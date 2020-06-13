247 Apartments for rent in Maumelle, AR

Apartment List
1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
14 Units Available
Highland Pointe of Maumelle
100 Commercial Park Ct, Maumelle, AR
1 Bedroom
$768
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
908 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$961
1083 sqft
Resort-like setting near Lake Valencia Park and I-40. Custom-designed apartment homes. On-site amenities include a pool, garage, coffee bar and 24-hour fitness center. Smoke-free units provided. Minutes from walking trails.
1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
7 Units Available
The Timbers at Maumelle
1500 Union Ct, Maumelle, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$770
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Timbers offers beautifully spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes in a convenient location just minutes from highway 40 and Murray Lake.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
43 Oak Forest Place
43 Oak Forest Place, Maumelle, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1145 sqft
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-1ga home in Maumelle has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal.

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
39 Oak Forest Loop
39 Oak Forest Loop, Maumelle, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1 sqft
*MAUMELLE!!*Cute Home In Rolling Oaks! This 3 Bedroom And 2 Bath Home Features Wood Floors Throughout, A Fireplace In The Living Room, And A Fenced In Backyard! There Is A One Car Garage And All Kitchen Appliances Included! DIRECTIONS: From Maumelle

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11 Red Oak Place
11 Red Oak Place, Maumelle, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1250 sqft
Nice Maumelle, Arkansas Home - The Maumelle, AR home is a 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home that contains approximately 1360 square feet, a 1 car garage, wood burning fireplace, vaulted ceiling with 2 skylights, and a deck on the back of the house.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3 Alberta Cove
3 Alberta Cove, Maumelle, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1720 sqft
Beautiful two story Maumelle home for rent! Renovated throughout with granite, fireplace, sprinkler system, fenced in backyard, garage and more! This picturesque home sits up high which provides privacy and gives great views of the neighborhood.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
119 Pin Oak Cove
119 Pin Oak Cove, Maumelle, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1062 sqft
*MAUMELLE* LOCATED IN THE ROLLING OAKS SUBDIVISION! This Cute 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home Is Located On A Large Lot With A Huge Fenced In Backyard And Carport!! This Property Features An Electric Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher/Disposal, Washer, Dryer,

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
139 Deauville Drive
139 Deauville Drive, Maumelle, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1636 sqft
*MAUMELLE* BEAUTIFUL HOME IN COUNTRY CLUB OF ARKANSAS SUBDIVISION! New Carpet And New Trane Heat And Air Unit!!! Home Features 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
36 Edgehill
36 Edgehill Cove, Maumelle, AR
2 Bedrooms
$775
1274 sqft
Solid condition. Good place.

Last updated April 17 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
137 Deauville
137 Deauville Drive, Maumelle, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1 sqft
*MAUMELLE!!*Gorgeous Home In Country Club Of Arkansas!! This 3 Bedroom And 2 Bath Home Features New Window Shaded Installed On All Windows Throughout The Home. The Home Has Hardwood Floors, Carpets, And Vinyl Throughout The Home.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
117 Rolling Oaks Dr.
117 Rolling Oaks Drive, Maumelle, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1576 sqft
- (RLNE5670675)

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
34 Birdie Loop
34 Birdie Loop, Maumelle, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2250 sqft
Call or text Lance Berry at 501-837-8792 - Great 3 Bed 3 Bath home with open floor plan on hole #1 at Maumelle Country Club. 2 car garage. $1675 per month rent and $1500 security deposit. No pets and no smoking.
1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Lexington Park Apartment Homes
7601 Vestal Blvd, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$744
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$894
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,114
1274 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lexington Park Apartment Homes in North Little Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:27am
$
Rock Creek
20 Units Available
Wellington at Chenal
15000 Chenal Pkwy, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$814
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$892
1050 sqft
Welcome home to Wellington at Chenal Apartments! Our inviting community offers beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring spacious living areas with nine-foot ceilings and crown molding, wood-style flooring, brushed nickel light
1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:23am
$
Riverdale
10 Units Available
The Everly
2501 Riverfront Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$899
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1027 sqft
Discover The Everly & settle into convenient, affordable apartment living in the heart of the Riverdale area. You are within walking distance to Rebsamen Park & Murray Park. Golf, bike & jogging trails are convenient.
1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
22 Units Available
Stonebridge at the Ranch
1 Stonebridge Cir, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$724
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$864
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,254
1455 sqft
Located in Chenal Valley near I-630, I-430 and Highway 10, this complex includes a variety of 1-3 bedroom homes. Amenities include hardwood floors, lofty ceilings, fireplaces, a pool and much more.
1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:20am
Briarwood
9 Units Available
Briarwood Apartments
801 S Rodney Parham Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$549
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
1036 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Briarwood Apartments in Little Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Reservoir
15 Units Available
Towne Oaks Apartments
9300 Treasure Hill Road, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$625
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$910
1355 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
8 Units Available
Chenal Pointe at the Divide
6400 The Divide Pkwy, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$790
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1029 sqft
Nestled Near Pinnacle Mountain State Park and just outside the hustle and bustle of the Capitol, Chenal Pointe at the Divide sets a new standard for apartments.
1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Riverdale
11 Units Available
Vantage Point Apartment Homes
2300 Rebsamen Park Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$735
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$739
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$910
1375 sqft
Enjoy the best in apartment living at Vantage Point Apartment Homes! Our community offers 1, 2, 3 bedroom apartments and 2 bedroom townhomes in beautiful Little Rock, AR. You’ll find both comfort and convenience at Vantage Point.
1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:06am
Rock Creek
19 Units Available
Carrington Park
1801 Champlin Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$805
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,067
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,304
1403 sqft
Sophisticated apartments have gourmet kitchens featuring oak cabinets and white appliances. Executive business center on-site. Easy access to Little Rock via Interstates 430 and 630.
1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:12am
13 Units Available
Pinnacle Park at Chenal Valley
16401 Chenal Valley Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$790
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,004
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Design meets comfort here with numerous upgrades available such as vaulted ceilings and fireplaces. Resort-style amenities include coffee bar, internet cafe, outdoor fireplace for relaxing and a community surrounded by luscious greenery.
1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:33am
48 Units Available
Ridge @ Chenal Valley
5400 Chenonceau Blvd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$1,079
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1398 sqft
Comfortable homes with large living rooms and stylish finishes. Work out at the on-site gym and relax in the hot tub. Close to great shopping and dining in the Chenal Valley neighborhood.
1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Heights
20 Units Available
Forest Place
1400 N Pierce St, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$670
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1740 sqft
Midtown Shopping Center and Park Plaza Mall are both convenient to this pet-friendly community. Residents enjoy an onsite pool, gym, and clubhouse. Recently renovated units include fireplaces and walk-in closets.

Median Rent in Maumelle

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Maumelle is $788, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $952.
Studio
$680
1 Bed
$788
2 Beds
$952
3+ Beds
$1,285
City GuideMaumelle
"The fact that Maumelle has one of the most developed and extensive bike path systems for its size in the entire country speaks to the way life runs here the wind at your back, chasing individual pursuits while living within a close community.

With a history spanning centuries, this well-planned community became a city in 1985. While this ""new town"" does not move at a cutting-edge pace, it does have its charms like their very own Cheers in Maumelle and the refreshing Dowell Naylor Aquatic Center. Don't let the simple facade of this town fool you; 17,163 residents are striving to carve out a place for themselves here and are pushing toward tomorrow. What you get within the 9.3-square-mile area is small town charm combined with big city amenities. After all, Little Rock is just a short boat ride down the Arkansas River. So strap on your house hunting shoes; it's time to find you a home.

Moving to Maumelle

Within this small town, you'll find plenty of spots that could be your home. If you plan on driving into Little Rock often, understand that you have an 18-mile drive each day. Before you get started, it's vital that you get acquainted with the housing market here. Don't go jumping in until you know what's in there!

How is the Housing Market Here?

The real estate market is quite healthy, and you get a good return on your investment if you buy and great value if you rent. While many parts of the nation have experienced large fluctuations in value over the past eight years, Maumelle has maintained and even seen a steady rise. Moreover, your choices aren't limited as there are ample types of spacious housing units here.

Is It Difficult to Find a Place?

The vacancy rate of 4.4% may send alarm noises off in your head and make you wonder if finding a suitable home in Maumelle is even feasible, but fear not! It's not going to be as difficult as stealing berries from a black bear in Ozark National Forest. Just over 30% of the city rents, which means leases are constantly expiring and housing is always there for the taking, regardless of whether you want a 5 bedroom house or 1 bedroom apartment in Maumelle. Just don't sit on your hands; you should have one hand on a pen ready to sign a lease and the other grabbing cash to make a down-payment.

When Should You Search for a Pad?

Look around in the months of November and December, since many leases begin and end in January. The months before summer (April and May) are also good times to look. Places that have been vacant for awhile will typically have reduced rent prices, but that's if you are lucky enough to find such a place. If you discover an apartment or house you like, don't say you will think it over. While you contemplate your options as you shoot hoops at the Jess Odom Community Center, someone else could already be moving into your dream home. Don't let that happen.

What Should You Ask before Signing a Lease?

Make sure you ask what is included, since added fees at the end of the month are never a welcome sight. All bills paid apartments and condos are somewhat common in Maumelle and offer the chance to save some dough on utilities. Around 45% of the housing units were built after 2000, but that does not mean you shouldn't inquire about any maintenance issues within the home. You should also thoroughly tour the place and make sure that the 2 bedroom apartment for rent is not just a one bedroom with a large, glorified pantry. Moreover, a lot of the new apartment complexes in Maumelle have application fees and other added expenses, so be sure you are clear on all that.

What Financial Information Should You Have?

You need yourself, of course. You also should show the landlord or real estate management some sort of evidence that you make money. A credit report is usually needed, so bring one of those. On top of that, you must be ready to pay the first and last month's rent, along with a security deposit before you move into the home. If you are getting a house rental, you may be able to negotiate with the owner for a lower price if you pay more upfront; if you have the bargaining skills of an old age merchant, you may be able to chop off a small percentage of the monthly rent price if you pay half a year's rent when you sign the lease.

Maumelle Neighborhoods

The city does not occupy a large area, but you will find different atmospheres in the various spots of town. Maumelle Boulevard offers convenience and easy access to main businesses in town, while other areas feature wooded settings and fewer cars tumbling down the road. Find out what neighborhood fits your needs, then look for homes there.

Marche: Marche offers a wide variety of homes, from houses overlooking the Arkansas River to dwellings in no-outlet enclaves. Maumelle Country Club also borders the area.

City Center: Live right in the middle of it all. Lake Willastein Park is a baseball's throw away, and the pristine Lake Valencia sits right next to Maumelle Balloonport. Residential areas abound and you'll discover lots of rental houses. You'll also find a good deal of apartments and condos here.

West Marche: More sparsely populated than the other two areas, you get lots of space here. Also, the Arkansas River Trail (Route 365) cuts through the heart of the neighborhood.

Living in Maumelle

Perhaps it's the great weather. People in Maumelle love cycling, and that's powerfully evidenced by bike paths on nearly every single road. With that said, most folks still drive around town, and a car is quite necessary here. You will discover, though, that many residents tend to discard the vehicles when they have free time. Whether it be a walk at Park on the River, a sports game at Maumelle Diamond Center or fishing at Lake Willastein, people here love to greet the great outdoors. Get out and do the same."

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Maumelle?
In Maumelle, the median rent is $680 for a studio, $788 for a 1-bedroom, $952 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,285 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Maumelle, check out our monthly Maumelle Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Maumelle?
Some of the colleges located in the Maumelle area include University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, University of Arkansas at Little Rock, University of Central Arkansas, and Southeast Arkansas College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Maumelle?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Maumelle from include Little Rock, North Little Rock, Pine Bluff, Sherwood, and Conway.

