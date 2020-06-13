246 Apartments for rent in Fayetteville, AR

Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

Verified

Mount Sequoyah South
19 Units Available
Backwater Cove Apartments
1555 S Crews Ln, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1538 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Backwater Cove Apartments in Fayetteville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Johnson
13 Units Available
Watermark at Steele Crossing
150 East Dunbar Lane, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
$950
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1452 sqft
Situated less than one mile from Steele Crossing in Fayetteville's retail district. Premium 1-3 bedroom apartments in a community that boasts amenities like a clubhouse, swimming pool, bark park and state-of-the-art fitness center.

1 Unit Available
North Heights
1 Unit Available
2632 N Arroyo Ave
2632 North Arroyo Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1348 sqft
Super clean home with granite and stainless steel kitchen in central Fayetteville! Private patio and fenced yard! All kitchen appliances and Washer and Dryer provided. 2" blinds throughout, crown moldings, etc.

1 Unit Available
Huntingdon
1 Unit Available
2602 E Sweetbriar DR
2602 East Sweetbriar Drive, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$995
1296 sqft
Wood type flooring on main level, carpet upstairs, located on paradise golf course and trial system, sought after location, reserved parking, balcony and patio.

1 Unit Available
Jennings Plus
1 Unit Available
167 W Martin Luther King BLVD
167 West Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1877 sqft
Great condos downtown Fayetteville, close to the intersection of MLK and School. Close to the university, close to the Fayetteville Square. Available to pre lease starting now. Fantastic 3 bed / 2.5 bath modern condos. Call for details.

1 Unit Available
Jennings Plus
1 Unit Available
488 Block AVE
488 South Block Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1915 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! The SoFay Farmhouse is a luxurious new home in South Fayetteville (SoFay) nestled only a 1/2-MILE away from the town square and 1 MILE from the U of A.

1 Unit Available
Downtown Fayetteville
1 Unit Available
241 W Dickson ST
241 West Dickson Street, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
$2,950
1136 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! All properties are nightly rentals, please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays! Located directly atop a longtime Fayetteville staple, "Dickson Street Liquor," you'll

1 Unit Available
Downtown Fayetteville
1 Unit Available
241 Mountain ST
241 West Mountain Street, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1808 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! The unique Southwest Mountain Inn is the perfect location for walking anywhere! Just *1 BLOCK* from the Fayetteville town square & a *1/2-MILE* from the University of Arkansas.

1 Unit Available
Mount Sequoyah South
1 Unit Available
1209 S Ivory Bill LN
1209 South Ivory Bill Lane, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2021 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! This is a nightly rental; please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays! The Ivory missed no details when prepping for guests.

1 Unit Available
Asbell
1 Unit Available
2221 W Deane ST
2221 West Deane Street, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1236 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom quad-plex unit conveniently located to I49 access and less than a 10 minute drive to U of A campus! Open concept living area with eat in kitchen and back patio off living room. All appliances included and washer and dryer provided.

1 Unit Available
Mount Sequoyah South
1 Unit Available
860 S Curtis
860 South Curtis Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$825
1200 sqft
Great location on the South Side of Fayetteville, Less than 10 minutes to the University of Arkansas. This town house has an open floor plan with large windows to let in ample natural light. Both bedrooms have double closets.

1 Unit Available
Township Hill
1 Unit Available
2497 Wilderness LN
2497 North Wilderness Lane, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
2296 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! This is a nightly rental; please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays! A contemporary-modern home with plenty of open living space & a ton of flair! Located in midtown

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
600 Tennyson LN
600 North Tennyson Lane, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1893 sqft
Beautiful single family home with 3 bedrooms on upper level, gas fireplace insert in livingroom, appliances include: refrigerator, washer and dryer, oven dishwasher and cooktop; 2 car garage behind home; other parking on street; lawn and landscape

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
2757 W Cottonwillow WY
2757 West Cottonwillow Way, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1240 sqft
Beautiful townhouse off I49! Townhouse has 2 beds, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage with open concept layout. Kitchen and living area are complete with walk out patio, pantry, island, and all appliances. Large open, shared green space/backyard.

1 Unit Available
Bridgeport
1 Unit Available
1251 Sicily LN
1251 North Sicily Lane, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1800 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! **This property will rent out a maximum of 30 days, please inquire for nightly/weekly rental only!** The Sicily House is the perfect place for all guests to live in full comfort

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
299 Noble LN
299 East Noble Lane, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1438 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! All properties are nightly rentals, please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays! Modern luxury home! A stay at the Abshier means a PERFECT central Fayetteville

1 Unit Available
Johnson
1 Unit Available
4245 NE Meadow Creek CIR Unit #102
4245 Meadow Creek Circle, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
990 sqft
Below market Lease Rate!!! Fabulous "Natchez" Townhome in an incredible location. First Building on right, Ground level, close to club house and pool! Close to shopping and Dinning as well as various entertainment activities.

1 Unit Available
Elm-Erstan-Baker
1 Unit Available
258 Miller ST
258 West Miller Street, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
896 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! This is a nightly rental; please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays! The Gregg Greenhouse is a beautiful craftsman style home centrally located just 1-mi from the U

1 Unit Available
Sang Valley
1 Unit Available
2153 Loren CIR
2153 West Loren Circle, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2305 sqft
4 bedroom 2 bath home less than 1 mile to the University of Arkansas. Great location in quiet, safe neighborhood. Very well maintained. No pets. Lockbox, call for code.

1 Unit Available
Bridgeport
1 Unit Available
1253 N Rupple
1253 North Rupple Road, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,925
1800 sqft
Excellent rental property for the upcoming summer session and school year! This property had 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, and a full garage.

1 Unit Available
Downtown Fayetteville
1 Unit Available
104 W Spring ST
104 West Spring Street, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$4,590
2236 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! All properties are nightly rentals, please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays! Downtown location is perfect for travelers wanting to get the full Fayetteville

1 Unit Available
Downtown Fayetteville
1 Unit Available
124 South ST
124 West South Street, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1540 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! This is a nightly rental; please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays! Modern & unique, we are located just 3min from Downtown Fayetteville's town square.

1 Unit Available
Root School
1 Unit Available
1340 N Mission BLVD
1340 North Mission Boulevard, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$4,950
1695 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! This is a nightly rental; please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays! The Mission Rock House is a little bite of Fayetteville History.

1 Unit Available
Fayette Junction
1 Unit Available
832 W Walker ST
832 Walker Street, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1008 sqft
Fabulous Cottage in Great Location. Single story, light filled, updated home with lots of attention to detail. Hardwood and tile throughout.

Median Rent in Fayetteville

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Fayetteville is $580, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $748.
Studio
$546
1 Bed
$580
2 Beds
$748
3+ Beds
$1,075
City GuideFayetteville
Fayetteville makes for some very unique and interesting cow town living. But you’re here for an apartment and an apartment is what we’ll find! First, some tips…
Renting Tips

Transportation. Small town travel is pretty simple. Residents can ride the Razorback Transit for free around central Fayetteville. If the Razorback can’t get you where you need to go, then Ozark Regional Transit will. There’s also a pretty awesome trail system for pedestrians and bicyclists that runs 7.6 miles from MLK Jr. Blvd. to Old Missouri Rd. For all you drivers out there, you’ll only have to face traffic if you travel I-540 in the afternoons.

Neighborhoods in Fayetteville

City Center. You’ll want to live in this neighborhood if you enjoy an amazing public library, waking up to farm fresh produce at the nearby farmer’s market, or visiting the numerous live music venues where you will hear blues, zydeco, gypsy jazz, reggae, ska, Latin roots music, jam genre, and travelling vagabond bands.

Asbell. Live here if you want to feel like you are in the country, ride your bicycle past farmlands, and maybe stop for pizza and music at Mojo’s.

West Gregg. Here, it's all living among farmlands, meandering creeks, and a shopping center.

East Gregg. East Gregg is a neighborhood, great for fishing and outdoors fanatics with various residential and commercial aspects.

Happy Hollow. Just east of downtown, Happy Hollow has two nice parks, lots of woods to explore, and a secret fishing hole. If you’re a lover of all things outdoors, this could be your Shangri-La.

East Fayetteville. This enormous territory sits, unsurprisingly, east of central Fayetteville and includes dozens of creeks, lakes, nice parks, a couple of golf courses, and plenty of rental homes and apartment complexes. Visit Lake Fayetteville on Sundays for the farmer’s market at the Botanical Garden.

Baldwin. Live here if you want to live in the middle of farmland, wooded areas, secret hikes through meandering creeks and small lakes, as well as frequent visits to the nice, big Lake Sequoyah to the east. Look for houses to rent, as there are no apartments.

Fayette Junction. Highly walkable/bikeable, with plenty of shopping and cafes along the way. Enjoy some down home cooking at Mama Dean’s Soul Food Kitchen.

White Rock. White Rock is the west side of town. Live here if you enjoy great fishing spots, golf courses, camping, and barbecue.

A Few More Tips Before You Go

In case you didn’t realize how awesome Fayetteville is, let us tell you something… between the Bikes, Blues & BBQ motorcycle rally, the First Thursday Art Walks every month in downtown, the killer fishing, camping, hiking trails all around you, and more good live music than you could ever imagine, you should have no problem finding something to do. Now get out there and find that dream apartment or house, you’re only a few clicks away. Happy hunting!

-By Katy Comal

Fayetteville rent trends were flat over the past month

Fayetteville rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Fayetteville stand at $580 for a one-bedroom apartment and $749 for a two-bedroom. Fayetteville's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Arkansas

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Fayetteville over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in Arkansas for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Springdale is the most expensive of all Arkansas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $932; of the 10 largest cities in Arkansas that we have data for, Conway and Jonesboro, where two-bedrooms go for $754 and $727, are the two other major cities in the state besides Fayetteville to see rents fall year-over-year (-2.1% and -0.2%).
    • Rogers, Fort Smith, and North Little Rock have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.0%, 1.8%, and 1.4%, respectively).

    Fayetteville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Fayetteville, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Fayetteville is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Fayetteville's median two-bedroom rent of $749 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.3% decline in Fayetteville.
    • While rents in Fayetteville fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Fayetteville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than four times the price in Fayetteville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Fayetteville?
    In Fayetteville, the median rent is $546 for a studio, $580 for a 1-bedroom, $748 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,075 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Fayetteville, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Fayetteville?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Fayetteville include Mount Sequoyah South.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Fayetteville?
    Some of the colleges located in the Fayetteville area include University of Arkansas, and NorthWest Arkansas Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Fayetteville?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Fayetteville from include Bentonville, Rogers, Springdale, Centerton, and Johnson.

