247 Apartments for rent in Maumelle, AR

Moving to Maumelle

Within this small town, you'll find plenty of spots that could be your home. If you plan on driving into Little Rock often, understand that you have an 18-mile drive each day. Before you get started, it's vital that you get acquainted with the housing market here. Don't go jumping in until you know what's in there!

How is the Housing Market Here?

The real estate market is quite healthy, and you get a good return on your investment if you buy and great value if you rent. While many parts of the nation have experienced large fluctuations in value over the past eight years, Maumelle has maintained and even seen a steady rise. Moreover, your choices aren't limited as there are ample types of spacious housing units here.

Is It Difficult to Find a Place?

The vacancy rate of 4.4% may send alarm noises off in your head and make you wonder if finding a suitable home in Maumelle is even feasible, but fear not! It's not going to be as difficult as stealing berries from a black bear in Ozark National Forest. Just over 30% of the city rents, which means leases are constantly expiring and housing is always there for the taking, regardless of whether you want a 5 bedroom house or 1 bedroom apartment in Maumelle. Just don't sit on your hands; you should have one hand on a pen ready to sign a lease and the other grabbing cash to make a down-payment.

When Should You Search for a Pad?

Look around in the months of November and December, since many leases begin and end in January. The months before summer (April and May) are also good times to look. Places that have been vacant for awhile will typically have reduced rent prices, but that's if you are lucky enough to find such a place. If you discover an apartment or house you like, don't say you will think it over. While you contemplate your options as you shoot hoops at the Jess Odom Community Center, someone else could already be moving into your dream home. Don't let that happen.

What Should You Ask before Signing a Lease?

Make sure you ask what is included, since added fees at the end of the month are never a welcome sight. All bills paid apartments and condos are somewhat common in Maumelle and offer the chance to save some dough on utilities. Around 45% of the housing units were built after 2000, but that does not mean you shouldn't inquire about any maintenance issues within the home. You should also thoroughly tour the place and make sure that the 2 bedroom apartment for rent is not just a one bedroom with a large, glorified pantry. Moreover, a lot of the new apartment complexes in Maumelle have application fees and other added expenses, so be sure you are clear on all that.

What Financial Information Should You Have?

You need yourself, of course. You also should show the landlord or real estate management some sort of evidence that you make money. A credit report is usually needed, so bring one of those. On top of that, you must be ready to pay the first and last month's rent, along with a security deposit before you move into the home. If you are getting a house rental, you may be able to negotiate with the owner for a lower price if you pay more upfront; if you have the bargaining skills of an old age merchant, you may be able to chop off a small percentage of the monthly rent price if you pay half a year's rent when you sign the lease.