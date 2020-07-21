/
/
batesville
Last updated July 21 2020 at 10:59 PM
7 Apartments for rent in Batesville, AR📍
1 of 2
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
1545 Addie Street
1545 Addie Street, Batesville, AR
1 Bedroom
$525
900 sqft
This is a charming 1 bedroom 1 bath unit that features stained concrete floors, nice size kitchen and closet area for your washer & dryer. Appliances include a range & refrigerator. Tenant will pay all utilities.
1 of 2
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
350 Broadwater Lane
350 Broadwater Lane, Batesville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$650
837 sqft
This location is a perfect rental for any tenant. The neighborhood is notable for its privacy, and this newly renovated duplex offers convenient utilities including a Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Natural Gas Water Heater and Heat.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
390 23rd Street - 1
390 23rd St, Batesville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1455 sqft
Well maintained 3 bedroom house with a large garden room and well landscaped yard. the back yard has several sitting areas, one with a fire pit storage shed and building that is a home office.
Results within 5 miles of Batesville
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
225 Community Dr, Lot 11
225 Community Dr, Southside, AR
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
Cute three bedroom two bath all electric mobile. Water & lawn care is furnished with this unit. Master bath has a garden tub & shower. Master has a walk in closet. Large kitchen with refrigerator, range & dishwasher furnished.
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1997 Batesville Boulevard
1997 Batesville Blvd, Southside, AR
Studio
$1,750
640 sqft
16’ x 40’ Commercial Building on approx 1 acre. Great location for a business in a growing area, right across from the high school and easy access for all Hwy 167 traffic. Lobby area with reception area.
1 of 21
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
101 Westwood Drive
101 Westwood Drive, Independence County, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,125
1470 sqft
FOUR BEDROOM | TWO BATHROOM - NEW CONSTRUCTION - FOUR BEDROOM | TWO BATHROOM - NEW CONSTRUCTION Do not miss out on this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Jacksonville - it wont last long! This home features an open floor plan, luxury vinyl
Results within 10 miles of Batesville
1 of 38
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
10 Hanah
10 Hanah Ln, Independence County, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
4300 sqft
This beautiful house is ready to rent! Immaculate 4300 Sq ft House sits on 15 acres and features a manicured pasture with pond. There is a bonus room that could be a guest room, playroom or office. Upstairs loft area overlooks the living room.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Batesville from include Cherokee Village, and Beebe.