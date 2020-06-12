/
/
pine bluff
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:33 PM
17 Apartments for rent in Pine Bluff, AR📍
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated October 31 at 09:08pm
Contact for Availability
Cambridge Place
4100 Old Warren Rd, Pine Bluff, AR
1 Bedroom
$634
2 Bedrooms
$760
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cambridge Place in Pine Bluff. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated September 25 at 06:08pm
Contact for Availability
Meadowbrook
1901 W 40th Ave, Pine Bluff, AR
1 Bedroom
$570
2 Bedrooms
$620
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Meadowbrook in Pine Bluff. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated September 25 at 07:58pm
Contact for Availability
Cambridge Place Phase II
4100 Old Warren Road, Pine Bluff, AR
1 Bedroom
$644
669 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cambridge Place Phase II in Pine Bluff. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
408 West Harding Avenue
408 West Harding Avenue, Pine Bluff, AR
8 Bedrooms
$1,200
Harding_PineBluffAR - Property Id: 272420 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/272420 Property Id 272420 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5757845)
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1113 W 33rd
1113 West 33rd Avenue, Pine Bluff, AR
2 Bedrooms
$600
1094 sqft
- (RLNE3077106)
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6115 Parker
6115 Parker St, Pine Bluff, AR
3 Bedrooms
$725
1228 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE3741437)
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
808 West Barraque Street
808 West Barraque Street, Pine Bluff, AR
1 Bedroom
$425
520 sqft
New Destiny Apts - Water and Appliances Included In Rent - All Electric - Housing Accepted _ NO Pets _ Self guided viewing You may register at RENTLY.com _ See link on RENTLY.COM for application or THEPROPERTYSHOPAR.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
4323 South Olive Street
4323 S Olive St, Pine Bluff, AR
1 Bedroom
$585
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Air conditioning, Cable ready, Dishwasher, Heat - electric, Laundry room / hookups, Oven / range, Refrigerator
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
2601 South Olive Street - 8
2601 S Olive St, Pine Bluff, AR
2 Bedrooms
$600
798 sqft
Looking for a 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment look no further. Eagle Pointe Apartments located at 2601 S. Olive Street Pine Bluff AR have a couple up for grabs TOTALLY REMODELED!!!!!! Only $595.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
304 W. Harding St - 1
304 W Harding Ave, Pine Bluff, AR
1 Bedroom
$595
1081 sqft
Go to Homes of Choice on Facebook to see pics
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
6524 Sherdian Rd
6524 Sheridan Road, Pine Bluff, AR
3 Bedrooms
$695
1032 sqft
3 Bed 1 Bath in the White Hall School District, Large Fenced In Back Yard, Title Flooring In Wet Areas, Wood Flooring Thought-Out, Ceiling Fans in Bed Rooms, Carport For Parking Located in Nice Area.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
1713 Howard Drive
1713 Howard Drive, Pine Bluff, AR
3 Bedrooms
$650
1161 sqft
COMING IN JULY!
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
4200 Cherry St - 7
4200 South Cherry Street, Pine Bluff, AR
1 Bedroom
$600
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Showings are by appointment only _ NOT pet friendly _ Upstairs Unit _ Close to JRMC and the Country Club - Water Included - Appliances Included - All Electric - You can download an application at http://thepropertyshopapplication.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
801 S WISCONSIN
801 South Wisconsin Street, Pine Bluff, AR
2 Bedrooms
$600
800 sqft
NEW OWNERSHIP! MODELS BEING UPDATED, AND LOTS OF NEW EXCITING CHANGES GOING ON! PINE BLUFF GOING FORWARD IS HAPPENING HERE!! 1, 2, 3, BEDROOM UNITS THAT ARE HERE AT BROADMOOR ARMS! THIS COMMUNITY IS CONVENIENT TO EVERYTHING! THE PROFESSIONAL
Results within 1 mile of Pine Bluff
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7216 Princeton Pike
7216 Princeton Pike, Jefferson County, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
2532 sqft
Please Call Century 21 United to set up your showing today! 870-535-3223 - In order to view any property you will need to fill out an application. You can come by our office at 1801 S Olive St or go online to century21unitedrentals.
Results within 10 miles of Pine Bluff
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3803 Meadowlark
3803 Meadow Lark Dr, Jefferson County, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1792 sqft
- (RLNE2390392)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Pine Bluff, the median rent is $507 for a studio, $597 for a 1-bedroom, $754 for a 2-bedroom, and $970 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Pine Bluff, check out our monthly Pine Bluff Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Pine Bluff area include Southeast Arkansas College, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, and University of Arkansas at Little Rock. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Pine Bluff from include Little Rock, North Little Rock, Sherwood, Maumelle, and Cabot.