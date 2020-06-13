246 Apartments for rent in Fayetteville, AR

Neighborhoods in Fayetteville

City Center. You’ll want to live in this neighborhood if you enjoy an amazing public library, waking up to farm fresh produce at the nearby farmer’s market, or visiting the numerous live music venues where you will hear blues, zydeco, gypsy jazz, reggae, ska, Latin roots music, jam genre, and travelling vagabond bands.

Asbell. Live here if you want to feel like you are in the country, ride your bicycle past farmlands, and maybe stop for pizza and music at Mojo’s.

West Gregg. Here, it's all living among farmlands, meandering creeks, and a shopping center.

East Gregg. East Gregg is a neighborhood, great for fishing and outdoors fanatics with various residential and commercial aspects.

Happy Hollow. Just east of downtown, Happy Hollow has two nice parks, lots of woods to explore, and a secret fishing hole. If you’re a lover of all things outdoors, this could be your Shangri-La.

East Fayetteville. This enormous territory sits, unsurprisingly, east of central Fayetteville and includes dozens of creeks, lakes, nice parks, a couple of golf courses, and plenty of rental homes and apartment complexes. Visit Lake Fayetteville on Sundays for the farmer’s market at the Botanical Garden.

Baldwin. Live here if you want to live in the middle of farmland, wooded areas, secret hikes through meandering creeks and small lakes, as well as frequent visits to the nice, big Lake Sequoyah to the east. Look for houses to rent, as there are no apartments.

Fayette Junction. Highly walkable/bikeable, with plenty of shopping and cafes along the way. Enjoy some down home cooking at Mama Dean’s Soul Food Kitchen.

White Rock. White Rock is the west side of town. Live here if you enjoy great fishing spots, golf courses, camping, and barbecue.