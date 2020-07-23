/
/
saline county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:42 AM
165 Apartments for rent in Saline County, AR📍
1 of 3
Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
5 Hiland Pl A
5 Hiland Place, Benton, AR
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$675
892 sqft
This home is currently under renovation! Although we're unable to allow viewings for safety reasons, you are still able to apply for free and even place a deposit on a home (even before it's ready if you would like) This is a great home but Mid
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
11023 Charlotte Drive
11023 Charlotte Drive, Shannon Hills, AR
3 Bedrooms
$875
1192 sqft
This is a beautiful 3 bedroom and 1.5 bath home located in Shannon Hills! The main living area has laminate flooring, and the bedrooms have tile flooring. On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room, a dining room, and a den.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3112 Hidden Meadows Dr
3112 Hidden Meadows Drive, Benton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1677 sqft
3BR/2BA WITH FENCED YARD - Property Id: 319782 Beautiful Single family home with 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms Spacious kitchen and living room and fully fenced backyard Master bedroom features a big bathroom with his and her closet and a private toilet
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
10800 Highway 70
10800 Hwy 70, Saline County, AR
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$2,400
7 Bedrooms
Ask
Benton, AR Rent to Own (ONLY) - Credit Problems OK with Credit Repair Available via a 3rd Party Company.
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3417 Andrew Dr
3417 Andrew Drive, Bryant, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Enjoy life in this 4 bedroom, 2 bath single family home, conveniently located in .
1 of 34
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
505 North St
505 North Street, Bryant, AR
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$1,295
2000 sqft
A California Love Story - For Sale/Rent-to-Own ONLY: Don’t have a Headway Home yet? Apply FREE at RentHeadway.com and find your perfect rental home today! Now Introducing Headway Homes LUXE - our first foray into affordable luxury homes.
1 of 21
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1105 S East St
1105 South East Street, Benton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$885
1192 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Redwood Coastal Dream - Don’t have a Headway Home yet? Apply FREE at RentHeadway.com and find your perfect rental home today! Now Introducing Headway Homes LUXE - our first foray into affordable luxury homes.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
78 Salvatierra Way
78 Salvatierra Way, Hot Springs Village, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1580 sqft
78 Salvatierra Way Available 08/06/20 78 Salvatierra Way - (RLNE4181755)
1 of 36
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
11824 Germania Rd
11824 Germania Road, Saline County, AR
5 Bedrooms
$1,125
1688 sqft
West Coast Rancher - Rent-To-Own/For Sale Don’t have a Headway Home yet? Apply FREE at RentHeadway.com and find your perfect rental home today! We are a PROUD partner to the Housing Choice Voucher Program (Section 8) and welcome all NEW applicants.
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
1 Unit Available
17024 Congo Ferndale Road
17024 Congo Ferndale Road, Saline County, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1 sqft
*WEST LITTLE ROCK* $100 OFF RENT FOR MILITARY AND FIRST RESPONDERS!! Large Home In Far West Little Rock! This 4 Bed And 1.5 Bath Home Features A Large Shaded Yard, Unfinished Basement, And Wood Floors Throughout! Land And Barn Not Included.
1 of 38
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
1 Unit Available
3885 Glendale Drive
3885 Glendale Drive, Benton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1 sqft
*BENTON* Nice Home Located In Coldwater Creek Neighborhood!! This spacious 3 Bed And 2 Bath Home Features A Gas Fireplace, Granite Counters in the Kitchen, Large Closet Space and Separate Shower/Jetted Tub in the Master Suite! Home has a Large Deck
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
1 Unit Available
4317 Stillman Loop
4317 Stillman Loop, Bryant, AR
2 Bedrooms
$950
1 sqft
*BRYANT*Nice Home In The Springhill Manor Subdivision! This 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home Features A Huge Driveway And Open Front Porch.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
1 Unit Available
576 Atkins Road
576 Atkins Road, Avilla, AR
3 Bedrooms
$970
1 sqft
*ALEXANDER*LOCATED IN THE COUNTRY PLACE SUBDIVISION! Nice Modular Home Located In A Country Setting With A Fully Fenced In Yard!! This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home Includes A Washer, Dryer, Stove, And Dishwasher! Tenant Must Provide Quarterly Pest Control.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
3201 Stivers Boulevard
3201 Stivers Boulevard, Bryant, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1279 sqft
Great 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house for rent in Bryant Schools.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
4721 Honeysuckle Road
4721 Honeysuckle Drive, East End, AR
2 Bedrooms
$660
987 sqft
*EAST END* CUTE HOME IN RURAL SALINE! This Home Features A Large Yard! Carpet, Wood And Tile Floors! Washer and Dryer Hook-Ups! Stove And Refrigerator Included! AVAILABLE LATE JULY 2020!!
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
2641 Chapel Creek Drive
2641 Chapel Creek Dr, Benton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1275 sqft
You will love this 3 bedroom with split bedroom plan; 2 full bathrooms; inviting great room which flows nicely into the kitchen; fully equipped kitchen and fenced backyard; AND a 2 car garage - WHAT MORE ARE YOU NEEDING!?
1 of 3
Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
23 Hiland Cir
23 Hiland Pl, Benton, AR
2 Bedrooms
$650
780 sqft
This home is currently under renovation! Although we're unable to allow viewings for safety reasons, you are still able to apply for free and even place a deposit on a home (even before it's ready if you would like) This is a great home but Mid
1 of 26
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
3511 Longmeadow Dr
3511 Longmeadow Drive, Bryant, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1524 sqft
3 bed / 2 bath home - Coming Soon! This beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath home is located in Bryant! This home features carpet flooring throughout the main living areas and bedrooms.
1 of 20
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
104 King Rd
104 King Road, Benton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$795
1000 sqft
Petaluma Heritage Cottage - Coming soon! We are a PROUD partner to the Housing Choice Voucher Program (Section 8) and welcome all NEW applicants.
1 of 46
Last updated April 17 at 05:28 PM
1 Unit Available
3573 Terrace Hill Courts
3573 Terrace Hill Ct, Benton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
697 sqft
*TERRACE HILL COURT NEIGHBORHOOD*All Electric Newly Built Home!! This 3 Bed And 2.5 Bath Home Features A Fenced In Backyard And One Car Garage. The Kitchen Features An Electric Range,Dishwasher And Disposal.
1 of 43
Last updated April 12 at 07:33 PM
1 Unit Available
12601 County Line Road
12601 County Line Road, Shannon Hills, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,425
1 sqft
*ALEXANDER* Large Home In Bryant School District!! This 4 Bed And 3.5 Bath Home Features Two Living Areas, A Large Yard, And A Two Car Garage. DIRECTIONS: I-30 to SW Hospital exit, go over overpass, Left on Service Rd.
1 of 1
Last updated April 4 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
301 West Pine Street
301 West Pine Street, Benton, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1848 sqft
Fully updated 4 bed, 2 bath house in Benton School District. Fenced in back yard.
1 of 14
Last updated October 28 at 02:06 PM
1 Unit Available
17 Purista Lane
17 Purista Ln, Hot Springs Village, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
3789 sqft
17 Purista Lane Available 12/01/19 17 Purista Lane - (RLNE3419434)
Results within 5 miles of Saline County
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
8 Units Available
Landmark Apartments
16000 Rushmore Ave, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$937
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,201
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1326 sqft
Landmark Apartments, making a name for themselves in Little Rock. Landmark is easily recognizable as one of the premier places to live in Central Arkansas. Landmark Apartments is the ideal place to live, work, and play.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Saline County area include University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, University of Arkansas at Little Rock, University of Central Arkansas, and Southeast Arkansas College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Little Rock, North Little Rock, Pine Bluff, Sherwood, and Conway have apartments for rent.