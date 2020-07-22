/
/
sebastian county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 11:17 PM
57 Apartments for rent in Sebastian County, AR📍
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
135 S South ST
135 South 16th Street, Fort Smith, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1088 sqft
Brand new 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in up & coming South Fayetteville.
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
3027 S 66th ST Unit #503
3027 S 66th St, Fort Smith, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
This modern top of the line townhouse is right in the center of town. Beautiful open floor plan with a gorgeous kitchen, plank tile floor, and amazing bathrooms.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
604 North 32nd Street
604 North 32nd Street, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1058 sqft
604 North 32nd Street Available 08/01/20 Fresh Move In Ready Home - New appliances, paint, etc. Will rent fast. Contact us today! (RLNE5979828)
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
South Fort Smith
2821 Tulsa Street
2821 Tulsa Street, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$750
1120 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath House with Huge Yard - 3 Bed 2 Bath House with Huge Yard No Pets Allowed (RLNE5979232)
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5701 FREE FERRY #8
5701 Free Ferry Road, Fort Smith, AR
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1440 sqft
FREE FERRY CONDO - Exclusive 1BR Condo on Fort Smith's premier street. (RLNE5975454)
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1909 S U St
1909 U Street South, Fort Smith, AR
2 Bedrooms
$850
1141 sqft
1909 S. U St - 2 bed 1 bath, central heat and air, washer and dryer hook ups, detached storage building, appliance included range, dishwasher, and refrigerator, EGW (RLNE5925553)
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2200 South M Street
2200 M Street South, Fort Smith, AR
2 Bedrooms
$495
800 sqft
2 Bedroom/1 bath downstairs apartment in the heart of Park Hill neighborhood! This unit has about 800 sq/ft of living space with plenty of extra storage! The entire apartment has vinyl wood flooring and updated paint. Each room has a ceiling fan.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1111 ALEX STREET
1111 Alex Street, Greenwood, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1946 sqft
1111 ALEX STREET - 4 BED 2 BATH HOUSE, 2 CAR GARAGE, LARGE FENCED BACKYARD, APPLIANCE INCLUDED RANGE, DISHWASHER, MICRO/VENT, REFRIGERATOR- NO PETS ALLOWED. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5906104)
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1815 South G Street
1815 G Street South, Fort Smith, AR
2 Bedrooms
$695
1000 sqft
TWO BEDROOM/ONE BATH HOME/ONE CAR CARPORT - TWO BED/ONE BATH HOME/ONE CAR CARPORT (RLNE5887497)
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
210 Regency Dr.
210 Regency Drive, Barling, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1205 sqft
Beautiful Family Home in Barling! - Wonderful property near Chaffee Crossing! This open floor plan, energy efficient, 3 bedroom/2 bathroom is an absolute MUST SEE! The best part...
1 of 36
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7301 Ellsworth Road
7301 Ellsworth Road, Fort Smith, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3487 sqft
Luxurious 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 3 car garage (3,487 sf) - including a Theater Room! - This custom built home with so much to offer.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Fianna Hills
3604 Brooken Hill Drive
3604 Brooken Hill Drive, Fort Smith, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1636 sqft
3604 Brooken Hill Drive Available 08/01/20 For Rent! Bottom of Fianna Hills! - This 4 bedroom , 3 bathroom home just recently was converted over to all electric. We have installed a new AC and also a new water heater.
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
600 S. 17TH ST
600 South 17th Street, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$750
1322 sqft
600 S. 17TH ST - 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOUSE NEWLY REMODELED CENTRAL HEAT & AIR, ALL ELECTRIC EXCEPT GAS HEAT, FENCED YARD (RLNE4605080)
1 of 23
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6412 Huntington Court
6412 Huntington Court, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1355 sqft
6412 Huntington Court Available 08/03/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home 2 car garage (1,355 sf) Total electric! - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home with a large living area, eat-in kitchen. High vaulted living room ceiling.
1 of 27
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
11912 Rye Hill Road South
11912 Rye Hill Road South, Sebastian County, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2531 sqft
11912 Rye Hill Road South Available 09/01/20 Beautiful House for Rent in Rye Hill!! - This beautiful 4 bedroom and 2.
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Fianna Hills
2913 Kendall Ave
2913 Kendall Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1727 sqft
2913 Kendall Ave Available 08/01/20 Newly Remodeled Home for Rent! - This newly remodeled home is 3 bedroom and 2 bath with ceramic tile throughout. The kitchen is equipped with all major appliances , eat in kitchen and formal dining area.
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6701 Maribette Road Lot 25 Left
6701 Maribette Rd, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1650 sqft
3 BED 2.5 BATH IN CHAFFEE CROSSING - Our brand new beautiful townhomes are located off of Wells Lake Rd just minutes from Zero Street in Chaffee Crossing Fort Smith.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
9910 Landry Drive Lot 41 Left
9910 Landry Dr, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1670 sqft
3 BED 2 BATH TOWNHOMES - Move in special of $1000 with approved applications & 1 year lease agreement. These beautiful townhomes are offered for rent by Real Property Management Team.
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1511 N 39th
1511 North 39th Street, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$725
1511 N 39th Available 08/03/20 Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath home for lease! - Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home full of character and charm! Appliances include refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and washer/dryer connections.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Cavanaugh
616 Ridge Point
616 Ridge Point Dr, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1658 sqft
616 Ridge Point Available 09/01/20 Home for Rent!! - Our home is located in Southfield subdivision right off HWY 271. These lovely homes have tile floors, granite countertops, stainless steal appliances.
1 of 2
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
675 Woodland Trail
675 Woodland Trail, Greenwood, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1982 sqft
675 Woodland Trail Available 07/27/20 Updated pics coming soon for this Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home Greenwood! - Check out this beautiful three bedroom, two bathroom, two car garage home in Greenwood.
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Cavanaugh
412 Ridge Point Dr
412 Ridge Point Dr, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1700 sqft
412 Ridge Point Dr Available 08/01/20 Home for Rent WITH MOVE IN SPECIAL! - Our homes include 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. They are located in Southfield subdivision right off HWY 271.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Sunnymede
4016 MARSHALL DRIVE
4016 Marshall Drive, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$800
1405 sqft
4016 MARSHALL DRIVE - 1405 HT SQ FT, 3 bedroom, 1 bath house with 1 car garage, central heat & air, laminate floor, new carpet in the bedrooms, fenced yard with a detached shop. No pets allowed No Pets Allowed (RLNE2274049)
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
905 W Denver
905 West Denver Street, Greenwood, AR
4 Bedrooms
$895
1700 sqft
Large House for Rent in Greenwood - This beautiful 4 bedroom and 1 bathroom house is rent ready!. This spacious house includes a privacy fenced in yard and is seconds from eateries and shopping. Call today to schedule an appointment at 479-242-0791.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Sebastian County area include University of Arkansas. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Fayetteville, Springdale, Johnson, Fort Smith, and Prairie Grove have apartments for rent.