123 Apartments for rent in Bentonville, AR

Downtown Bentonville
Last updated June 13 at 07:20am
9 Units Available
Flagstone Creek
5101 Villa St, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$790
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$890
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Flagstone Creek in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 07:05am
21 Units Available
I Street Modern Apartments
4000 SW Modern Way, Bentonville, AR
Studio
$800
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$920
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1051 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at I Street Modern Apartments in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
8 Units Available
Tanglewood Townhomes
1301 E Central Ave, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$820
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$920
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tanglewood Townhomes in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 06:53am
Downtown Bentonville
15 Units Available
Town Square Apartments
203 Rose Garden Lane, Bentonville, AR
1 Bedroom
$799
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$887
1300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Town Square Apartments in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Buckeye Crossing
3900 Southwest Buckeye Street, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1440 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1440 sqft
Welcome to Buckeye Crossing, the most charming town homes available in Bentonville, Arkansas! Our community features luxurious amenities and high-quality services, providing residents with the modern lifestyle they seek.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2512 SE 3rd St
2512 Southeast 3rd Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1110 sqft
Adorable fully furnished 3 bed 2 bath home conveniently located close to schools, parks, the museum and Wal-Mart Offices. one car garage & storage building. Free WiFi, but tenant responsible for all other utilities. Owner to manage property.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1103 Ryan St
1103 Ryan Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1364 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath home very close to Walmart HQ, downtown Bentonville, bike trails, and more! Fresh paint and new carpets.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1203 SW Eventide ST
1203 Southwest Eventide Street, Bentonville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1900 sqft
Very Nice spacious 4 bed 2 bath 3 car garage home in Bentonville! This home includes wood look ceramic tile, granite counter tops, walk in closets, custom tile shower, privacy fenced back yard and more.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Riverwalk Farms Estates
1 Unit Available
3103 SW Fernwood AVE
3103 Fernwood Avenue, Bentonville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1900 sqft
Very Nice 4 bed 2 bath home just minutes from Walmart Warehouses, Walmart Home Office, Downtown Bentonville and Everything else Bentonville has to offer! This home features ceramic tile flooring in living & wet areas, custom cabinets, plenty of

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
406 NW Retreat LN
406 NW Retreat Ln, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1750 sqft
Welcome To Your Next Home! Your Downtown Bentonville Living Has Arrived w/ These Brand New 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhomes. Fully Loaded w/ Custom Cabinets, Granite Counters, Built-in Appliances, Custom Tiled Shower & So Much More.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Downtown Bentonville
1 Unit Available
321 C ST
321 Southwest C Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1232 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! This is a nightly rental; please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays! Just 4 blocks from the downtown Bentonville square, this home is the perfect blend of whimsical

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Downtown Bentonville
1 Unit Available
110 SE G CT
110 Southeast G Court, Bentonville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2513 sqft
Gorgeous home! This home not only offers elegance, but a great location.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1602 SE J ST
1602 Southeast J Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2320 sqft
Lease Opportunity in the middle of Bentonville! Next to Bentonville High School and close to new Walmart Home Office Construction. Ample Land for parking. House is in decent shape.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2303 SW Elington ST
2303 Southwest Elington Street, Bentonville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1891 sqft
Newer 4 bedroom 2 bath home in super location. Upgraded ss appliances, wood and tile flooring throughout all main living areas, formal dining, open floor concept, and privacy fenced back yard. OCCUPIED. APPT ONLY

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Downtown Bentonville
1 Unit Available
406 A ST
406 Northwest a Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2115 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! **This property will rent out a maximum of 30 days, please inquire for nightly/weekly rental only!** Located just 2-blocks from downtown Bentonville's happening town square, this

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Downtown Bentonville
1 Unit Available
313 NW A ST
313 Northwest a Street, Bentonville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
2512 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! This is a nightly rental; please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays! The Brownstone's location in downtown Bentonville cannot be beat.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2703 10th ST
2703 Southwest 10th Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1295 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath w/ many upgrades. MOMENTS from downtown, local eateries & bike trails. 2 car garage w/ privacy fenced yard. Wood look tile in main living areas. Small Pet negotiable w/ increase in deposit and possible rent increase. Occupied.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
5403 Sahara ST
5403 Southwest Sahara Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1231 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 car garage. All new paint. All appliances convey including washer and dryer. Small pet negotiable with increased sec. deposit and approved credit app.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2303 SW Montana AVE
2303 Southwest Montana Avenue, Bentonville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2203 sqft
2 level 4 bedroom 3 bath home in super location. 2nd level has 4th bedroom plus full bath. Could also be a great playroom and or library. Split floor plan. Tile and wood flooring throughout all main living areas. Occupied.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
4011 SW Hansom Loop ST
4011 Southwest Hansom Loop, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1471 sqft
Very Nice home in the Carriage Square Subdivision. Features include 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Large Master with his/her sinks, Jacuzzi tub and walk in shower. Fireplace in living area. 2 car garage. Privacy fenced backyard.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
901 SW Pure Globe ST
901 Southwest Pure Globe Street, Bentonville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,425
1775 sqft
4 bedroom 2 bath home in Keralaw Estates. Super location. Split floor plan, ss appliance package, island bar, granite throughout. Privacy fenced back yard. Occupied. Need at least 4 hr. notice

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
103 Larkspur LN
103 NE Larkspur Ln, Bentonville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2356 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom home centrally located in Bentonville! Large bedrooms, great floor plan! Close to Walmart home office, Crystal Bridges, grocery, and shopping!

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
502 Tourmaline
502 SE Tourmaline Mews, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2148 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! Located downtown in the Bentonville Market District this NEWLY BUILT urban loft is the top pick for art enthusiasts, mountain bikers, or travelers looking to dive into all things

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
4609 SW Branch ST
4609 Southwest Branch Street, Bentonville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2452 sqft
Lease $1900.00 per Month Security Deposit $1900.00 Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath or with many possible uses: storage, a small office, playroom/craft-room for the huge upstairs 4th bedroom.

Median Rent in Bentonville

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Bentonville is $664, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $858.
Studio
$626
1 Bed
$664
2 Beds
$858
3+ Beds
$1,231
City GuideBentonville
Hey, y’all! A little birdie told us you were looking to land a super sweet apartment for rent in Bentonville Arkansas. Good call! A medium-sized city of 35,000 residents situated just north of Fayetteville, Bentonville plays host to a wide range of attractive and affordable apartments for rent. What do you say? Are you ready to fulfill your renting destiny and score yourself the perfect apartment for rent in Bentonville? Then start clicking through the listings in this snazzy little apartment...
Life in Bentonville

Looking for an inexpensiveapartment for rent in “Vendorville” by any chance? You won’t have to look too far, because the listings are chock full of inexpensive rentals in Bentonville. In fact, you’ll find a smattering of studio apartments and 1BR units for less than $400 and boatloads more in the $500-$700 range (even luxury apartments and family-sized townhomes in Bentonville rarely cost more than $800 or so). There are plenty of options to choose from, and move-in specials at apartment complexes in Bentonville pop up all the time, so don’t rush into a leasing deal until you’re sure you’ve found the perfect place.

Don’t forget to bring along the apartment hunting basics – proof of income including your most recent paycheck and W-2 form, bank account info, two forms of I.D., and a list of previous residences – when you’re ready to sign the dotted line.

Amenities at rental properties in Bentonville, Arkansas range from basic to lavish (depending on how many greenbacks you’re willing and able to fork over), but you’ll be glad to know that even some of the most modestly priced rentals come equipped with lots of cool bells and whistles. Whether you’re in the market for an apartment with a patio, balcony, gourmet kitchen, Jacuzzi, community clubhouse, gym, swimming pool, walk-in closet, scenic view, or in-unit washer and dryer, you’ll find no shortage of options in the listings for Bentonville.

Planning to share room and board with a furry four legged roommate? Well, we’ve got some good news for you, you lucky dog: Pet-friendly apartments in Bentonville are a dime a dozen (well, maybe they’re just a bit more expensive than that, but you get the point). Landlords do, however, tend to place size and weight restrictions on pets, so if you’re the proud owner of a Great Dane, Komodo Dragon, or Brontosaurus, the pickings are going to be a bit slim for you. Stick with cats, small dogs, and fish and you’ll be fine.

The home of Wal-Mart’s corporate office and a popular destination for retirees, singles, and growing families alike, Bentonville consistently ranks among the Natural State’s most welcoming cities. Factor in a bustling local economy and a decent selection of entertainment options for both early risers and night owls, and we get the feeling you’ll soon be feeling right at home in Bentonville.

So, why delay? Start clicking away, and happy hunting!

June 2020 Bentonville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Bentonville Rent Report. Bentonville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bentonville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Bentonville rents increased moderately over the past month

Bentonville rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and are up marginally by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Bentonville stand at $665 for a one-bedroom apartment and $858 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in March. Bentonville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Arkansas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Bentonville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Arkansas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Springdale is the most expensive of all Arkansas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $932; of the 10 largest cities in Arkansas that we have data for, Conway, Fayetteville, and Jonesboro, where two-bedrooms go for $754, $749, and $727, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-2.1%, -0.3%, and -0.2%).
    • Rogers, Fort Smith, and North Little Rock have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.0%, 1.8%, and 1.4%, respectively).

    Bentonville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Bentonville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Bentonville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Bentonville's median two-bedroom rent of $858 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% rise in Bentonville.
    • While Bentonville's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Bentonville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Bentonville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Bentonville?
    In Bentonville, the median rent is $626 for a studio, $664 for a 1-bedroom, $858 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,231 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Bentonville, check out our monthly Bentonville Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Bentonville?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Bentonville include Downtown Bentonville.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Bentonville?
    Some of the colleges located in the Bentonville area include NorthWest Arkansas Community College, University of Arkansas, and Missouri Southern State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Bentonville?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bentonville from include Rogers, Fayetteville, Springdale, Joplin, and Centerton.

