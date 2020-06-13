180 Apartments for rent in Rogers, AR

Apartment List
1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:58am
2 Units Available
Casa Maria
900 E Post Rd, Rogers, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$890
1050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Casa Maria in Rogers. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
Woodland Park
4000 S Dixieland Rd, Rogers, AR
1 Bedroom
$839
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$937
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Woodland Park in Rogers, AR features two and three bedroom townhomes and one and two bedroom flats.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
12 Units Available
Ranch at Pinnacle Point
5900 Stoney Brook Rd, Rogers, AR
1 Bedroom
$743
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,293
1349 sqft
Distinctive apartments in a ranch-style complex with large swimming pool, modern fitness center and private movie theater. Located in Rogers, Arkansas, with a variety of shops and restaurants at the nearby Scottsdale Center.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3602 Langmead DR
3602 Langmead Drive, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1742 sqft
This spacious home in Bellview Estates in SW Rogers feels large, yet cozy at the same time! The master bedroom has an extra office space en-suite.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2901 S 4th ST
2901 S 4th St, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1564 sqft
Home will be ready in July for rent. Rogers school district. Call to schedule your showing today!

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Pinnacle Country Club
1 Unit Available
83 W Champions BLVD
83 Champions Boulevard, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
4100 sqft
FABULOUS GOLF FRONT HOME IN THE PRESTIGIOUS PINNACLE COUNTRY CLUB! FULLY REMODELED, THIS 3 BEDROOM/3 FULL & 2 HALF BATH LUXURY HOME OFFERS BEAUTIFUL ARCHITECTURAL DETAILS AND OVERLOOKS PINNACLE’S 2ND GREEN WITH 3 FAIRWAYS COMING TOGETHER CREATING

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
5723 Stoney Brook RD
5723 Stoney Brook Road, Rogers, AR
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
4398 sqft
Beautiful space for office or a home. Excellent location near Pinnacle Hills Promenade. It is close to shopping, restaurants and I -49. Zoned Commercial. $15.00 NNN Lease. 5 Offices, 3.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1903 S 16th ST
1903 South 16th Street, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1656 sqft
All brick, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with large chained link fenced yard! Great Rogers location close to the Promenade, home has huge kitchen with hearth room.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1308 Banz RD
1308 Banz Road, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1298 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home convenient to schools & shopping. All kitchen appliances included, access from dining area to covered back patio and beautiful landscaped privacy fenced back yard. Relax and enjoy the beautiful view.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2007 Dixieland
2007 S Dixieland Rd, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2000 sqft
Spacious condos nestled in a quiet setting, yet close the fire station and business district with plenty of options for restaurants and shopping. Granite counters, 2 - large master suites, garden patio with fenced in area. These are a must see.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
5702 66th ST
5702 South 66th Street, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2116 sqft
Great home, in an even better neighborhood. The backyard has 2 raised garden beds ready for planting. White board in the office allows you to work through those problems, whether that's the complicated code string or the kids CORE math.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
712 N 3rd ST
712 North 3rd Street, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1308 sqft
Shows like a NEW HOME-- Roof, siding, windows, HVAC, Cabinets, plumbing, electrical, floors, doors, sliding door, light fixtures, appliances and tankless water heater and more---all NEW.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
6206 S 37th ST
6206 South 37th Street, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1544 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home with fenced backyard! Spacious living room with eat in kitchen. Walk-in closets and ceiling fans in bedrooms. Tenant pays all utilities (electric, gas, water/trash).

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Apple Spur
1 Unit Available
3001 N 17th ST
3001 N 17th St, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2126 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom house ready to welcome your family home! Enjoy the privacy this house offers with a split floor pan and fully fenced in backyard! This home has the luxuries of granite counter tops, walk in pantry, eat in kitchen, seperate dining

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
5717 S 61st ST
5717 S 61st St, Rogers, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2800 sqft
Beautiful home in Rogers with 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, gourmet kitchen, office or extra den, screened in backyard, granite counters, walk-in closets, 3 car garage, and in-ground tornado shelter. Built in 2016.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
4719 Willow Ridge
4719 Willow Ridge Way, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1972 sqft
Beautiful home in a great area! This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and is just under 2,000 square feet. Owner is flexible to lease term length, in exchange for a higher rental amount per month.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Apple Spur
1 Unit Available
3605 Bishop DR
3605 Bishop Drive, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1637 sqft
Great central location! Privacy fenced backyard, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 fireplace, new carpet & paint. $500 non-refundable pet deposit. Dogs must be under 30 pounds.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Pinnacle Country Club
1 Unit Available
6 La Quinta CT
6 La Quinta Court, Rogers, AR
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1428 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse in Pinnacle Country Club subdivision. Open concept with vaulted ceiling, updated granite countertops, gas fireplace and hardwood flooring.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Pinnacle Country Club
1 Unit Available
4 La Quinta CT
4 La Quinta Court, Rogers, AR
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1907 sqft
Distinct and FULLY FURNISHED 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse in Pinnacle Country Club subdivision. Open concept with vaulted ceiling, updated granite countertops, new carpet and fabulous sunroom.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
6202 Sage DR
6202 W Sage Dr, Rogers, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2158 sqft
Wonderful 4 bed & 2.5 bath house in an upscale neighborhood! Granite in kitchen and all bathrooms, real wood floors, huge cov patio, community pool. 2 miles from Pinnacle Promenade! Bentonville Public Schools! Bonus room! Privacy wood fence!

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
507 W Broadway ST
507 Broadway Street, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1331 sqft
Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath home with privacy fenced backyard. Split floor plan with large master bedroom. No pets.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Downtown Rogers
1 Unit Available
101 E Walnut ST Unit #214
101 East Walnut Street, Rogers, AR
1 Bedroom
$1,295
777 sqft
Stunning Loft apartment located inside the historic 1907 building in downtown Rogers! This Recently renovated loft features modern amenities while still paying tribute to the historic architecture of the 111 year old building.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
11 Wembly DR
11 Wembly Drive, Rogers, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2478 sqft
One level, split floor plan, all new flooring throughout. New paint. Gated community. Close to shopping.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
407 39th PL
407 North 39th Place, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1849 sqft
Brick home in Forest Park with nice HARDWOOD floors in living room, dining/bonus room, master bedroom and hallway. Recently-new carpet in 3 bedrooms. Center island and lots of storage in kitchen, open to 2nd dining area.

Median Rent in Rogers

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Rogers is $671, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $867.
Studio
$632
1 Bed
$671
2 Beds
$867
3+ Beds
$1,244

June 2020 Rogers Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Rogers Rent Report. Rogers rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Rogers rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Rogers rents increased slightly over the past month

Rogers rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up moderately by 2.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Rogers stand at $672 for a one-bedroom apartment and $867 for a two-bedroom. Rogers' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Arkansas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Rogers, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Arkansas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Springdale is the most expensive of all Arkansas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $932; of the 10 largest cities in Arkansas that we have data for, Conway, Fayetteville, and Jonesboro, where two-bedrooms go for $754, $749, and $727, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-2.1%, -0.3%, and -0.2%).
    • Rogers, Fort Smith, and North Little Rock have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.0%, 1.8%, and 1.4%, respectively).

    Rogers rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Rogers, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Rogers is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rogers' median two-bedroom rent of $867 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.0% rise in Rogers.
    • While Rogers' rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Rogers than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Rogers.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Rogers?
    In Rogers, the median rent is $632 for a studio, $671 for a 1-bedroom, $867 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,244 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Rogers, check out our monthly Rogers Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Rogers?
    Some of the colleges located in the Rogers area include University of Arkansas, Missouri Southern State University, and NorthWest Arkansas Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Rogers?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Rogers from include Bentonville, Fayetteville, Springdale, Joplin, and Centerton.

