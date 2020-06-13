/
131 Apartments for rent in Sherwood, AR📍
The Retreat at Sherwood
100 Manson Rd, Sherwood, AR
1 Bedroom
$687
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$875
1341 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Chapel Ridge of Sherwood
10401 Brockington Rd, Sherwood, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$850
1085 sqft
Discover affordable luxury living at Chapel Ridge of Sherwood.
102 Autumnbrook Circle
102 Autumnbrook Circle, Sherwood, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1454 sqft
Now available for rent! 3 Bed/2bath for $1,375
12 Glade Road
12 Glade Road, Sherwood, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1485 sqft
This updated home has new everything!! New floors, new paint, new kitchen cabinets, new counters, new appliances, 2 car garage, fireplace, open floor plan, and tons more. Call today to make this house your home.
2025 Glenn Arbor Court
2025 Glenn Arbor Ct, Sherwood, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1 sqft
*SHERWOOD*BEAUTIFUL HOME IN GLENN HILLS! This Property Comes With A Fully Furnished Kitchen! There Is Also A Garage, Laundry Room And Deck!! DIRECTIONS: Get on I-630 E, Continue on I-630 E.
7381 West Ridge Cr
7381 W Ridge Cir, Sherwood, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1 sqft
*SHERWOOD* Located In Gap Creek The Ridge Subdivision! Great 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath With Close To 2,300 Sq Ft. This Home Has A Fenced Yard, Deck, Fireplace, Walk-in Closets, Ceiling Fans, A Sprinkler System And Is Within Walking Distance To Playground.
508 E Devon Avenue
508 East Devon Avenue, Sherwood, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1 sqft
*SHERWOOD*Beautiful Home In Park Hill Neighborhood!! This 4 Bedroom And 2 Bath Home Features A Covered Front Doorway, Flowing Floor Plan, And A Cute Kitchen With Plenty Of Cabinets. The Home Has Hardwood, Tile And Carpet Floors Throughout.
2925 Rock Ridge Drive
2925 Rock Ridge Dr, Sherwood, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2020 sqft
2925 Rock Ridge Drive Available 07/01/20 THIS ONE IS A MUST SEE!!! - 4/3 Split Floor Plan with TONS of UPGRADES...
12 Glade Dr
12 Glade Rd, Sherwood, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1485 sqft
Updated Sherwood Home - This updated home has new everything!! New floors, new paint, new kitchen cabinets, new counters, new appliances, 2 car garage, fireplace, open floor plan, and tons more. Call today to make this house your home.
1016 Kiehl
1016 W Kiehl Ave, Sherwood, AR
3 Bedrooms
$895
988 sqft
1016 W. Kiehl Ave. - ~COMING SOON~ Fairly new updated 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom home in Sherwood, AR.
169 Wildflower
169 Wildflower Drive, Sherwood, AR
3 Bedrooms
$950
1500 sqft
Contact Peggy Goodman - WE ARE HAVING A MOVE IN SPECIAL!! 1ST MONTH RENT IS 1/2 PRICE Fill out the application and we will set up a showing with you...if you decide that you want the property...
6624 Ridgemist Lane
6624 Ridgemist Lane, Sherwood, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1310 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - MOVE IN SPECIAL - Receive a $250 Amazon gift card when you sign a lease a pay deposit by June 15th!! Come check out this beautiful home in North Little Rock! This home has a great floor plan
9124 WOODBINE DR
9124 Woodbine Street, Sherwood, AR
5 Bedrooms
$1,395
1714 sqft
Palo Alto Magic - Dont have a Headway Home yet? Apply FREE at RentHeadway.com and find your perfect rental home today! We are a PROUD partner to the Housing Choice Voucher Program (Section 8) and welcome all NEW applicants.
6609 Ridgemist Ln
6609 Ridgemist Lane, Sherwood, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1310 sqft
6609 Ridgemist Ln Available 07/13/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bath home in North Little Rock - *Pre-Leasing* Ready to view on June 13th! Sit back and relax in this cute rental home! It's tucked back in a quiet neighborhood just minutes
6600 Ridgemist Lane
6600 Ridgemist Lane, Sherwood, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1310 sqft
6600 Ridgemist Lane Available 07/10/20 *Pre-Leasing* THREE BEDROOM | TWO BATH RENTAL - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 10th! This cute three bedroom, two bath rental home is tucked back in a quiet neighborhood just minutes from dining,
1717 Hatcher Rd #34
1717 Hatcher Road, Sherwood, AR
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$650
1120 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
2001 16x80 Patriot Open Floor plan. All electric with a stove & refrigerator. Your rent includes, trash, pest control, and yard maintenance. Large master suite with double vanity and separate shower. all electric. No pets allowed over 25#, $250.
1 Shelby Rd Unit 401
1 Shelby Rd, Sherwood, AR
2 Bedrooms
$775
900 sqft
This great Condo features 2 bedrooms one bath with new Luxury Vinyl, fixtures and new vanity top, freshly painted bathroom and kitchen. Includes washer and dryer ,refrigerator, new blinds, pool and clubhouse.
6221 Jacksonville Cutoff
6221 Jacksonville Cutoff Road, Sherwood, AR
3 Bedrooms
$650
912 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath home available. Fresh paint throughout. Lease terms 12 months, $650 deposit, $35 application fee. Apply online at c21prjxrentals.com
119 Chiliwood Lane - A
119 Chiliwood Lane, Sherwood, AR
2 Bedrooms
$775
950 sqft
Spacious duplex unit, close to Hwy 107 and Kiehl. Two bedrooms / two bathrooms. Tile floors throughout. Fenced backyard. NO PETS. Application fee $35 per adult. $775.00 deposit. AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING: 6.2.
8610 Woodridge Drive
8610 Woodridge Drive, Sherwood, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1750 sqft
This home features open floor plan with upgraded bathrooms, custom tiled in guest bath, updated fixtures and vanities master bedroom apart, large living room or office, den with Anderson Insulated glass doors to a patio with terracotta tile Master
9104 Peach Tree Lane
9104 Peach Tree Lane, Sherwood, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1314 sqft
Newly listed home in a peaceful neighborhood with easy access to JFK and Kiehl Ave. It has a spacious, fenced-in backyard and a front patio with netting to keep bugs out. Only small pets allowed in the home.
23 Lucy Lane
23 Lucy Lane, Sherwood, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1584 sqft
Beautiful 3bd/2.5 ba home in Sherwood ! Recently renovated ! Great location and neighborhood !Lots of space . Big fenced in backyard . Two car garage . Come check it out !
6400 Ridgemist Lane
6400 Ridgemist Lane, Sherwood, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
1561 sqft
6400 Ridgemist Lane Available 05/24/20 *Pre-Leasing* FOUR BEDROOM | TWO BATHROOM - *Pre-Leasing* Will be available on May 24th! Do not miss out on the opportunity to rent this beautiful home! This home has all the modern features and a functional
104 Audubon Cove
104 Audubon Cove, Sherwood, AR
2 Bedrooms
$675
1056 sqft
*CREDIT/ BACKGROUND CHECKS REQUIRED*. Nice, townhouse style apartment in four-plex unit building. Large living/ dining area opens to spacious, fully furnished kitchen featuring lots of wood cabinetry and formica type counters.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Sherwood, the median rent is $589 for a studio, $683 for a 1-bedroom, $826 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,114 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Sherwood, check out our monthly Sherwood Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Sherwood area include University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, University of Arkansas at Little Rock, University of Central Arkansas, and Southeast Arkansas College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Sherwood from include Little Rock, North Little Rock, Pine Bluff, Conway, and Maumelle.