more info. 501-941-6320
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
139 Willow Oak
139 Willow Oak Ln, Lonoke County, AR
3 Bedrooms
$775
1800 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath mobile home on 1.
1 of 15
Last updated December 6 at 12:22 PM
1 Unit Available
7315 Hwy 319
7315 Arkansas Highway 319, Lonoke County, AR
3 Bedrooms
$650
1320 sqft
Contact Lance Garner 501 912 6020 - nice 3 bed 2 bath All on 1 ac NO PETS No Pets Allowed (RLNE2633842)
Results within 5 miles of White County
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated September 25 at 07:59 PM
Contact for Availability
Greystone Woods Townhomes
15351 Highway 5, Lonoke County, AR
1 Bedroom
$605
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$738
829 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$880
987 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Greystone Woods Townhomes in Lonoke County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
141 Corbin Circle
141 Corbin Cir, Cabot, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1485 sqft
This four bedroom home is located in the Magness creek section of Cabot.
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
315 Gray Rd
315 Gray Road, Lonoke County, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1920 sqft
Contact Peggy Goodman 501 676 1758 - MOVE IN SPECIAL----1/2 OFF 1ST MONTHS RENT Fill out the application and we will set up a showing with you...if you decide that you want the property...
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
16 Weatherwood Lane
16 Weatherwood Drive, Ward, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1370 sqft
Sorry No Smoking and No Pets Permitted - 12 month lease. Huge Great Room with High Ceilings & Trim Detail. Kitchen has Gorgeous Stained & Stamped Custom Flooring. The Master is Split with HIS/HER Vanities & Large Walk-In Closet.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
2 Helen, Apt. 2
2 Helen Street, Ward, AR
2 Bedrooms
$495
1050 sqft
$496 a month with a $495 security deposit. This townhouse is over 1000 square feet and is included in the Cabot School District. Two large bedrooms, full bathroom and linen closet are all located upstairs.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
41 Pintar, Apt. 2
41 Pintar Lane, Ward, AR
2 Bedrooms
$495
1050 sqft
Two Bedroom 1.5 Bath townhome in the Cabot School District. Call us today for a tour!
1 of 11
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
18 Peachtree
18 Peachtree Lane, Ward, AR
3 Bedrooms
$900
1204 sqft
Sorry No Smoking and No Pets Permitted - 12 month lease. Cute split plan home on large corner lot. Hard surface flooring throughout. Freshly painted. No Smoking and No Pets Permitted. $900 a month - $900 Security Deposit.
Results within 10 miles of White County
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
157 Harvick Circle
157 Harvick Circle, Cabot, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1566 sqft
157 Harvick Circle Available 09/15/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing* Available September 15th!! This cute three bedroom, two bath home is everything you need and more! This home offers a functional floor plan, all
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
122 Brickyard Court
122 Brickyard Court, Cabot, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1300 sqft
122 Brickyard Court Available 09/15/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing* Available September 15th! Come check out this cute home in Cabot! This home features three bedroom, two bathroom home with a great function
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6307 Noble Road
6307 Noble Road, Pulaski County, AR
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1762 sqft
- (RLNE5902552)
1 of 25
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
19 Darlington
19 Darlington Drive, Cabot, AR
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,550
2355 sqft
*HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT* FIVE Bedroom | Three and a Half Bathroom Home - Receive HALF OFF first months rent with a signed lease and paid deposit by July 31st!! (credit requirements apply) This cute rental home features five bedrooms, three and
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
638 Van Buren St.
638 N Van Buren St, Heber Springs, AR
2 Bedrooms
$675
845 sqft
638 Van Buren St. Available 07/24/20 Short Term Rental: 2 Br/1 Ba Downstairs Duplex, 638 Van Buren in Heber Springs AR - 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment for rent at 638 Van Buren St. in Heber Springs.
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
22 Cedar Creek Cove
22 Cedar Creek Cv, Lonoke County, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1470 sqft
22 Cedar Creek Cove Available 08/15/20 *Pre-Leasing* Four Bedroom | Two Bath Rental Home in Cabot - *Pre-Leasing* Available August 15th!! Enjoy a beautiful 1470 sq ft home featuring four bedrooms and two baths.
1 of 21
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
120 Brickyard Court
120 Brickyard Court, Cabot, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,175
1476 sqft
120 Brickyard Court Available 08/24/20 *Pre-Leasing* Four Bedroom | Two Bath Rental Home in Cabot - *Pre-Leasing* Available August 24th! Enjoy a beautiful 1470 sq ft rental home featuring four bedrooms and two baths.
1 of 38
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
10 Hanah
10 Hanah Ln, Independence County, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
4300 sqft
This beautiful house is ready to rent! Immaculate 4300 Sq ft House sits on 15 acres and features a manicured pasture with pond. There is a bonus room that could be a guest room, playroom or office. Upstairs loft area overlooks the living room.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the White County area include University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, University of Arkansas at Little Rock, and University of Central Arkansas. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Little Rock, North Little Rock, Jonesboro, Sherwood, and Conway have apartments for rent.