7 Apartments for rent in Independence County, AR📍
225 Community Dr, Lot 11
225 Community Dr, Southside, AR
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
Cute three bedroom two bath all electric mobile. Water & lawn care is furnished with this unit. Master bath has a garden tub & shower. Master has a walk in closet. Large kitchen with refrigerator, range & dishwasher furnished.
10 Hanah
10 Hanah Ln, Independence County, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
4300 sqft
This beautiful house is ready to rent! Immaculate 4300 Sq ft House sits on 15 acres and features a manicured pasture with pond. There is a bonus room that could be a guest room, playroom or office. Upstairs loft area overlooks the living room.
1545 Addie Street
1545 Addie Street, Batesville, AR
1 Bedroom
$525
900 sqft
This is a charming 1 bedroom 1 bath unit that features stained concrete floors, nice size kitchen and closet area for your washer & dryer. Appliances include a range & refrigerator. Tenant will pay all utilities.
1997 Batesville Boulevard
1997 Batesville Blvd, Southside, AR
Studio
$1,750
640 sqft
16’ x 40’ Commercial Building on approx 1 acre. Great location for a business in a growing area, right across from the high school and easy access for all Hwy 167 traffic. Lobby area with reception area.
350 Broadwater Lane
350 Broadwater Lane, Batesville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$650
837 sqft
This location is a perfect rental for any tenant. The neighborhood is notable for its privacy, and this newly renovated duplex offers convenient utilities including a Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Natural Gas Water Heater and Heat.
390 23rd Street - 1
390 23rd St, Batesville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1455 sqft
Well maintained 3 bedroom house with a large garden room and well landscaped yard. the back yard has several sitting areas, one with a fire pit storage shed and building that is a home office.
101 Westwood Drive
101 Westwood Drive, Independence County, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,125
1470 sqft
FOUR BEDROOM | TWO BATHROOM - NEW CONSTRUCTION - FOUR BEDROOM | TWO BATHROOM - NEW CONSTRUCTION Do not miss out on this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Jacksonville - it wont last long! This home features an open floor plan, luxury vinyl
