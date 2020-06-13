246 Apartments for rent in Fayetteville, AR📍
1 of 37
1 of 50
1 of 13
1 of 18
1 of 23
1 of 30
1 of 24
1 of 30
1 of 26
1 of 15
1 of 10
1 of 28
1 of 4
1 of 14
1 of 24
1 of 28
1 of 15
1 of 24
1 of 12
1 of 12
1 of 30
1 of 30
1 of 29
1 of 10
Transportation. Small town travel is pretty simple. Residents can ride the Razorback Transit for free around central Fayetteville. If the Razorback can’t get you where you need to go, then Ozark Regional Transit will. There’s also a pretty awesome trail system for pedestrians and bicyclists that runs 7.6 miles from MLK Jr. Blvd. to Old Missouri Rd. For all you drivers out there, you’ll only have to face traffic if you travel I-540 in the afternoons.
City Center. You’ll want to live in this neighborhood if you enjoy an amazing public library, waking up to farm fresh produce at the nearby farmer’s market, or visiting the numerous live music venues where you will hear blues, zydeco, gypsy jazz, reggae, ska, Latin roots music, jam genre, and travelling vagabond bands.
Asbell. Live here if you want to feel like you are in the country, ride your bicycle past farmlands, and maybe stop for pizza and music at Mojo’s.
West Gregg. Here, it's all living among farmlands, meandering creeks, and a shopping center.
East Gregg. East Gregg is a neighborhood, great for fishing and outdoors fanatics with various residential and commercial aspects.
Happy Hollow. Just east of downtown, Happy Hollow has two nice parks, lots of woods to explore, and a secret fishing hole. If you’re a lover of all things outdoors, this could be your Shangri-La.
East Fayetteville. This enormous territory sits, unsurprisingly, east of central Fayetteville and includes dozens of creeks, lakes, nice parks, a couple of golf courses, and plenty of rental homes and apartment complexes. Visit Lake Fayetteville on Sundays for the farmer’s market at the Botanical Garden.
Baldwin. Live here if you want to live in the middle of farmland, wooded areas, secret hikes through meandering creeks and small lakes, as well as frequent visits to the nice, big Lake Sequoyah to the east. Look for houses to rent, as there are no apartments.
Fayette Junction. Highly walkable/bikeable, with plenty of shopping and cafes along the way. Enjoy some down home cooking at Mama Dean’s Soul Food Kitchen.
White Rock. White Rock is the west side of town. Live here if you enjoy great fishing spots, golf courses, camping, and barbecue.
In case you didn’t realize how awesome Fayetteville is, let us tell you something… between the Bikes, Blues & BBQ motorcycle rally, the First Thursday Art Walks every month in downtown, the killer fishing, camping, hiking trails all around you, and more good live music than you could ever imagine, you should have no problem finding something to do. Now get out there and find that dream apartment or house, you’re only a few clicks away. Happy hunting!
June 2020 Fayetteville Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Fayetteville Rent Report. Fayetteville rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fayetteville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
June 2020 Fayetteville Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Fayetteville Rent Report. Fayetteville rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fayetteville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
Fayetteville rent trends were flat over the past month
Fayetteville rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Fayetteville stand at $580 for a one-bedroom apartment and $749 for a two-bedroom. Fayetteville's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across cities in Arkansas
While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Fayetteville over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in Arkansas for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.
- Looking throughout the state, Springdale is the most expensive of all Arkansas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $932; of the 10 largest cities in Arkansas that we have data for, Conway and Jonesboro, where two-bedrooms go for $754 and $727, are the two other major cities in the state besides Fayetteville to see rents fall year-over-year (-2.1% and -0.2%).
- Rogers, Fort Smith, and North Little Rock have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.0%, 1.8%, and 1.4%, respectively).
Fayetteville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have fallen slightly in Fayetteville, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Fayetteville is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Fayetteville's median two-bedroom rent of $749 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.3% decline in Fayetteville.
- While rents in Fayetteville fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Fayetteville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than four times the price in Fayetteville.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.