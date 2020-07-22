Apartment List
/
AR
/
sebastian county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 11:17 PM

57 Apartments for rent in Sebastian County, AR

📍

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
135 S South ST
135 South 16th Street, Fort Smith, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1088 sqft
Brand new 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in up & coming South Fayetteville.

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
3027 S 66th ST Unit #503
3027 S 66th St, Fort Smith, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
This modern top of the line townhouse is right in the center of town. Beautiful open floor plan with a gorgeous kitchen, plank tile floor, and amazing bathrooms.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
604 North 32nd Street
604 North 32nd Street, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1058 sqft
604 North 32nd Street Available 08/01/20 Fresh Move In Ready Home - New appliances, paint, etc. Will rent fast. Contact us today! (RLNE5979828)

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
South Fort Smith
2821 Tulsa Street
2821 Tulsa Street, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$750
1120 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath House with Huge Yard - 3 Bed 2 Bath House with Huge Yard No Pets Allowed (RLNE5979232)

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5701 FREE FERRY #8
5701 Free Ferry Road, Fort Smith, AR
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1440 sqft
FREE FERRY CONDO - Exclusive 1BR Condo on Fort Smith's premier street. (RLNE5975454)

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1909 S U St
1909 U Street South, Fort Smith, AR
2 Bedrooms
$850
1141 sqft
1909 S. U St - 2 bed 1 bath, central heat and air, washer and dryer hook ups, detached storage building, appliance included range, dishwasher, and refrigerator, EGW (RLNE5925553)

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2200 South M Street
2200 M Street South, Fort Smith, AR
2 Bedrooms
$495
800 sqft
2 Bedroom/1 bath downstairs apartment in the heart of Park Hill neighborhood! This unit has about 800 sq/ft of living space with plenty of extra storage! The entire apartment has vinyl wood flooring and updated paint. Each room has a ceiling fan.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1111 ALEX STREET
1111 Alex Street, Greenwood, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1946 sqft
1111 ALEX STREET - 4 BED 2 BATH HOUSE, 2 CAR GARAGE, LARGE FENCED BACKYARD, APPLIANCE INCLUDED RANGE, DISHWASHER, MICRO/VENT, REFRIGERATOR- NO PETS ALLOWED. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5906104)

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1815 South G Street
1815 G Street South, Fort Smith, AR
2 Bedrooms
$695
1000 sqft
TWO BEDROOM/ONE BATH HOME/ONE CAR CARPORT - TWO BED/ONE BATH HOME/ONE CAR CARPORT (RLNE5887497)

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
210 Regency Dr.
210 Regency Drive, Barling, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1205 sqft
Beautiful Family Home in Barling! - Wonderful property near Chaffee Crossing! This open floor plan, energy efficient, 3 bedroom/2 bathroom is an absolute MUST SEE! The best part...

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7301 Ellsworth Road
7301 Ellsworth Road, Fort Smith, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3487 sqft
Luxurious 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 3 car garage (3,487 sf) - including a Theater Room! - This custom built home with so much to offer.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Fianna Hills
3604 Brooken Hill Drive
3604 Brooken Hill Drive, Fort Smith, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1636 sqft
3604 Brooken Hill Drive Available 08/01/20 For Rent! Bottom of Fianna Hills! - This 4 bedroom , 3 bathroom home just recently was converted over to all electric. We have installed a new AC and also a new water heater.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
600 S. 17TH ST
600 South 17th Street, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$750
1322 sqft
600 S. 17TH ST - 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOUSE NEWLY REMODELED CENTRAL HEAT & AIR, ALL ELECTRIC EXCEPT GAS HEAT, FENCED YARD (RLNE4605080)

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6412 Huntington Court
6412 Huntington Court, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1355 sqft
6412 Huntington Court Available 08/03/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home 2 car garage (1,355 sf) Total electric! - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home with a large living area, eat-in kitchen. High vaulted living room ceiling.

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
11912 Rye Hill Road South
11912 Rye Hill Road South, Sebastian County, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2531 sqft
11912 Rye Hill Road South Available 09/01/20 Beautiful House for Rent in Rye Hill!! - This beautiful 4 bedroom and 2.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Fianna Hills
2913 Kendall Ave
2913 Kendall Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1727 sqft
2913 Kendall Ave Available 08/01/20 Newly Remodeled Home for Rent! - This newly remodeled home is 3 bedroom and 2 bath with ceramic tile throughout. The kitchen is equipped with all major appliances , eat in kitchen and formal dining area.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6701 Maribette Road Lot 25 Left
6701 Maribette Rd, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1650 sqft
3 BED 2.5 BATH IN CHAFFEE CROSSING - Our brand new beautiful townhomes are located off of Wells Lake Rd just minutes from Zero Street in Chaffee Crossing Fort Smith.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
9910 Landry Drive Lot 41 Left
9910 Landry Dr, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1670 sqft
3 BED 2 BATH TOWNHOMES - Move in special of $1000 with approved applications & 1 year lease agreement. These beautiful townhomes are offered for rent by Real Property Management Team.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1511 N 39th
1511 North 39th Street, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$725
1511 N 39th Available 08/03/20 Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath home for lease! - Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home full of character and charm! Appliances include refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and washer/dryer connections.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Cavanaugh
616 Ridge Point
616 Ridge Point Dr, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1658 sqft
616 Ridge Point Available 09/01/20 Home for Rent!! - Our home is located in Southfield subdivision right off HWY 271. These lovely homes have tile floors, granite countertops, stainless steal appliances.

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
675 Woodland Trail
675 Woodland Trail, Greenwood, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1982 sqft
675 Woodland Trail Available 07/27/20 Updated pics coming soon for this Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home Greenwood! - Check out this beautiful three bedroom, two bathroom, two car garage home in Greenwood.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Cavanaugh
412 Ridge Point Dr
412 Ridge Point Dr, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1700 sqft
412 Ridge Point Dr Available 08/01/20 Home for Rent WITH MOVE IN SPECIAL! - Our homes include 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. They are located in Southfield subdivision right off HWY 271.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Sunnymede
4016 MARSHALL DRIVE
4016 Marshall Drive, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$800
1405 sqft
4016 MARSHALL DRIVE - 1405 HT SQ FT, 3 bedroom, 1 bath house with 1 car garage, central heat & air, laminate floor, new carpet in the bedrooms, fenced yard with a detached shop. No pets allowed No Pets Allowed (RLNE2274049)

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
905 W Denver
905 West Denver Street, Greenwood, AR
4 Bedrooms
$895
1700 sqft
Large House for Rent in Greenwood - This beautiful 4 bedroom and 1 bathroom house is rent ready!. This spacious house includes a privacy fenced in yard and is seconds from eateries and shopping. Call today to schedule an appointment at 479-242-0791.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Sebastian County?
Apartment Rentals in Sebastian County start at $350/month.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Sebastian County?
Some of the colleges located in the Sebastian County area include University of Arkansas. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities in or around Sebastian County have apartments for rent?
Fayetteville, Springdale, Johnson, Fort Smith, and Prairie Grove have apartments for rent.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fayetteville, ARSpringdale, ARJohnson, AR
Fort Smith, ARPrairie Grove, ARFarmington, AR
Siloam Springs, ARTahlequah, OKVan Buren, AR

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arkansas