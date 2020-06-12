/
/
van buren
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:57 AM
63 Apartments for rent in Van Buren, AR📍
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
306 Mitzi Lane
306 Mitzi Lane, Van Buren, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1556 sqft
306 Mitzi Lane Available 07/01/20 Beautiful home for rent Van Buren - This wonderful three bedroom, two bath home with fireplace and two car garage with a fenced in back yard is ready for a loving family to move in and make it their home! You will
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
38 Alpine
38 Alpine Drive, Van Buren, AR
3 Bedrooms
$900
1692 sqft
PENDING - Adorable 3B / 2BA / 2CG - (1,692 sf) in VB - PENDING - Check out this adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home with a fireplace. Spacious living room, kitchen with eat in dining room, and large open back yard (not fenced).
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1218 Walnut
1218 Walnut Street, Van Buren, AR
2 Bedrooms
$650
800 sqft
1218 WALNUT - 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH GARAGE STYLE APARTMENT. ALL ELECTRIC. NO GARAGE ACCESS (RLNE4950944)
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2201 Granite Cir
2201 Granite Circle, Van Buren, AR
3 Bedrooms
$895
1461 sqft
2201 Granite Cir Available 07/06/20 3 BEDROOM HOUSE IN VAN BUREN - 2201 Granite Circle Van Buren, at 72956 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 1,461sqft home $895 a month $500 Deposit 2 Car Garage Corner Lot Tile and Carpet Open Living and Dining Washer//Dryer
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1006 Rickey Cir A
1006 Rickey Circle, Van Buren, AR
2 Bedrooms
$550
2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment (Duplex) - Property Id: 300287 2 Bedroom 1 Bath, stove and refrigerator furnished. Washer and dryer connections. Dishwasher and garbage disposal. NO PETS. Rent $550.00 per month. Deposit is $300.00.
1 of 13
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2224 Meadowlark Lane
2224 Meadowlark Lane, Van Buren, AR
3 Bedrooms
$795
1058 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath House, Total Electric, Two Car Garage. On Hill - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House, Total Electric, Two Car Garage. On Hill (RLNE4523493)
1 of 13
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
217 N 44th St
217 North 44th Street, Van Buren, AR
3 Bedrooms
$795
1164 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath 2 Car Garage House Total Electric - 3 Bed 2 Bath 2 Car Garage House Total Electric (RLNE5676941)
1 of 16
Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1514 North 24th Street Side A
1514 North 24th Street, Van Buren, AR
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$865
1335 sqft
3/2 Duplex For Rent in Van Buren - Central Location! - 1514 A N 24th Street in Van Buren is offered for rent by Real Property Management First Choice. This duplex has 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Van Buren
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7301 Ellsworth Road
7301 Ellsworth Road, Fort Smith, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3487 sqft
Luxurious 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 3 car garage (3,487 sf) - including a Theater Room! - This custom built home with so much to offer.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
432 N 35th St
432 North 35th Street, Fort Smith, AR
2 Bedrooms
$650
900 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1 Bath House - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Central Heat and Air Wood Floors Washer and Dryer Connection House (RLNE3414493)
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
3017 Alabama Avenue - B
3017 Alabama Ave, Fort Smith, AR
2 Bedrooms
$750
1050 sqft
Near downtown, shopping and I 540. Total electric and energy efficient. Open and airy kitchen features granite counter tops, lots of cabinet space and a pantry. Large living area. Low maintenance flooring through out. Washer and dryer included.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
3015 Alabama Avenue - B
3015 Alabama Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
2 Bedrooms
$750
1050 sqft
Spacious townhouse features include, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath. Open kitchen and living floor plan, granite counter tops, walk in closets and washer and dryer. Spacious townhouse features include, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Massard
1 Unit Available
3500 South 74th Street - B-06
3500 South 74th Street, Fort Smith, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$525
1020 sqft
Situated in the heart of Fort Smith's growing east-side, Three Corners is mere blocks away from numerous popular restaurants and shopping locations, as well as Mercy Hospital.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
1316 North Albert Pike Ave - A
1316 North Albert Pike Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
2 Bedrooms
$505
900 sqft
Newly updated both inside and out, we are centrally located in the heart of Fort Smith, just four blocks from the UAFS campus.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
5200 South U Street - 056
5200 South U Street, Fort Smith, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$550
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Centrally located in the heart of Fort Smith, Woodcrest Park offers all of the amenities you are looking for. We have 7 floors plans to chose from- all boasting spacious living and bedrooms, patios, balconies, and large closets.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
3401 Park Avenue - 1C
3401 Park Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
1 Bedroom
$395
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bed rental in the heart of Fort Smith. This complex offers bus stop pick up, fenced parking area, picnic tables, on site laundry room, professional pest control, and water paid. Apply online at fortsmith.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
1201 North 37th
1201 North 37th Street, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$750
1180 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom, 1 bath home (1180 square feet) on large fenced corner lot, located in North Fort Smith. Original wood floors, vinyl windows, charming interior and detached garage are just a few of the features of this home that you will love.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
1223 North 37th
1223 North 37th Street, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$775
1320 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath (1320 square feet) with nicely updated kitchen. Vinyl windows. Laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups. Fenced back yard with covered wood deck. One car garage.$775/month/$500 deposit.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2310 N 52nd ST
2310 North 52nd Street, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$800
1136 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath. Nice size yard. 2 car Carport. Several newer updates on interior. Wood, laminate and tile floors. Tile showers. central Heat and air. Apply at mrr.managebuilding.com
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
9200 Rogers AVE
9200 Rogers Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2579 sqft
beautiful 4 Bedroom 3 bath Home. New Paint. granite counters. Wood look tile floors. Walk in closets. large Family room with Rock Fireplace. Up to 1 acre........... apply with MRR.Managebuilding.com
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
5500-5502 Summit Court - 5500
5500 Summit Court, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$995
1725 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 Bath townhouse with a 2 car garage. Features granite countertop, ceiling fans. I bedroom downstairs with private bath, 2 bedrooms upstairs with tub and shower combination. 1 mile to University of Arkansas Fort Smith.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
5701 Free Ferry RD Unit #8
5701 Free Ferry Road, Fort Smith, AR
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1440 sqft
A bit of paradise in the middle of the city! Come see what living life in a gated community is all about. Large 1 bedroom condo w/spacious master suite on upper level w/enclosed porch.
1 of 8
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3011 N. L Street
3011 L Street North, Fort Smith, AR
1 Bedroom
$550
575 sqft
3011 N. L St-All Utilities Paid - Utilities paid up to $200 per month, 1 bedroom 1 bath duplex, shared fenced yard, Pets have a $100 non refundable pet fee and $25/month for 1st pet and $10/month each additional. (RLNE1891623)
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Downtown Fort Smith
1 Unit Available
89 B N Broadview Suite 1
89 B Street North, Fort Smith, AR
Studio
$675
800 sqft
Down town Greenbrier high traffic count Hwy 65 frontage also located beside of the Revenue office,Greenbrier Chamber and Farmers Insurance. Located on Hwy 65N, Ideal for quiet office or retail. Has 2 private office areas and waiting /retail space.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Van Buren rentals listed on Apartment List is $860.
Some of the colleges located in the Van Buren area include University of Arkansas. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Van Buren from include Fayetteville, Springdale, Johnson, Farmington, and Prairie Grove.