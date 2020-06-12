/
hot springs
8 Apartments for rent in Hot Springs, AR📍
827 Park Ave, Unit 9
827 Park Ave, Hot Springs, AR
1 Bedroom
$625
Remodeled 1 bedroom 1 bath loft apartment in downtown Hot Springs - Please call 501-701-4702 to schedule a viewing or to ask questions! Visit our website rpmhometown.
500 B Mountain Valley
500 B Mountain Valley St, Hot Springs, AR
2 Bedrooms
$850
975 sqft
This duplex is ready to rent, and only minutes from Historical Hot Springs. This duplex has recently been updated, has off the road parking, patio and outside storage. Don't miss out on this one!
305 Broadway Avenue
305 Broadway Street, Hot Springs, AR
Studio
$2,600
10000 sqft
LEASE, ONLY . . $2,600 per month for minimum two year lease. Building floor areas are - approximately 2,500 sq. ft. offices; 2,500 sq. ft. shop plus loft storage and loading dock; and 5,000 sq. ft. 2nd floor warehouse area with freight elevator.
2223 Albert Pike
2223 Albert Pike Road, Hot Springs, AR
Studio
$3,000
2091 sqft
Very attractive free standing building with drive- in window around back.
125 carl drive 11 11
125 Carl Drive, Hot Springs, AR
2 Bedrooms
$700
1202 sqft
2 bed room condo - Property Id: 165920 Two bedroom condo close to Oak Lawn Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/165920p Property Id 165920 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5214675)
Results within 5 miles of Hot Springs
563 WOODVIEW Lane
563 Woodview Lane, Garland County, AR
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
2422 sqft
IF YOU LOVE THE COUNTRY YOU CAME TO THE RIGHT PLACE.LOTS OF DEER,FOX,EAGLES,DUCKS SURROUND YOU!AMAZING VIEWS OVER LOOK LAKE HAMILTON YOUR EVEN WITH THE TREE TOPS.LOTS OF ROOM FOR KIDS WITH 4 WHEELER S AND DOGS THAT LOVE TO HAVE ROOM TO RUN & PLAY.
Results within 10 miles of Hot Springs
18 Trevino Place
18 Trevino Place, Hot Springs Village, AR
2 Bedrooms
$777
1056 sqft
18TrevPl | Coronado Courts | Townhome | Unfurnished - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5712880)
45 Perralena Way
45 Perralena Way, Hot Springs Village, AR
3 Bedrooms
$927
1384 sqft
45PerrWy |Valencia Courts | Townhome | Unfurnished - No Pets Allowed (RLNE4956802)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Hot Springs rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,560.
Some of the colleges located in the Hot Springs area include University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, University of Arkansas at Little Rock, and University of Central Arkansas. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Hot Springs from include Little Rock, North Little Rock, Conway, Maumelle, and Russellville.