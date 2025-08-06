All apartments in North Little Rock
Versailles

(501) 361-2388

Property highlights

The Versailles offers the ultimate luxury lifestyle with thoughtfully designed one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, featuring nine-foot ceilings and fireplaces. Located conveniently near the city’s attractions, residents enjoy easy access to amenities such as a game room and a state-of-the-art gym. Reviews sing praises for the gated community's sense of security and the top-notch maintenance service. Spacious walk-in closets and private terraces are just some of the highlights noted by residents who love the modern, airy design. With cats and dogs allowed, this property becomes an ideal choice for pet lovers seeking a vibrant and comfortable home.

18 units available
1 Bed • 2 Beds • 3+ Beds
Location
4401 East 46th Street, North Little Rock AR 72117
Amenities
In unit laundry, Nest technology, Patio / balcony, Granite counters, Hardwood floors, Dishwasher + more
Price range
$1,160 - $1,760 per month
Commute
Rent Savings
Limited-Time Offer: First Full Month Free on Select 2-Bedroom Homes at The Versailles! Upgrade your living experience at The Versailles with this exclusive special on select two-bedroom apartment homes. For a limited time, enjoy your first full month free when you move in. Don’t miss this opportunity to live in a stylish, comfortable space with premium amenities. Lease by 3/15/25, availability is limited—schedule your tour today!
Monthly % discount

Price and Availability

Verified by Versailles 1 hour ago. Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Versailles.

Connect with Versailles

(501) 361-2388
Open, closes at 5:00 PM CDT
Location

4401 East 46th Street, North Little Rock, AR 72117

Amenities

In unit laundry
Nest technology
Patio / balcony
Granite counters
Hardwood floors
Dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
gym
game room
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
nest technology
online portal
Luxury, comfort, and style are all yours when you rent at The Versailles! Located in North Little Rock just minutes from the Old Mill, Little Rock River Market, and Little Rock Air Force Base, The Versailles is a gated, luxury apartment community with the thoughtful touches you will love. Choose from our one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans and start enjoying a luxury lifestyle. The Versailles floor plans include nine-foot ceilings, fireplaces, private terraces, crown molding, walk-in closets, outside storage, and open living spaces with plenty of natural light.

Verified reviews

We are collecting reviews from verified residents who have toured or leased from Versailles.

Property Details (Fees & Lease)

Explore the Area

