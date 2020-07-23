/
craighead county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:40 AM
30 Apartments for rent in Craighead County, AR📍
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
27 Units Available
Willow Creek Apartments
6 Willow Creek Ln, Jonesboro, AR
1 Bedroom
$809
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$929
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,159
1200 sqft
BBQ pits, picnic areas, a playground and fitness center available to residents of this community. Units feature walk-in closets and wood-grain flooring. Fox Meadow Elementary School and shopping along Stadium Boulevard are nearby.
Last updated July 23 at 12:16 AM
1 Unit Available
Caraway Commons Apartments
3308 Caraway Commons Dr, Jonesboro, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$775
1173 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Caraway Commons Apartments in Jonesboro. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
2007 Belt ST
2007 Belt Street, Jonesboro, AR
Studio
$515
Newly remodeled one bedroom, one bath units includes stove,refrigerator and dishwasher. Units are electric and owner pays water and trash.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
2005 Belt
2005 Belt Street, Jonesboro, AR
Studio
$515
1 bedroom 1 bath newly remodeled units ready. All units are electric and come with a window unit for HVAC, dishwasher and refrigerator.
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
400 Cardinal - 3
400 Cardinal St, Bono, AR
2 Bedrooms
$725
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 400 Cardinal - 3 in Bono. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
207 S. Church B
207 S Church St, Jonesboro, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1000 sqft
Downtown Pleasures - This spectacular downtown loft offers private parking, and a patio to live for including retractable awning and misting fan! With jacuzzi tub, stackable washer/dryer, a fabulous kitchen and open floor plan, you’ll come home to
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1500 Dana Debbie St
1500 Dana Debbie Street, Jonesboro, AR
3 Bedrooms
$900
1338 sqft
- (RLNE5966881)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3879 Saddlecrest Drive
3879 Saddlecrest Dr, Jonesboro, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1243 sqft
3879 Saddlecrest Drive Available 09/15/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home in Jonesboro - *Pre-Leasing* Available September 15th! Check out this beautiful three bedroom, two bathroom home in Jonesboro!!! This home features a great
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4700 Jude's Park
4700 Judes Park, Jonesboro, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
4bed/2bath Newer Valley View Home! - This 4bed/2bath home features a split floorplan, 4 bedrooms, and upgraded stainless appliances. Vinyl tile in living areas and carpet in bedrooms.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1507 Wood
1507 Wood Street, Jonesboro, AR
2 Bedrooms
$900
730 sqft
A Hidden Treasure on a Corner Lot - This lovely all electric, 2 bedroom 1 bath home has so much to offer! From its spacious rooms, convenient location, shaded front yard, mature flower beds, & large storage building, this charming home has something
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
923 W Oak Apt 1
923 West Oak Avenue, Jonesboro, AR
2 Bedrooms
$875
1000 sqft
Adorable Apartment in Great Location - You've had a long hard day and all you want is to put your feet up and feel the peace and quiet surround you. That's what you'll get in this like new apartment home that's calling your name.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
426 Wildwood Pt.
426 Wildwood Point, Jonesboro, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1350 sqft
Ideal for Students, Families, Roommates, Singles Almost New Construction - This beautiful home is in the highly sought after Wildwood subdivision, University Heights Elementary, and Nettleton School District just waiting for you to make her your own.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1105 Vine Street
1105 Vine Street, Jonesboro, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1847 sqft
- (RLNE5919243)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3813 Churchill Drive
3813 Churchhill Dr, Craighead County, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1476 sqft
3813 Churchill Drive Available 08/15/20 *Pre-Leasing* FOUR BEDROOM | TWO BATHROOM - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on August 15th! This cute rental home has a lot of space and a functional floor plan - Four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a good
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4705 Wildwood Lane
4705 Wildwood Lane, Jonesboro, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1500 sqft
3/2 Wildwood Subdivision - $1400, 3/2 Near ASU (RLNE5121430)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1104 Citizen
1104 Citizen Street, Jonesboro, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1092 sqft
1104 Citizen Available 09/01/20 Two Bed, One Bath, Cable and Internet Included - Only a short distance from the historic Jonesboro downtown, this home is presently being remodeled in a quiet part of midtown and right next to the International
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
330 Wolf Grove
330 Wolf Grove Ln, Craighead County, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1440 sqft
330 Wolf Grove Available 07/27/20 3bed/2bath Home Near ASU. Beautiful Newer Construction! - Very nice, new construction located off of Aggie Rd. between ASU and NEA Baptist.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1600 Aggie Rd
1600 Aggie Road, Jonesboro, AR
2 Bedrooms
$800
1178 sqft
IDEAL for STUDENTS - Three blocks from Campus - Walking distance to class, stores and dining. Ideal for ASU students! Great location, three blocks from campus, one block from East Johnson on the corner of Azalea and Aggie.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2206 Circle Drive
2206 Circle Drive, Jonesboro, AR
2 Bedrooms
$800
2bed/1bath House NEW PAINT! - Very nice updated 2 bedroom 1 bath with 1 car carport. Great neighborhood. Large yard. (RLNE2665118)
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
1016 Villa Dr. - A
1016 Villa Drive, Jonesboro, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1500 sqft
www.cmuinvestments.com Applications are now being accepted for a condominium right on the golf course in the quiet community of Sage Meadows in Jonesboro.
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
320 East Cherry Avenue - 1
320 E Cherry Ave, Jonesboro, AR
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1000 sqft
Month to month options only! Fully furnished Townhouse. Near St. Bernards and Downtown. Perfect options for Doctors, Nurse and families.
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
100 Rose Street - B
100 Rose St, Jonesboro, AR
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1541 sqft
Townhouse-Covered
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
2505 Judes Ct
2505 Judes Ct, Jonesboro, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1355 sqft
Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - This cute home offers a functional floor plan with three bedrooms and two bathrooms! It has all the modern upgrades and a neutral color pallet making decorating easy! Are you a pet parent? We are a pet friendly
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
4817 Thistle Way
4817 Thistle Way, Jonesboro, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1650 sqft
4817 Thistle Way Available 06/01/20 Very Nice home on Thistleway in Valley View schools - This home is currently occupied and WILL NOT be available for showings until June 1, 2020.
