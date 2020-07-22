/
/
baxter county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:35 PM
6 Apartments for rent in Baxter County, AR📍
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
914 Coley Drive
914 Coley Drive, Mountain Home, AR
2 Bedrooms
$600
800 sqft
914 Coley Drive - 914 Coley Drive Available 07/31/20 Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath - Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home. Located in a one story four plex. Close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
1 of 9
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
103 Foster Drive
103 Foster Drive, Baxter County, AR
3 Bedrooms
$700
3 Bed 2 Bath with Dining room - Property Id: 78944 3 Bedroom 2 Bath rental in country on 3.5 acres in the country. Recently remodeled. For more information contact Cristin Jackson Arkansas Realty 870-405-8724. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
1 of 3
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
717 Cardinal Drive - B
717 N Cardinal Dr, Mountain Home, AR
Studio
$1,000
1200 sqft
Commercial unit in downtown Mtn. Home AR across from Harp's. Right beside Papa John's Pizza. Apprx. 1,200 sq ft. Tile floors, bathroom, work area, and office. Perfect spot right in the middle of town. Building was built in 1985. Great shape.
Results within 10 miles of Baxter County
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
949 Estes DR
949 Estes Avenue, Yellville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1800 sqft
Brand New Construction Home with amenities galore in the newest subdivision in Pea Ridge. This home has 4 bedrooms with over 1800 sq ft.
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
937 Estes DR
937 Estes Avenue, Yellville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1800 sqft
Brand New Construction Home with amenities galore in the newest subdivision in Pea Ridge.
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
157 Rivendell
157 Rivendell Ln, Marion County, AR
3 Bedrooms
$900
1900 sqft
3 bed 2 bath Country setting - Solid house, close to the lake, far from town. Close to a small landing strip. Not Close to neighbors.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Cherokee Village, Branson, Mountain Home, and Greenbrier have apartments for rent.