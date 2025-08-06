1 of 56
Property highlights
The Versailles offers the ultimate luxury lifestyle with thoughtfully designed one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, featuring nine-foot ceilings and fireplaces. Located conveniently near the city’s attractions, residents enjoy easy access to amenities such as a game room and a state-of-the-art gym. Reviews sing praises for the gated community's sense of security and the top-notch maintenance service. Spacious walk-in closets and private terraces are just some of the highlights noted by residents who love the modern, airy design. With cats and dogs allowed, this property becomes an ideal choice for pet lovers seeking a vibrant and comfortable home.
Price and Availability
Location
Amenities
Verified reviews
Property Details (Fees & Lease)
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Explore the Area
